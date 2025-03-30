Asphalt Assault: Anti-Tesla Protesters Unleash Their Scariest Weapon Yet - Nazi-Infused Line Dancing!

Tesla protesters in Seattle, Washington pulled out their scariest secret weapon against Elon Musk - line dancing. It was an assault on the eyes. Protesters hate Musk’s electric vehicles but enjoy the Electric Slide.

Tesla building security watching overhead as protesters dance on the street during a #TeslaTakedown protest in Seattle pic.twitter.com/FGMexOAIit — Lindsey Wasson 📸 (@lindseywasson) March 29, 2025

The irony of choosing the Electric Slide was not lost on commenters.

They are doing the Electric Slide to protest Tesla 😂 — Ray Traylor (@RayTraylor) March 30, 2025

yeah i had to unmute the video once i seen the dance. was thinking no way, then it pops off "it's electric" as soon as i unmuted lol. That laugh was needed 🤣 — Damon (@DA98550) March 30, 2025

That’s hilarious.

Posters say that the Democrat Party is not only becoming more fringe, it’s becoming more cringe as well. This demented dancing proves it.

The dems have learned nothing about the optics war. No young person wants to be associated with this level of cringe. — Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) March 30, 2025

Are those the nurses we saw during Covid? — Ms. Babette .... (@and_so_it_goes) March 30, 2025

It reminds me of the hospital scrub workers dancing during the scamdemic. — Nuremberg 2.0 (@stevenmorez1776) March 30, 2025

I'm very glad to see that they are dancing instead of blowing things up. — Sand (@SandraSiqueiro7) March 30, 2025

We agree. The main thing being attacked in this dancing video is our senses.

Commenters ponder how one’s life culminates in participating in a line dance while holding a swastika poster.

Imagine your poor life choices that wind up with you line dancing carrying a swastika. — David Lundeen (@PelicanatAnchor) March 29, 2025

If it wasn't for poor life choices these NPCs would have no life. They are chronically miserable, narcissistic dead ends who will cross over from this mortal realm blaming others for all of their failures. No use arguing with them. At least they tend to sterilize themselves — ChuieTamales 🇺🇲🇻🇮 (@ChuieTheBear) March 30, 2025

I'd be laughing at them if they weren't keying cars and firebombing Tesla infrastructure.



They do like running around doing Nazi salutes and carrying swastikas though. Really makes you wonder. — David Lundeen (@PelicanatAnchor) March 30, 2025

Solid swastika. Hitler'd be proud. — GodBlessKateSmith (✍WORDS HAVE MEANING meme maker) (@GodBlessKateSm1) March 30, 2025

Democrats and others on the left appear to have a swastika fetish. We’re betting they will be more responsible for spreading that symbol in America this year than any Nazi-related groups.