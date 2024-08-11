WATCH: Chicago Teachers Union Prez Says Testing Is 'White Supremacy' When Asked Why Students Are Failing

Since 2012, spending for Chicago Public Schools has increased 97% and the district now spends a whopping $29,028 per student. Despite the massive amounts of money being pumped into the system, test scores and proficiency levels in reading and math have plummeted like a stone.

Don't take our word for it, here's the details from Newsweek:

The district is spending $29,028 per student in the current school year—a 97 percent increase since 2012, according to a recent analysis by Illinois Policy. The analysis, using data from the Illinois State Board of Education about the 2022-23 school year, found proficiency in math has dropped by 78 percent since then, while proficiency in reading has declined by 63 percent. It comes as students across the country are struggling to make up for COVID-19 losses. Nationally, they have recovered one-third of what they lost in math and one-quarter of the losses in reading, according to the Education Recovery Scorecard, an analysis of state and national test scores by researchers at Harvard and Stanford.

Here we'd like to remind you what the Chicago Teachers Union did during and after COVID, which included arguing reopening schools was 'rooted in sexism, racism, and misogyny' and -- as recently as May of this year -- making insane demands such as: fully paid abortions, 45 days off (in addition to summers), housing for illegal immigrants, a $51,000 salary increase, and more annual LGBTQ+ training.

While only 21% of students can read at grade level.

Now here's the president of the Chicago Teachers Union not taking responsibility for the abject failures of CPS, but blaming testing. Because it's racist.

BREAKING: Chicago Teachers Union president Stacy Davis Gates says testing is "junk science rooted in white supremacy" and "born out of eugenics."



She was responding to this radio host asking her about Chicago Public Schools spending a ton of money and still failing children. pic.twitter.com/axrb49NIQ4 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 10, 2024

The absolute gall of this woman.

She didn't go unchallenged.

A caller pushed back: "Let me say this to you. I've passed every standardized test and I want my children to be able to do it even though I'm Black – that does not mean I cannot achieve on standardized tests and our children need to do that so that they can be competitive." pic.twitter.com/Uxm1XsuRJp — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 10, 2024

It's incredibly racist for Davis Gates to say kids can't perform on tests because of their race, and we're glad this caller pushed back.

Stacy Davis Gates also called school choice racist then sent her own son to a private school. pic.twitter.com/9oJInp6iEq — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 10, 2024

She's a hypocrite as well!

This is the same leader who wanted an additional $50B from taxpayers? — Unkept Republic (@Getthepitchfork) August 10, 2024

$50 billion in taxpayer dollars for kids who can't read or do math.

When their policies hurt kids, these incompetent folks blame their own failures on "white supremacy." — CommonSenseIsn'tCommonAnymore (@DCFanFirst) August 10, 2024

It's always the fault of 'white supremacists'.

No standardized tests for students means no outcome metrics means no performance metrics for her union members… enables her to blame the environment and the need for greater funding — Blad (@tlindblad) August 10, 2024

It also means substandard teachers keep their jobs, even though they suck at them.

She ever read up on Margaret Sanger and her fan club? — Lane Violator Deetz (@tahDeetz) August 11, 2024

Doubtful.

Shut it down. We are past the end of the utility of teachers unions — 🌈 Tess T. Eccles-Brown, PhD (@TTEcclesBrown) August 10, 2024

We agree.

In Illinois it costs 9-14k per child per year for public schooling. These kids test at 11th grade level at 12th grade. Lower than they should be, but not catastrophic.



In Chicago it costs 29k per child per year and they test at 5th grade at 12th grade... catastrophic failure.… — Thodin (@therealthodin) August 10, 2024

The problem isn't spending.

The problem is the CPS culture and especially the rot that is the teachers union.

What a bunch of crap.



Standardized testing has always been away for students in bad, failing schools to make themselves stand out (despite their school) when applying to college. — Jack Bauer After Dark (@JackBauerAD) August 10, 2024

We'd bet Davis Gates would argue standing out and going to college is also rooted in 'white supremacy.'

Trust me, my grandson will not be coming to a Chicago public school. I’ll pay for private if I have to. https://t.co/pIFEd6setn — Arie Friedman (@ArieFriedman) August 11, 2024

The correct choice.

I've never been a strident union basher or bought the idea that getting rid of them is all it would take to improve student outcomes.



But sometimes I wonder if I should rethink that view. https://t.co/3lE9D2OVQk — Robert Pondiscio (@rpondiscio) August 10, 2024

We should try it and see what happens.

This is what the voters of Chicago want forever and ever and ever... https://t.co/kEdEEjm6G9 — Avi Woolf, Wilderness Conservative🐺 (@AviWoolf) August 11, 2024

Shameful, really.

Why do large teachers unions hate student achievement so much? https://t.co/ESwNhQwzTC — stevemur (@stevemur) August 10, 2024

Because, by and large, they're Leftist radicals who want an elite class (themselves and their friends) and an underclass they can rule over.

Achievement threatens that dynamic.

Those who can teach, do. Those who can’t, lead the Chicago Teachers Union. https://t.co/jyoaHCto85 — Nathan Hoffman (@Milenatehoff) August 10, 2024

Boom.