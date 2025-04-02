NPR CEO Katherine Maher Doubles Down on 'No Bias' and Trips HARD Over Hunter Biden's Laptop

Ahead of the 2020 election, social media platforms and media outlets were going out of their way to try and help the Democrats wave off stories about Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents as being lies or even part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

National Public Radio went right along with that one, supposedly in the name of good journalism:

Oh, it was a story alright, and they knew it.

Last month during congressional testimony, NPR CEO Katherine Maher nevertheless continued to insist that the media outlet is in no way politically biased in its news coverage. Maher was repeatedly proven to be lying both about NPR's bias and her personal views.

Maher continues to deny what's become obvious, but had to address the Hunter Biden laptop issue:

NPR CEO Katherine Maher: “NPR is NOT BIASED in its coverage!” pic.twitter.com/XseDGyOQVq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 2, 2025

"We wish we'd gotten on that [the Hunter Biden laptop story] earlier":

NPR CEO Katherine Maher: “NPR is not biased in its coverage … One thing that came up quite frequently was the Hunter Biden laptop story … We wish we’d gotten on that earlier.” pic.twitter.com/rebURyR1y7 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) March 31, 2025

Oh, NPR did get on that story. Then they dug a deep hole and buried it.

As we wrote the other day, even Bill Maher isn't buying what the NPR CEO keeps trying to sell:

Even Bill Maher isn't buying NPR and PBS' nonsense.



"Katherine Maher, head of NPR, she said we're completely unbiased. Give me a break, lady! I mean, they’re crazy far-left."pic.twitter.com/6yQfYdILf7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 31, 2025

It's hard to believe that anybody might think this person would have a political bias at NPR:

The best part of AZ GOTV is my Biden grandpa hat. pic.twitter.com/EvoJax9h2b — Katherine Maher (@krmaher) November 2, 2020

But we're totally sure none of that complete support for the Democrats was allowed to bleed over into NPR's coverage (cue massive eye roll).

***