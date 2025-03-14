VIP
Bill Burr’s Wild Rant: Likens Elon Musk to Hitler, Questions Why Troops Aren’t Taking Him Down

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on March 14, 2025
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Everything they hate is Hitler.

Burr is literally wondering aloud when someone will harm Elon. He, of course, like all cowards, doesn't suggest he will do it. He tries to convince some unstable soul listening to him to do his dirty work. 

He clearly is.

Oh, but that's (D) different.

They are clearly feeling the heat. 

He wants his famous friends to approve.

Also, not giving good money to people who hate conservatives culture.

Trump Derangement Syndrome broke their tiny pea size brains.

It's tired and it no longer moves the public.

So, he's basically now a typical Leftist.

Basically, he's just not that smart. He's a typical Leftist.

