Michael Moore Says We Could Have Just Deported the Person Who Will Cure Cancer

Here again is where Michael Moore confuses legal immigration with illegal immigration. Apple co-founder Steve Jobs was the son of a Syrian immigrant, after all. America could be deporting the illegal immigrant who will cure cancer (although Joe Biden said he'd already cured cancer as we know it) or save us from that looming asteroid that threatens to collide with Earth.

Michael Moore says deported migrants could have cured cancer, stopped 'asteroid that’s gonna hit us in 2032' https://t.co/p0RSfiNj4W — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 25, 2025

Fox News reports:

Progressive filmmaker and activist Michael Moore on Tuesday wrote a lengthy blog post warning that by deporting illegal immigrants, America may be missing out on the next equivalent of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs or one that will save the world from a killer asteroid. Moore’s piece, "Our Muslim Boy Wonder," used Jobs’ origins as the son of a Syrian migrant to critique the Trump administration’s deportation efforts. "Who's really being removed by ICE tonight?" Moore asked. "The child who would've discovered the cure for cancer in 2046? The 9th-grade nerd who would’ve stopped that asteroid (sic) that’s gonna hit us in 2032? Do we care?"

As Tom Homan has said, they're focusing on the "worst of the worst" … murderers, child rapists, gang members. ICE isn't currently interested in that child who would have cured cancer if we let them stay.

But according to the Democrats, illegal immigrants are here to pick vegetables and clean toilets, not cure cancer. Here's Pramila Jayapal:

As the White House's Stephen Miller told CNN's Jake Tapper, only 1 percent of illegal aliens work in agriculture. The majority settle in major metropolitan cities.

Again, note how Moore makes no distinction between immigrants and illegal immigrants. The immigrant who cures cancer would most likely come to the United States on a student visa to study at our universities.

