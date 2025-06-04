Former WH Press Secretary KJP Reveals In Book She's FLEEING Dem Party Like a Rat From a Sinking Ship

Well, well, well.
Karine Jean-Pierre, the longtime Biden administration Press Secretary, has a new book coming out entitled 'Independent.'
And that title is more than just a character trait, apparently. It's her newest political affiliation.
🚨 NEW — Karine Jean-Pierre is LEAVING the Democrat Party, as outlined in her new book "Independent."— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 4, 2025
She tells her story of feeling disillusioned with Democrat politics after serving in two Democrat administrations, and calls for thinking "outside the party lines."
The first… pic.twitter.com/epziFJ61QC
The entire post reads:
The first Black woman and openly gay White House press secretary says that Americans need to save the country by 'freeing ourselves of boxes.'
Additionally, she highlights the 'importance of dismantling the torrent of disinformation and misinformation.'
Will you be reading Karine Jean-Pierre's book?
To answer your question, no.
Now to ask some of our own. Where was this independent spirit for the last several years? Where was it when KJP was gladly lying to the press and American people when she said Joe Biden was cognitively fit to serve and calling videos demonstrating he was not 'cheap fakes?'
What disillusioned her? That the Democrats didn't lie good enough?
I will so no one else has to!— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 4, 2025
Some heroes don't wear capes.
I mean on one hand, I agree that her party sucks, but on the other hand, she played a significant role in disinformation while serving as press secretary— reaction.gif 🇺🇸 (@TheReactionGif) June 4, 2025
The two go together.
All the arsonists are pretending to be firefighters.— Man-Bear-Pig ⚔️ (@Man_Bear_Pig3) June 4, 2025
They sure are.
This is like Jake Tapper... she points the finger and say, "Those people did bad things!"— Al Ruddy 🇺🇲 🏴🇬🇧 (@_AlRuddy) June 4, 2025
Just like him, she is "those people".
And like Tapper, someone should send KJP a mirror.
In case you were wondering, I’ve stopped writing satire and am now scripting real life. Saves me a step. https://t.co/i8eVLQORz2— Andrew Klavan (@andrewklavan) June 4, 2025
EL. OH. EL.
Truth is stranger than fiction.
"They forced me to lie"— William Case (@casew9610) June 4, 2025
Done. Book summarized https://t.co/Dam3YPALVh
Probably.
Doing the “see I was in the 80% side this whole time. Decrepit Joe made me take the stance of 20% the whole time. Hehe, please like me and buy my book” https://t.co/ssnQFZoFIP— Game Night (@GameNight87) June 4, 2025
She'll absolutely play the victim card here.
Bank on that.
Maybe she should have quit her job instead of lying for years. https://t.co/Ns99Ba31rn— Oliver (@johngator) June 4, 2025
It would've been the honorable thing to do.
But there's no honor among thieves. Or Democrats.
