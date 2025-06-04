Former WH Press Secretary KJP Reveals In Book She's FLEEING Dem Party Like a Rat From a Sinking Ship

Well, well, well.

Karine Jean-Pierre, the longtime Biden administration Press Secretary, has a new book coming out entitled 'Independent.'

And that title is more than just a character trait, apparently. It's her newest political affiliation.

🚨 NEW — Karine Jean-Pierre is LEAVING the Democrat Party, as outlined in her new book "Independent."



She tells her story of feeling disillusioned with Democrat politics after serving in two Democrat administrations, and calls for thinking "outside the party lines."



The first… pic.twitter.com/epziFJ61QC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 4, 2025

The entire post reads:

She tells her story of feeling disillusioned with Democrat politics after serving in two Democrat administrations, and calls for thinking 'outside the party lines.'



The first Black woman and openly gay White House press secretary says that Americans need to save the country by 'freeing ourselves of boxes.' Additionally, she highlights the 'importance of dismantling the torrent of disinformation and misinformation.' Will you be reading Karine Jean-Pierre's book?

To answer your question, no.

Now to ask some of our own. Where was this independent spirit for the last several years? Where was it when KJP was gladly lying to the press and American people when she said Joe Biden was cognitively fit to serve and calling videos demonstrating he was not 'cheap fakes?'

What disillusioned her? That the Democrats didn't lie good enough?

I will so no one else has to! — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 4, 2025

Some heroes don't wear capes.

I mean on one hand, I agree that her party sucks, but on the other hand, she played a significant role in disinformation while serving as press secretary — reaction.gif 🇺🇸 (@TheReactionGif) June 4, 2025

The two go together.

All the arsonists are pretending to be firefighters. — Man-Bear-Pig ⚔️ (@Man_Bear_Pig3) June 4, 2025

They sure are.

This is like Jake Tapper... she points the finger and say, "Those people did bad things!"



Just like him, she is "those people". — Al Ruddy 🇺🇲 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@_AlRuddy) June 4, 2025

And like Tapper, someone should send KJP a mirror.

In case you were wondering, I’ve stopped writing satire and am now scripting real life. Saves me a step. https://t.co/i8eVLQORz2 — Andrew Klavan (@andrewklavan) June 4, 2025

EL. OH. EL.

Truth is stranger than fiction.

"They forced me to lie"



Done. Book summarized https://t.co/Dam3YPALVh — William Case (@casew9610) June 4, 2025

Probably.

Doing the “see I was in the 80% side this whole time. Decrepit Joe made me take the stance of 20% the whole time. Hehe, please like me and buy my book” https://t.co/ssnQFZoFIP — Game Night (@GameNight87) June 4, 2025

She'll absolutely play the victim card here.

Bank on that.

Maybe she should have quit her job instead of lying for years. https://t.co/Ns99Ba31rn — Oliver (@johngator) June 4, 2025

It would've been the honorable thing to do.

But there's no honor among thieves. Or Democrats.

