SHOCKER: Comedian Bill Burr Suddenly Doesn't Want to Talk About Elon Musk ... Or Anything Else

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 6:30 PM on April 03, 2025
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

It appears that comedian Bill Burr has entered the second phase of the FAFO game and, like every other person who has played that game throughout the history of time, he's not enjoying the 'FO' part. 

Earlier in March, Burr was enjoying the benefits of being feted by leftists as he first went on The Breakfast Club podcast and called Elon Musk Hitler. He then followed that up with an appearance on The View, where he called Musk a 'tech nerd who doesn't know how to talk to hot women.'

Has anyone told him that Musk has almost enough children to fill out an entire Roman legion? 

Factual inaccuracies notwithstanding, Burr must have been loving how much the left was fawning over him for these comments. A couple of weeks later? Not so much. 

Watch below as Burr loses his temper at some reporters who wanted to ask him follow-up questions about these recent remarks and other comments he has made rationalizing the actions of leftist hero, assassin Luigi Mangione

Ahhh, he pulled out the Jon Stewart defense on the second reporter. 'Why are you asking me? I am just a class clown! Derp, derp, derp, derp.'

Sorry, Bill. That doesn't work for you any more than it worked for Stewart.

He was not performing his act when he made these comments. He was trying to score points with the left. And now he is running away from the consequences of those remarks. 

They're probably being held in a jar by his woke wife. 

There was only one person in this clip who was lacking testicular fortitude. And it wasn't the reporter. 

Burr certainly seemed to have some pretty strong beliefs when he was being paid (and celebrated) for making them. 

What happened? 

Hand us our tinfoil hat, Jesse Kelly. Because we are ready to believe that theory. 

Basketball legend Michael Jordan once famously said, 'Republicans buy sneakers too,' when asked why he wasn't more outspoken about leftist political issues. There are a lot of entertainers who would do well by listening to his advice. 

Alternatively, if Burr really wants to become a political partisan, that's fine. But he can't hide behind his profession if he chooses to do so. 

That's the face of someone who, like Gob Bluth in Arrested Development, realizes that they have made a terrible mistake. 

HA. 

He's dancing, alright. Badly. We've seen Australian breakdancers in the Olympics with better moves than Burr displayed here. 

LOL. 'Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer.' 

That's a quality reference right there. 

BINGO. 

We're guessing that there are a LOT of PR agents, publicists, and lawyers telling many actors, comedians, and musicians to keep their mouths shut after the Hindenberg that was Zegler's Snow White

Bill Burr was, and still is, a very funny and successful comedian. But maybe he should focus more on doing that job well instead of auditioning to be the next cast member on The View

It seems clear from the temper tantrum he threw here that he isn't prepared to answer ANY questions about his comments, let alone difficult ones.

If he's not willing to follow Jordan's advice about political commentary, there's another adage that Burr might want to learn: 

'Don't start none, won't be none.'

