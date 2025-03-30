You're Busted! Turning Point USA Exposes Jackson Hewitt Helping Illegal Aliens Get Tax...
Sen. Ted Cruz: 'The Attacks on Tesla Dealerships Are Acts of Domestic Terrorism'
'Could Convey Seriousness': Byron York Has Some Ideas to Tune Up the Correspondents'...
'Sad Little Man': X Bodies David Frum for Cheap Joke About Pete Hegseth's...
Sen. Ron Johnson: 'If We Want to Defeat the Deep State, Stop Funding...
Tuesday's Election Has Huge National Implications: Scott Presler is on the Ground in...
Scott Walker LEVELS Susan Crawford's ENTIRE Campaign and Liberals In One SAVAGE Post...
AWFUL: Julie Kelly EXPOSES Bully and Coward Judge Beryl Howell Who Worked VERY...
Same PLAYERS: Sen Chris Murphy Called Out In DAMNING Thread for Working with...
VIP
Elon Musk Has Succeeded In Getting Democrats to Admit Gov. Services (Especially Social...
WI Gov Evers' Attempted DUNK on Brad Schimel Claiming Democrats Can't Be Bought...
WOW! Just GUESS What This Sleazy OH Dem Did to Make Republicans Passing...
BOOMITY: David Limbaugh ENDS Never Trump DBag Using His Brother Rush to SHAME...
So AWKWARD: Jasmine Crockett's Nasty, RACIST Slam on Byron Donalds Knocks Kamala Harris...

The Toddlers Are in Charge: Columbia Grads Tear Up Diplomas at Alumni Protest Event

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:00 PM on March 30, 2025

When Democrats elected David Hogg as the new vice chair of their party, we knew it was going to be bad for them, but we're not sure we realized at the time how bad. Since that time, the party and its loyalists have completely embraced utter childishness as the primary form of protest. 

Advertisement

Many elected officials are shouting profanities like they are 10-year-old boys who just discovered the F word. 

And yesterday, we saw a bunch of people in Seattle bizarrely dancing to the 'Electric Slide' outside of a Tesla dealership while chanting from pre-written scripts like they were Joe Biden at a press conference. 

We suppose we should be grateful that they were just dancing and chanting, not throwing Molotov cocktails at the dealership or vandalizing the cars and terrorizing Tesla owners. 

Not to be left behind in the left's race to see who can throw the biggest temper tantrum, alumni of Columbia University staged another ridiculous protest yesterday against ICE deporting non-citizen Mahmoud Khalil (simply because he is an advocate of terrorism). 

Watch the stunning bravery in all of its juvenile glory: 

Awww. Isn't that cute. Look at all those Nancy Pelosis. 

At least the former Speaker of the House was (probably) drunk when she shamefully tore up Trump's speech at the State of the Union. What's their excuse? 

That sounds like a great idea. If they are so committed to the cause, then Columbia should oblige them. And they can't list the school on their resumes anymore, either. 

Recommended

You're Busted! Turning Point USA Exposes Jackson Hewitt Helping Illegal Aliens Get Tax Refunds
Eric V.
Advertisement

Sorry, kids. No refunds. 

At this point, a degree from an Ivy League university should count against you in job interviews. 

Is the answer 'less than the paper they're printed on'? That's the answer, isn't it? 

Of course, it is all just lame virtue-signaling. Some of the protesters weren't even tearing up their actual diplomas. 

LOL. Why not just take a few pages out of the phone book and tear those up? 

(Sorry, we just realized that phone books aren't a thing anymore. What can we say? We're old.)

HAAAAAAHAHAHA. 

Well played. 

We think many of them might already be working as baristas. In the 'Free Palestine Cafe,' of course. 

Advertisement

Quite the opposite, in fact. 

The good news is that many young people are waking up to this reality. Columbia is seeing it happen in real time. 

Somehow, as more and more students shun the school, Columbia will have to scrape by with its obscene $14.8 BILLION endowment.

But at least fewer young people will be subject to their indoctrination. 

LOL. Good one.

We'd advise everyone to watch that clip with the sound on, but we don't want to punish our readers that way. 

Yikes. Now, that is scary. But that is the quality of 'education' that many colleges are providing these days. 

Advertisement

Like that woman who got a PhD from Cambridge in 'the politics of olfactory oppression.'

It is ALL fake outrage and virtue-signaling. 

And these days with the left, under the 'leadership' of Hogg, the more childish and petty that outrage is, the better. 

When Biden was inaugurated as President, the left loved to crow about how the adults were in charge again. That was never true, obviously, as four years of subsequent disaster and destruction proved.

But in 2025, it could not be clearer than ever that the unhinged toddlers are in charge of the Democrat Party. 

Tags: CHILDREN HAMAS ICE PALESTINE PROTEST COLUMBIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You're Busted! Turning Point USA Exposes Jackson Hewitt Helping Illegal Aliens Get Tax Refunds
Eric V.
'Sad Little Man': X Bodies David Frum for Cheap Joke About Pete Hegseth's Wife
Grateful Calvin
'Could Convey Seriousness': Byron York Has Some Ideas to Tune Up the Correspondents' Dinner
Jacob B.
AWFUL: Julie Kelly EXPOSES Bully and Coward Judge Beryl Howell Who Worked VERY Hard to Keep J6rs In Jail
Sam J.
Scott Walker LEVELS Susan Crawford's ENTIRE Campaign and Liberals In One SAVAGE Post and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
BOOMITY: David Limbaugh ENDS Never Trump DBag Using His Brother Rush to SHAME Him for Defending Elon Musk
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
You're Busted! Turning Point USA Exposes Jackson Hewitt Helping Illegal Aliens Get Tax Refunds Eric V.
Advertisement