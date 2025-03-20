Bill Burr Slams 'Tech Nerds' that 'Don't Know How to Talk to Hot Women'

This is how you know comedian Bill Burr's brain is broken. He's on "The View" with Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar ranting about talking to hot women. Won't those lovely feminists take offense? Of course not. Burr used to appear pretty balanced, but as we reported last week, he went on a rant on "The Breakfast Club" comparing Elon Musk to Adolf Hitler. "What I don’t get is the amount of veterans, people in the armed services, that died to stop Hitler and then this guy comes in," Burr said, "And does that while being an immigrant too." Wait … we were assured that immigrants built this country and that any one of the illegal immigrants crossing the Southern border could be the one to cure cancer. What if we're deporting that guy, asked Michael Moore.

As we said, Burr was a guest on "The View" (they probably booked him right after he compared Musk to Hitler on the radio) and went on a rant about the "tech nerds" that own the politicians. And then he gets into religion and the idea of a "wrathful God?"

NEW: Comedian Bill Burr says he is mad at Elon Musk, calls him a "nerd" who doesn't "know how to talk to hot women."



The comments come days after Burr directly compared Elon Musk to Adolf Hitler.



Behar: "Is there anybody getting your ire up more these days than usual?"



Burr:… pic.twitter.com/6aOOtacajl — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 20, 2025

Burr: "The nerds that own the politicians. All these tech nerds that want to build robots because they don’t know how to talk to hot women." Behar: "Do they not realize that they're gonna d*e, these people?" Burr: "I always wondered about all religions where they always talk about a wrathful God who will send you to hell. None of you guys are operating like you fear this, the way you run your religion." A broken man.

"Do they not realize that they're gonna die?" What kind of question is that?

Burr wasn't broken by the first Trump administration, but Musk and the tech nerds seem to have broken him.

Comedy needs to be rooted in the truth, not propaganda.



Just saying. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 20, 2025

He is trying to act like a moderate, independent, middle-of-the-road voter after pulling out the Nazi card.



He has turned himself into an activist.



Very sad. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 20, 2025

Bill is delusional. His entire recent media push is predicated on being deliberately hateful and lying. Now he’s on The View. — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) March 20, 2025

Burr: "We need people to calm down and need to cool down the boiling temperature."



Also Burr: "Elon Musk is basically Adolf Hitler." — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 20, 2025

That tech nerd just brought home two astronauts who'd been stranded in space for nine months. Be thankful for them.

We can all agree Elons problem isn’t talking to women..



Bill Burr is the actual nerd.

Imagine going on the VIEW as a man.



😂 — Petey B (@realpeteyb123) March 20, 2025

Musk has 14 children.



Burr is venting to 70-year-old liberal women on The View.



Do the math. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 20, 2025

I don't think Elon has an issue talking to "hot women" pic.twitter.com/LkseOyCt9z — Someone Important (@justimportant2) March 20, 2025

Bill Burr is so owned by his far-left wife it’s embarrassing. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 20, 2025

Imagine being a successful comedian for years and choosing this as your new career path. — Howie (@HowieLongggg) March 20, 2025

We guess he wanted to be the Bud Light of comedians.

This dude is on The View...

That's all I have to say.

Full stop. Mic drop.

Dude drank the blue Kool-Aid. — anthony haynes (@alhayne86) March 20, 2025

Bill Burr says he is mad at Elon Musk, calls him a "nerd" who doesn't "know how to talk to hot women." I guess that's why Burr went on the View. What a stud. Not. — bill smith (@BillSmi14528774) March 20, 2025

A long time ago Bill Burr used to be funny, before he turned into an angry lesbian — HorseBatteryStaple (@staple_battery) March 20, 2025

Bill Burr is a Jimmy Kimmel type of “comedian”. Used to be kind of funny, but now just woke and sad. — ☠️ Dog Comms ☠️ (@Dog_comms) March 20, 2025

A year ago they would never have this clown on the View. He would be vilified as a bigot. But, now he is popular because he doesn't like a guy they don't like. — KA0SL0RD (@Ka0t1c66) March 20, 2025

Exactly. As we said above, would Bill Burr ever have been invited on "The View" if he hadn't compared Musk to Hitler? Of course not.

***