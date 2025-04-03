SHOCKER: Comedian Bill Burr Suddenly Doesn't Want to Talk About Elon Musk ... Or Anything Else

It appears that comedian Bill Burr has entered the second phase of the FAFO game and, like every other person who has played that game throughout the history of time, he's not enjoying the 'FO' part.

Earlier in March, Burr was enjoying the benefits of being feted by leftists as he first went on The Breakfast Club podcast and called Elon Musk Hitler. He then followed that up with an appearance on The View, where he called Musk a 'tech nerd who doesn't know how to talk to hot women.'

Has anyone told him that Musk has almost enough children to fill out an entire Roman legion?

Factual inaccuracies notwithstanding, Burr must have been loving how much the left was fawning over him for these comments. A couple of weeks later? Not so much.

Watch below as Burr loses his temper at some reporters who wanted to ask him follow-up questions about these recent remarks and other comments he has made rationalizing the actions of leftist hero, assassin Luigi Mangione.

Bill Bur refuses to speak to journalists about Elon Musk despite being outspoken on shows like “The View”



pic.twitter.com/pwRIKUkSb7 — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) April 3, 2025

Ahhh, he pulled out the Jon Stewart defense on the second reporter. 'Why are you asking me? I am just a class clown! Derp, derp, derp, derp.'

Sorry, Bill. That doesn't work for you any more than it worked for Stewart.

He was not performing his act when he made these comments. He was trying to score points with the left. And now he is running away from the consequences of those remarks.

Dude makes a bunch of controversial statements, and then says don’t listen to me I’m a clown.



Where’s his balls? — CoreyBorealis (@borealis_corey) April 3, 2025

They're probably being held in a jar by his woke wife.

"You have no balls" he tells the reporter who had the audacity to ask him about his own comments 1 week ago on the View. https://t.co/PvqqOJ3AKA — Grace Curley (@G_CURLEY) April 3, 2025

There was only one person in this clip who was lacking testicular fortitude. And it wasn't the reporter.

Bill Burr epitomizes the average white male Democrat voter.



"I don't care about politics. I just watch entertainment all day, but when I do speak about politics you can be sure it's from a place of absolute certainty and will conform nicely to what's popular among my friends." — Anthony Galli (@RallyWithGalli) April 3, 2025

Burr certainly seemed to have some pretty strong beliefs when he was being paid (and celebrated) for making them.

What happened?

My completely unsubstantiated theory is that Bill Burr got paid to do that anti-Trump media tour he just completed. Someone wrote him a big check and he did it and now he’s catching all kinds of heat from his base and he’s sore about the whole affair.



Just a theory. https://t.co/fhYQcA96uI — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 3, 2025

Hand us our tinfoil hat, Jesse Kelly. Because we are ready to believe that theory.

He'll gladly rant and rail against Musk and Trump when he's with the cackling hens on the View or his pal Kimmel.



But when asked perfectly reasonable questions by reporters, it's, "Who me? Oh, I'm just a comedian.



You used to be. Now you're a coward and a sellout. Pathetic. https://t.co/2BJQ1XuFhT — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) April 3, 2025

Basketball legend Michael Jordan once famously said, 'Republicans buy sneakers too,' when asked why he wasn't more outspoken about leftist political issues. There are a lot of entertainers who would do well by listening to his advice.

Alternatively, if Burr really wants to become a political partisan, that's fine. But he can't hide behind his profession if he chooses to do so.

I think Billy Boy's starting to regret tossing his entire career away for his TDS wife. https://t.co/OujZGxhK7r pic.twitter.com/pc0igiDvAz — Conspiriorum12 🇺🇸 (@conspiriorum12) April 3, 2025

That's the face of someone who, like Gob Bluth in Arrested Development, realizes that they have made a terrible mistake.

He got the dancing clown part right. https://t.co/851G8VOfTI — DJ (@05dj05) April 3, 2025

HA.

He's dancing, alright. Badly. We've seen Australian breakdancers in the Olympics with better moves than Burr displayed here.

A moron goes on the View to give his “expert opinion” but when confronted live he admits he’s an idiot. https://t.co/oqNBpU0ul6 — 🇺🇸James Lee🇺🇸 (@leepd84) April 3, 2025

He is in protection mode. I guarantee his PR and agent are trying to put out fires and telling him to STFU cause he wrecked his career in a month span — Chris 🇺🇸 (@realChrisBubbaC) April 3, 2025

He’s willing to talk all about it in a friendly setting but is all the sudden Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer when confronted with this own opinions. Not a good look. — Betty H (@HebBetty2022) April 3, 2025

LOL. 'Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer.'

That's a quality reference right there.

He's trying not to pull a Rachel Zegler. — bigdgramps (@bigdgramps46079) April 3, 2025

BINGO.

We're guessing that there are a LOT of PR agents, publicists, and lawyers telling many actors, comedians, and musicians to keep their mouths shut after the Hindenberg that was Zegler's Snow White.

Bill Burr was, and still is, a very funny and successful comedian. But maybe he should focus more on doing that job well instead of auditioning to be the next cast member on The View.

It seems clear from the temper tantrum he threw here that he isn't prepared to answer ANY questions about his comments, let alone difficult ones.

If he's not willing to follow Jordan's advice about political commentary, there's another adage that Burr might want to learn:

'Don't start none, won't be none.'