In Fraud He Trusts: Hakeem Jeffries Lies About DOGE and Social Security, X...
VIP
‘Journos’ & Dems Lost It Over a Patriotic Flag but Silent as Anti-Musk...
Harry Sisson Shocker! The Social Media Influencer Admits the Democrat Party Brand is...
‘Burn a Tesla, Save Democracy’: Radical Mobs Promote Terrorism in Organized Pushback on...
VIP
Starbucks Employee Breaks Down in Tears Over Eight-Hour Shift
WSJ: MAGA Republicans See Europe as Full of Latte-Sipping Progressives
Three Yale Professors Depart for Canada Because of Trump
Losing Their Grift: Ilhan Omar Wants Us to Know Ending USAID Is Causing...
Here's More 'Disgusting Behavior' From 'The Worst VP in Modern History'
CRINGE Alert! Here's a Pic of Tesla Dealership Protesters' Chant-Tastic Cheat Sheet
Orwell Would Tell the U.K. to Tap the Brakes: SIX OFFICERS Arrest Parents...
WHCA 'Nerd Prom' Dinner Too Important This Year to Feature a Comedian
When They Tell Us Who They Are, BELIEVE THEM: Leftist Protest Org Straight...
Ron Filipkowski Triggered by Vice President J.D. Vance's Cap

Asphalt Assault: Anti-Tesla Protesters Unleash Their Scariest Weapon Yet - Nazi-Infused Line Dancing!

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:48 AM on March 30, 2025
ImgFlip

Tesla protesters in Seattle, Washington pulled out their scariest secret weapon against Elon Musk - line dancing. It was an assault on the eyes. Protesters hate Musk’s electric vehicles but enjoy the Electric Slide.

Advertisement

Have a look. (WATCH)

The irony of choosing the Electric Slide was not lost on commenters.

That’s hilarious.

Posters say that the Democrat Party is not only becoming more fringe, it’s becoming more cringe as well. This demented dancing proves it. 

We agree. The main thing being attacked in this dancing video is our senses.

Commenters ponder how one’s life culminates in participating in a line dance while holding a swastika poster.

Recommended

Here's More 'Disgusting Behavior' From 'The Worst VP in Modern History'
Brett T.
Advertisement

Democrats and others on the left appear to have a swastika fetish. We’re betting they will be more responsible for spreading that symbol in America this year than any Nazi-related groups.

Tags: DANCE DANCING DEMOCRATS ELON MUSK FAIL MUSIC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's More 'Disgusting Behavior' From 'The Worst VP in Modern History'
Brett T.
Commie Boomers Bus in a Rent-a-Mob to a Texas Tesla, Prove They Can’t Find Enough Local Loons
justmindy
WSJ: MAGA Republicans See Europe as Full of Latte-Sipping Progressives
Brett T.
Harry Sisson Shocker! The Social Media Influencer Admits the Democrat Party Brand is Toxic
Warren Squire
In Fraud He Trusts: Hakeem Jeffries Lies About DOGE and Social Security, X Users Suggest Way to Push Back
Warren Squire
You'll Be (Not) Shocked to Learn Subway Hat Stealing Woman Is Absolutely AWFL 'Luxury Brand Specialist'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's More 'Disgusting Behavior' From 'The Worst VP in Modern History' Brett T.
Advertisement