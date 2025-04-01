Politico's Framing of Bondi Seeking Death Penalty for Luigi Mangione Is EXACTLY What We Expected

The left in America has some really strange heroes.

When they are not apologizing for domestic terrorists firebombing Tesla dealerships, they are either trying to protect Hamas instigator Mahmoud Khalil or demanding that the Trump administration bring MS-13 gang members back into the US.

And somehow, they bafflingly think this is going to score them political points with everyday Americans.

Of course, this is also the party that refuses to recognize the inherent violence of the gender cult, so we can hardly be surprised (nor do we want to get in their way while they are making such gargantuan mistakes).

Another hero who many on the left have praised is assassin Luigi Mangione, who gunned down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in cold blood back in December. The Atlantic actually said (we are not joking) that Mangione is not an extremist.

Yikes.

This morning, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced one the least surprising decisions in history, that she is directing prosecutors to seek the death penalty for Mangione.

AG Pam Bondi announces the US will seek the death penalty for domestic terrorist Luigi Mangione

GOOD!

Assassinating political enemies earns you a return to ambient temperature pic.twitter.com/JhpJJwZUU1 — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) April 1, 2025

The New York Post provided Bondi's quote about her decision:

'Luigi Mangione’s murder of Brian Thompson — an innocent man and father of two young children — was a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America,' Bondi wrote in a statement. 'After careful consideration, I have directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in this case as we carry out President Trump’s agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again.'

Well ... yeah. If anyone deserves the death penalty, it is Mangione.

(Too bad for him Joe Biden isn't still in office. He probably would have given Mangione one of those pre-emptive pardons.)

But for the leftist media, Mangione is a folk hero. In addition, they cannot understand why they are losing young people to conservatives.

Those two realities collided after Bondi's announcement with a simply ASTOUNDING take by Politico:

Politico Playbook's framing on Trump admin seeking death penalty for cold-blooded murderer Luigi Mangione: "HOW TRUMP LOSES GEN Z" pic.twitter.com/TFn9UVrzLQ — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) April 1, 2025

'How Trump Loses Gen Z.' (In ALL CAPS, no less).

Un-freaking-believable. Yet not at all surprising.

We could not make this up if we tried. We're only surprised that Politico didn't accuse Bondi of 'pouncing' on the assassin.

The subject matter here is not funny. But Politico's framing is absolutely hilarious.

For one thing, it proves what everyone already knows. The party of Tim Walz (and the propaganda media) does not get Gen Z or young people AT ALL.

I don't know what's more insulting: that Politico doesn't care about Mangione being a killer or the presumption that all da yutes want to bring back old style anarchist assassinations. https://t.co/VEZQ3r6N3C — Avi Woolf, Wilderness Conservative🐺 (@AviWoolf) April 1, 2025

They live in a delusional world where the likes of David Hogg, Harry Sisson, and Olivia Julianna are actually representatives of the younger generation and not the laughingstock of it.

They're losing young people (young men in particular) on any number of issues.

Highly recommend that whoever came up with this framing go outside and touch some grass https://t.co/NFIifweutp — Gates McGavick (@GatesMcgavick) April 1, 2025

Touch ALL the grass. And then touch it again. Because whoever wrote that blurb has completely lost the plot.

This is how little they think of Gen Z. They think that a majority of young people are falling into sycophancy for a murderer. Wild take. The exact opposite is true and the data from the last election backs that up. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) April 1, 2025

Again, they live in a social media bubble. They never talk to any young people who are not TikTok stars.

And half of those people don't even believe what they're saying. They just say it for the clicks.

Wtf!? Any Gen Zer cheering this on was never a Trump supporter.



Only the super online left thought what this guy did was awesome. — Abe Froman (@sausageking_af) April 1, 2025

Exactly.

I have 3 Gen Z daughters. They have a sibling who the medical system has failed. They also know that if had universal health care, said sibling would have died at a very young age.



They would laugh at the insinuation that Magione should walk with anything less than the DP. — Vasiliki (@SilikiDeliganis) April 1, 2025

Gen Z votes more conservatively than 18-29 year olds in decades…. what is this nonsense?? https://t.co/J2Vw1U84Ng — Bobby Trivett (@btrivett07) April 1, 2025

Shhh. Nobody tell them. It's too funny to watch Politico continue to fail so miserably.

Yes. All three of those reactions. All at once.

Committing a premeditated murder is just vibes, bro. You’re gonna kill him over vibes? https://t.co/EELR2zeKbi — Meme Space Nine (@meme_space_nine) April 1, 2025

Politico wants so badly to be one of the 'cool kids.'

And it's not just Politico. Vox, CNN, MSNBC, and many other media outlets have been caught trying to justify Mangione's murderous actions.

But when their idea of a 'cool kid' is someone like Chris Mowrey or Victor Shi, they're only going to keep losing the younger generations.

If Politico ever stopped seeing literally EVERY issue through a severely distorted, funhouse-mirror partisan lens, they might realize how insane their framing was today.

We're not holding our breath for that to happen in our lifetime, however.