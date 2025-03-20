Bill Burr Slams 'Tech Nerds' that 'Don't Know How to Talk to Hot Women'

SAD TROMBONE: We Regret to Inform You That Aaron Rupar Has Lost Faith...
Brett T. | 5:40 PM on March 20, 2025
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

This is how you know comedian Bill Burr's brain is broken. He's on "The View" with Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar ranting about talking to hot women. Won't those lovely feminists take offense? Of course not. Burr used to appear pretty balanced, but as we reported last week, he went on a rant on "The Breakfast Club" comparing Elon Musk to Adolf Hitler. "What I don’t get is the amount of veterans, people in the armed services, that died to stop Hitler and then this guy comes in," Burr said, "And does that while being an immigrant too." Wait … we were assured that immigrants built this country and that any one of the illegal immigrants crossing the Southern border could be the one to cure cancer. What if we're deporting that guy, asked Michael Moore.

As we said, Burr was a guest on "The View" (they probably booked him right after he compared Musk to Hitler on the radio) and went on a rant about the "tech nerds" that own the politicians. And then he gets into religion and the idea of a "wrathful God?"

Burr: "The nerds that own the politicians. All these tech nerds that want to build robots because they don’t know how to talk to hot women."

Behar: "Do they not realize that they're gonna d*e, these people?"

Burr: "I always wondered about all religions where they always talk about a wrathful God who will send you to hell. None of you guys are operating like you fear this, the way you run your religion."

A broken man.

"Do they not realize that they're gonna die?" What kind of question is that?

Burr wasn't broken by the first Trump administration, but Musk and the tech nerds seem to have broken him.

That tech nerd just brought home two astronauts who'd been stranded in space for nine months. Be thankful for them.

We guess he wanted to be the Bud Light of comedians.

Exactly. As we said above, would Bill Burr ever have been invited on "The View" if he hadn't compared Musk to Hitler? Of course not.

***

