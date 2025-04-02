'Will You Side With the Truth?' Matt Walsh BLISTERS California Legislature on Trans...
Sam Stein: Absolute BLOODBATH at HHS/NIH/CDC

NPR CEO Katherine Maher Doubles Down on 'No Bias' and Trips HARD Over Hunter Biden's Laptop

Doug P. | 10:42 AM on April 02, 2025
Twitchy

Ahead of the 2020 election, social media platforms and media outlets were going out of their way to try and help the Democrats wave off stories about Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents as being lies or even part of a Russian disinformation campaign. 

National Public Radio went right along with that one, supposedly in the name of good journalism: 

Oh, it was a story alright, and they knew it.

Last month during congressional testimony, NPR CEO Katherine Maher nevertheless continued to insist that the media outlet is in no way politically biased in its news coverage. Maher was repeatedly proven to be lying both about NPR's bias and her personal views. 

Maher continues to deny what's become obvious, but had to address the Hunter Biden laptop issue: 

"We wish we'd gotten on that [the Hunter Biden laptop story] earlier":

Oh, NPR did get on that story. Then they dug a deep hole and buried it.

'Will You Side With the Truth?' Matt Walsh BLISTERS California Legislature on Trans Ideology
Grateful Calvin
As we wrote the other day, even Bill Maher isn't buying what the NPR CEO keeps trying to sell:

It's hard to believe that anybody might think this person would have a political bias at NPR:

But we're totally sure none of that complete support for the Democrats was allowed to bleed over into NPR's coverage (cue massive eye roll).

***

'Will You Side With the Truth?' Matt Walsh BLISTERS California Legislature on Trans Ideology
Grateful Calvin
'Quiet Part Out Loud' Alert! CNN's Jake Tapper and Kara Swisher Explain Difference Between Soros and Musk
Doug P.
'Tombstone' and 'Top Gun' Star Val Kilmer Dead at 65
Amy Curtis
Scott Jennings Has Advice for GOP While Shooting Down CNN Guest's Theory MAGA Just Voted Dem
Warren Squire
Sam Stein: Absolute BLOODBATH at HHS/NIH/CDC
Brett T.
Catherine Herridge and Michael Shellenberger Team Up to Prove the FBI Interfered In the 2020 Election
Amy Curtis

