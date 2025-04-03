Letitia James Heard About a Head Start Program Closed Down Because of Trump's Layoffs

New York Attorney General Letitia James isn't done harassing President Donald Trump yet. It's April 3, but James appropriately posted this on April Fools' Day. She "heard" that a Head Start program in Brooklyn was being forced to close down because of Trump's federal layoffs. "We will be taking action," she threatens.

Advertisement

Today, I heard from a Head Start program in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn that Trump’s layoffs will make them close down.



Head Start programs help care for our children, and closing offices and firing workers across New York does nothing but hurt our kids.



We will be taking action. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) April 2, 2025

Maybe don't spend billions on illegal aliens. — K. Martin (@KabulFiasco) April 2, 2025

Maybe they should balance the budget. — RivCo Citizen Reports (@RivcoCitizen) April 3, 2025

Head Start was a great idea with poor implementation.



Most Head Start employees are unqualified for their roles and don’t treat the children as educators. They’re babysitters.



Children don’t advance and there are an excessive number of child abuse/neglect reports. — MakeIllinoisGreat (@Waiting4_HIM) April 3, 2025

Fund it yourself. Oh wait, you gave all your money to illegals. — Texas Wolf (@Wolf6767) April 2, 2025

Some food for thought for the next time you waste tens of millions of taxpayers money chasing Trump indictments.



Next time, think of the kids. — WaDa (@dudesgrowin) April 2, 2025

Those should be supported by the State!



It not up to citizens from other states to support NY.



If you are so concerned maybe you should seek state legislation to support those state programs for your state as it should be. — Roderick K. Duet (@RKDuet56) April 2, 2025

Why not take action by providing these services at the state level instead of depending on the federal government? — Damon Lute (@Damon_Lute) April 3, 2025

Take action. Fund them. — Bobius Prime 👮🏻🍑 🇺🇸 (@BobiusPrime) April 3, 2025

So your city can’t function without welfare from the federal government is what you’re saying — Edward (@TheEdwardB) April 3, 2025

Do you actually do anything else besides trying to “get Trump”? — Brian Boyd (@bboydtrainwreck) April 3, 2025

That's her sole mission. It's what she campaigned on. And it's a stretch to say that she almost succeeded.

Head Start is a state-managed program. If you’re firing staff in NY, that’s on you—not Trump. Maybe stop wasting taxpayer money on political witch hunts and actually fund programs that help kids. Just a thought. — Michal Krzal (@posanie) April 3, 2025

***