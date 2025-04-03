Letitia James Heard About a Head Start Program Closed Down Because of Trump's Layoffs

New Book: Barack Obama Worked 'Behind the Scenes' to Derail Kamala Harris
Brett T. | 9:30 PM on April 03, 2025
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

New York Attorney General Letitia James isn't done harassing President Donald Trump yet. It's April 3, but James appropriately posted this on April Fools' Day. She "heard" that a Head Start program in Brooklyn was being forced to close down because of Trump's federal layoffs. "We will be taking action," she threatens.

That's her sole mission. It's what she campaigned on. And it's a stretch to say that she almost succeeded.

***

