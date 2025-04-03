Katie Pavlich Has a GREAT Idea That Would Keep the Formerly Taxpayer Funded 'EPA Museum' Open

LOL: FactPost Wants You to Believe That Grocery Prices Have Already Increased By...
Doug P. | 8:45 PM on April 03, 2025

Did you know there was an "Environmental Protection Agency Museum" in Washington, DC? Judging by the number of visitors to it, we're guessing most people were completely unaware of its existence. 

Apparently it became a thing at the start of the Biden administration, and now, not unlike the Biden administration, it's been shuttered

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin said Monday that he is shutting down a museum in the EPA’s headquarters in an effort to cut costs. 

“EPA will be saving American taxpayers $18 MILLION in annual lease costs by moving staff out of the 323,000 square feet of space we occupy in the Ronald Reagan building in D.C.,” Zeldin wrote in a post on the social platform X.

“Under the Trump Administration, we will proudly be exceptional stewards of tax dollars!” 

In a video released Monday, Zeldin slammed the National Environmental Museum and Education Center, which opened in 2021 under the Biden administration to highlight environmental and historic events dating back to the EPA’s founding in 1970.

The number of visitors has been so dismal it makes it sound like the "EPA Museum" was just another money laundering operation or something: 

The museum, which is located in a building just blocks from the White House, has only seen 1,909 visitors since it opened last year. The EPA said the National Environmental Museum and Education Center would also cost $600K a year to operate. 

If there were about 2,000 visitors to the EPA Museum in a year, it would be a good bet that half of those were just people passing by and looking for a clean place to go to the bathroom. 

But Katie Pavlich pointed out that there's hope for anybody hoping to keep the EPA Museum open, provided that wealthy EPA cheerleaders and climate change alarmists step up:

Love it! Maybe an exhibit on rich climate change alarmist hypocrisy could be added.

The Al Gore/John Kerry Eco-Hypocrisy wing alone would be worth the price of admission. 

