'The Election Is Not Rigged' Say the Pennsylvania Officials Who Will Likely Try...
Headline: 'Biden Admits His Own Party Forced Him Out of the Race'
Once Again, DESPICABLE Media Help Hamas Lie About Israeli Strike That Took Out...
WATCH: JD Vance DESTROYS Jon Karl's Lame Attempt to Defend Tim Walz's Radical...
Secret Service APOLOGIZES for Breaking Into Salon to Access Restroom for Kamala Fundraiser...
Kamala's Elitist 'Campaign O' Joy' Explains Why She Doesn't HAVE to Share Policy...
No One Cares! Megyn Kelly Goes Straight-FIRE on Media Clutching Pearls Over Trump...
BIG Mistake! Dana Bash So OWNED Questioning JD Vance About Tim Walz She...
HA! Kamala Harris REALLY REALLY REALLY Hopes Nobody Sees THIS Old TWEET After...
Tim Walz AKA Lefty White Women's Favorite Daddy Admits to Being a Horrible...
Pissed Off Top Biden Adviser Spills the Beans on What Really Happened and...
NO RUSH: Despite Being in Office for 3 Years, Kamala Harris Won't Roll...
BUSTED! Thread Exposes Kamala Harris Peeps Responsible for Fake Photos of Her 'HUGE...
YIKES! Picking a Fight with Lil Pump Because He's Openly Anti-Kamala Goes REALLY...

WATCH: Chicago Teachers Union Prez Says Testing Is 'White Supremacy' When Asked Why Students Are Failing

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on August 11, 2024
Twitter

Since 2012, spending for Chicago Public Schools has increased 97% and the district now spends a whopping $29,028 per student. Despite the massive amounts of money being pumped into the system, test scores and proficiency levels in reading and math have plummeted like a stone. 

Advertisement

Don't take our word for it, here's the details from Newsweek:

The district is spending $29,028 per student in the current school year—a 97 percent increase since 2012, according to a recent analysis by Illinois Policy.

The analysis, using data from the Illinois State Board of Education about the 2022-23 school year, found proficiency in math has dropped by 78 percent since then, while proficiency in reading has declined by 63 percent.

It comes as students across the country are struggling to make up for COVID-19 losses. Nationally, they have recovered one-third of what they lost in math and one-quarter of the losses in reading, according to the Education Recovery Scorecard, an analysis of state and national test scores by researchers at Harvard and Stanford.

Here we'd like to remind you what the Chicago Teachers Union did during and after COVID, which included arguing reopening schools was 'rooted in sexism, racism, and misogyny' and -- as recently as May of this year -- making insane demands such as: fully paid abortions, 45 days off (in addition to summers), housing for illegal immigrants, a $51,000 salary increase, and more annual LGBTQ+ training.

While only 21% of students can read at grade level.

Now here's the president of the Chicago Teachers Union not taking responsibility for the abject failures of CPS, but blaming testing. Because it's racist.

Recommended

WATCH: JD Vance DESTROYS Jon Karl's Lame Attempt to Defend Tim Walz's Radical Trans Agenda
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The absolute gall of this woman.

She didn't go unchallenged.

It's incredibly racist for Davis Gates to say kids can't perform on tests because of their race, and we're glad this caller pushed back.

She's a hypocrite as well!

$50 billion in taxpayer dollars for kids who can't read or do math.

It's always the fault of 'white supremacists'.

It also means substandard teachers keep their jobs, even though they suck at them.

Advertisement

Doubtful.

We agree.

The problem isn't spending.

The problem is the CPS culture and especially the rot that is the teachers union.

We'd bet Davis Gates would argue standing out and going to college is also rooted in 'white supremacy.'

The correct choice.

Advertisement

We should try it and see what happens.

Shameful, really.

Because, by and large, they're Leftist radicals who want an elite class (themselves and their friends) and an underclass they can rule over.

Achievement threatens that dynamic.

Boom.

Tags: CHICAGO CHICAGO TEACHERS UNION EDUCATION EUGENICS PUBLIC SCHOOL SCHOOL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: JD Vance DESTROYS Jon Karl's Lame Attempt to Defend Tim Walz's Radical Trans Agenda
Amy Curtis
BUSTED! Thread Exposes Kamala Harris Peeps Responsible for Fake Photos of Her 'HUGE Crowds' (They RAN!)
Sam J.
BIG Mistake! Dana Bash So OWNED Questioning JD Vance About Tim Walz She Tries Changing Subject (Watch)
Sam J.
Pissed Off Top Biden Adviser Spills the Beans on What Really Happened and WHO Really Pushed Biden Out
Sam J.
Once Again, DESPICABLE Media Help Hamas Lie About Israeli Strike That Took Out 20 Terrorists
Amy Curtis
Secret Service APOLOGIZES for Breaking Into Salon to Access Restroom for Kamala Fundraiser (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: JD Vance DESTROYS Jon Karl's Lame Attempt to Defend Tim Walz's Radical Trans Agenda Amy Curtis
Advertisement