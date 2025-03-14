Bill Burr’s Wild Rant: Likens Elon Musk to Hitler, Questions Why Troops Aren’t Taking Him Down

Everything they hate is Hitler.

NEW: Comedian Bill Burr compares Elon Musk to Adolf Hitler and wonders why the armed services aren't trying to stop him like they did with Hitler.



This man has completely lost it.



"What I don’t get is the amount of veterans, people in the armed services, that d*ed to stop… pic.twitter.com/LKgYAmC3bU — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 14, 2025

Burr is literally wondering aloud when someone will harm Elon. He, of course, like all cowards, doesn't suggest he will do it. He tries to convince some unstable soul listening to him to do his dirty work.

You need to be a complete moron to believe Musk gave a Hitler salute. https://t.co/SAb8e6qmy1 — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) March 14, 2025

He clearly is.

Oh, but that's (D) different.

You know Elon Musk is over the target when all the arguments against him are insane, incoherent, hysterical nonsense. Like this. 👇



Also, when did Bill Burr become just a total *sshole? https://t.co/FWbPpbhN1C — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) March 14, 2025

They are clearly feeling the heat.

Knowing a comedian is an idiotic douche makes him less funny to me. https://t.co/iZ6VSsdZMn — David Afton (@DavidAfton3) March 14, 2025

What happened to Bill Burr?



Compromised?



Just trying to cater to leftist fans?



Because he was not a whiny lib before. https://t.co/oF3ulCFJu4 — Chris Honeycutt (@ChrisHoneycutt) March 14, 2025

He wants his famous friends to approve.

I love it when these fools show us who they really are. I'm not about cancel culture, I about remember culture. https://t.co/8vZYWHby7V — Red Lens Nation (@RedLensNation) March 15, 2025

Also, not giving good money to people who hate conservatives culture.

Dude, what happened to Bill Burr? He always seemed kinda in the center and said things that each side liked and each side hated. Now he seems firmly entrenched in the far left camp and it seemed to happen, as far as I can tell, out of nowhere https://t.co/k66QS1LBsq — Random_Guy (@Random_Guy_18) March 14, 2025

Trump Derangement Syndrome broke their tiny pea size brains.

Bill Burr is basically Cypher from the Matrix.



Except in Burr's case, for his sins, he has to live with his betrayal of the truth, knowing he's lying and helping liars lie for nefarious ends. https://t.co/GSiCYfe2eo — Space & Time Machine (@realJournit) March 14, 2025

The "everyone i don't like is Hitler" routine is extremely tired at this point. Voters completely rejected it when Harris said it about Trump. Also, since it's now cool to say you're against fascism, calling for your political enemies to be killed is how real fascists operate. https://t.co/dn504EfG1A — Thomas Schumacher (@SchumacherTommy) March 14, 2025

It's tired and it no longer moves the public.

Here lies a career.



I liked Burr when I was young and dumb but I soon realized his shtick is just pure negativity and dissension. https://t.co/IH8rQhLROk — Rexomus47🇻🇦 (@rexomus47) March 14, 2025

So, he's basically now a typical Leftist.

It’s hard for me to think Bill Burr is really this stupid, but more likely that he just plays an idiot on TV. He got trolled by a rocket scientist and he’s trying to fit in with everybody who was too dumb to get it. https://t.co/mkjDNTYoKp — Bob Gnarly (@BobGnarlyXing) March 14, 2025

Basically, he's just not that smart. He's a typical Leftist.