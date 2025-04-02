'Quiet Part Out Loud' Alert! CNN's Jake Tapper and Kara Swisher Explain Difference Between Soros and Musk

Before 10 p.m. eastern time last night, Decision Desk HQ called the state's Supreme Court race for Democrat Susan Crawford over Republican Brad Schimel:

On Tuesday night, at 9:43 pm ET, a little less than an hour after the polls closed in Wisconsin, liberal Judge Susan Crawford was announced the winner of the state's Supreme Court race. She was heavily backed by Democrats. After an April 2023 race saw Judge Janet Protasiewicz, who was also backed by Democrats, win an open seat, the court shifted to a 4-3 liberal majority. Liberals get to maintain their majority on the court.

During Crawford's victory speech she called her win a victory over Elon Musk without mentioning any of the billionaires who backed her:

Crawford: I never could have imagined that I'd be taking on the richest man in the world for justice in Wisconsin. And we won. pic.twitter.com/CxhgnUdSaF — Acyn (@Acyn) April 2, 2025

"The Democrat beat the billionaire" is the narrative the Left will go with and most of the media will be happy to run with this kind of thing:

Wisconsin beat the billionaire. — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) April 2, 2025

Oh puh-leeze!

The Soros candidate won though Tim https://t.co/5xvUvyblrA — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 2, 2025

She had so many other rich men helping her … and 77% of her donations came from out of state - not the win she wants us to think it is. https://t.co/jbA8PluCpR — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 2, 2025

Crawford had billionaire support, but CNN's Jake Tapper and guest Kara Swisher explained that when people like George and Alex Soros supports Democrats it's not as big of a deal because they're not as public about it. Watch:

So it comes out...



What Soros is doing is fine because he's not doing it publicly. pic.twitter.com/5QiQYKTCXX — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) April 2, 2025

Even if Soros were doing it publicly these people would come up with a "here's why it's 'D'ifferent" type spin.

Thank you for saying the quiet part out loud. https://t.co/SRcQvU9x0S — Joe Narmi (@JoeNarmi) April 2, 2025

@jaketapper



Thank you for clarifying that one person can influence behind the scenes and one person can do so publicly. But the left only accepts that help if it is done in secret. Good to know. — Mackinaw Patriot 🇺🇸♥️ (@MackinawPatriot) April 2, 2025

George and Alex Soros are also considered more "behind the scenes" because the media allows them to stay that way by not reporting on their donation activities nearly as much.

