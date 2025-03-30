The Toddlers Are in Charge: Columbia Grads Tear Up Diplomas at Alumni Protest Event

When Democrats elected David Hogg as the new vice chair of their party, we knew it was going to be bad for them, but we're not sure we realized at the time how bad. Since that time, the party and its loyalists have completely embraced utter childishness as the primary form of protest.

Advertisement

Many elected officials are shouting profanities like they are 10-year-old boys who just discovered the F word.

And yesterday, we saw a bunch of people in Seattle bizarrely dancing to the 'Electric Slide' outside of a Tesla dealership while chanting from pre-written scripts like they were Joe Biden at a press conference.

We suppose we should be grateful that they were just dancing and chanting, not throwing Molotov cocktails at the dealership or vandalizing the cars and terrorizing Tesla owners.

Not to be left behind in the left's race to see who can throw the biggest temper tantrum, alumni of Columbia University staged another ridiculous protest yesterday against ICE deporting non-citizen Mahmoud Khalil (simply because he is an advocate of terrorism).

Watch the stunning bravery in all of its juvenile glory:

Columbia graduates tear their diplomas over the college caving to Trump: pic.twitter.com/RL45dDxYR7 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 30, 2025

Awww. Isn't that cute. Look at all those Nancy Pelosis.

At least the former Speaker of the House was (probably) drunk when she shamefully tore up Trump's speech at the State of the Union. What's their excuse?

Good. They should have the actual degrees stripped from them too. — Jo the Banlaoch. 🇺🇸 (@cailleach_feasa) March 30, 2025

That sounds like a great idea. If they are so committed to the cause, then Columbia should oblige them. And they can't list the school on their resumes anymore, either.

Sorry, kids. No refunds.

Nothing says ‘I’m smart’ like tearing up your own diploma. — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) March 30, 2025

At this point, a degree from an Ivy League university should count against you in job interviews.

Shows how much those things are actually worth https://t.co/V1A6hlaq4k — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 30, 2025

Is the answer 'less than the paper they're printed on'? That's the answer, isn't it?

Of course, it is all just lame virtue-signaling. Some of the protesters weren't even tearing up their actual diplomas.

These chicks ripping clear photocopies is hilarious pic.twitter.com/jJekxRWqF0 — Prints 👑 (@Prints_sol) March 30, 2025

LOL. Why not just take a few pages out of the phone book and tear those up?

(Sorry, we just realized that phone books aren't a thing anymore. What can we say? We're old.)

Great, now those gender studies degrees are worthless!



oh wait... https://t.co/369bf8w2WF — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) March 30, 2025

HAAAAAAHAHAHA.

Well played.

Well then - Good... then go work at Starbucks for the next 3 years until you decide to be an adult. And news flash - You still have to pay your 100K plus loans back. Too bad, not sad! LOL https://t.co/0v12l7cbQn — Croxxed Out (@FLCons) March 30, 2025

We think many of them might already be working as baristas. In the 'Free Palestine Cafe,' of course.

Proof again that college does not make you smarter… https://t.co/LYLRxtZpeL — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 30, 2025

Advertisement

Quite the opposite, in fact.

This simply shows the type of brain rot Columbia has been pumping out for years. https://t.co/GsEw2DWDRw — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) March 30, 2025

The good news is that many young people are waking up to this reality. Columbia is seeing it happen in real time.

Even with their Columbia educations, these leftists can’t appreciate the irony in ripping up diplomas the organized Left helped devalue through thuggish protests, campus occupations, and terrorization of Jewish students.



Thanks to them, fewer people want to go to school there. https://t.co/INrLqsW6HH pic.twitter.com/BAjoKMlRz4 — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) March 30, 2025

Somehow, as more and more students shun the school, Columbia will have to scrape by with its obscene $14.8 BILLION endowment.

But at least fewer young people will be subject to their indoctrination.

LOL. Good one.

We'd advise everyone to watch that clip with the sound on, but we don't want to punish our readers that way.

Yikes. Now, that is scary. But that is the quality of 'education' that many colleges are providing these days.

Advertisement

Like that woman who got a PhD from Cambridge in 'the politics of olfactory oppression.'

This is tantamount to John Kerry throwing his Bronze Stars away in fake protest, then using them years later to justify his "war hero" status and leverage them in his run for office.



The left is about fake outrage and even faker sacrifice and symbolic virtue. https://t.co/LMxJoXXcPJ — Die In Place 🗽⚔🇺🇲🪂🪖 (@DieinPlace) March 30, 2025

It is ALL fake outrage and virtue-signaling.

And these days with the left, under the 'leadership' of Hogg, the more childish and petty that outrage is, the better.

When Biden was inaugurated as President, the left loved to crow about how the adults were in charge again. That was never true, obviously, as four years of subsequent disaster and destruction proved.

But in 2025, it could not be clearer than ever that the unhinged toddlers are in charge of the Democrat Party.