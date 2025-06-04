Former WH Press Secretary KJP Reveals In Book She's FLEEING Dem Party Like a Rat From a Sinking Ship

Rolling Stone: Elizabeth Warren Releases Her Report on Elon Musk’s Corruption
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on June 04, 2025

Well, well, well.

Karine Jean-Pierre, the longtime Biden administration Press Secretary, has a new book coming out entitled 'Independent.'

And that title is more than just a character trait, apparently. It's her newest political affiliation.

The entire post reads:

She tells her story of feeling disillusioned with Democrat politics after serving in two Democrat administrations, and calls for thinking 'outside the party lines.'

The first Black woman and openly gay White House press secretary says that Americans need to save the country by 'freeing ourselves of boxes.'

Additionally, she highlights the 'importance of dismantling the torrent of disinformation and misinformation.'

Will you be reading Karine Jean-Pierre's book?

To answer your question, no.

Now to ask some of our own. Where was this independent spirit for the last several years? Where was it when KJP was gladly lying to the press and American people when she said Joe Biden was cognitively fit to serve and calling videos demonstrating he was not 'cheap fakes?'

What disillusioned her? That the Democrats didn't lie good enough?

Some heroes don't wear capes.

The two go together.

They sure are.

And like Tapper, someone should send KJP a mirror.

EL. OH. EL.

Truth is stranger than fiction.

Probably.

She'll absolutely play the victim card here.

Bank on that.

It would've been the honorable thing to do.

But there's no honor among thieves. Or Democrats.

Tags: DEMOCRAT PARTY FAKE NEWS JOE BIDEN MEDIA BIAS LGBTQ+

