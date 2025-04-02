'Will You Side With the Truth?' Matt Walsh BLISTERS California Legislature on Trans Ideology

Daily Wire host, author, and filmmaker Matt Walsh never shies away from controversial issues. The left in America hates him with a passion, and even some on the right don't like him because sometimes he likes to push buttons just to push buttons.

But there's no doubt that he has been an effective advocate for bringing issues that, in the past, conservatives have been soft on or squeamish about into the national conversation. And there is no issue that Walsh cares about more than razing the deranged gender cult to the ground. His 2022 book 'Johnny the Walrus' and 2022 documentary What is a Woman? were two of the most effective pushbacks against toxic trans ideology in recent memory.

When Walsh recently announced that he was going to testify before the California General Assembly about AB 844, a bill that would have banned men and boys from women's and girls' sports and bathrooms, some people may have asked why. In a state like California, the bill never stood a chance.

But while Walsh likes to win as much as anyone, he is also known for never backing down from the left, even in places like college campuses where entire crowds have protested and threatened him (and his family). Getting the bill passed may have been a pipe dream, but bringing the nation's attention to what is happening in California, as he had previously done on his show and in his other productions, was surely something Walsh looked forward to eagerly.

And, whoo boy, did Walsh deliver on that! Watch below as he absolutely TORCHED everyone in the General Assembly who would oppose the bill.

Here's my testimony supporting a law in California that would ban men from women's sports



pic.twitter.com/tBAiuipK1f — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 1, 2025

We're tempted to transcribe the entirety of his testimony, it's just that good. But it's even better hearing it in Walsh's adamant voice, a departure from his usual stoic, deadpan delivery.

'You are yourselves predators.' Devastating. But it's the ending where Walsh really delivered:

'Will you side with the truth, a truth so basic that every toddler understands it, or will you disgrace yourselves by denying it? That is your choice to make.'

Sadly, but entirely unsurprisingly, the legislators Walsh was addressing chose poorly. AB 844 did not even make it out of the committee, losing by a 2-6 vote.

But Walsh had made his point about truth, and conservatives everywhere made the clip go viral on X yesterday to further highlight how batpoop crazy the left has gone in their obedience to the gender cult.

I love Matt Walsh but his first mistake in CA politics is to appeal to logic, truth, and decency. They have none of those things. https://t.co/DmgcDynP6U — AlbexBalbex4Eva (@AlbexBalbex4Eva) April 1, 2025

We're pretty sure that Walsh knew that going in. But by couching his argument the way he did, he exposed to a much larger audience how they have no human decency or even respect for basic truth.

Sometimes, defeats can lead to later victories.

This is such a slam dunk for the GOP. Democrats absolutely refuse to admit the truth that a man cannot become a woman. If they cannot be trusted to admit that basic and simple truth how in the hell can they ever be trusted to govern?



The GOP should make this the Democrat Brand https://t.co/AjQ6vYCtOT — Mr. Matt (@mbs59er) April 1, 2025

This is now an 80/20 issue in America, with 80 percent siding with the simple truth.

Yes, California may be lost, but this will sink Democrats' national approval rating even lower than its current 21 percent.

That is a singularly brilliant, direct argument. Objective measurement, not subject to emotional or subjective counters. Good stuff, Mr. Walsh, good stuff. Cheers. — NashvilleHawk (@mw66896684) April 1, 2025

Walsh rarely (if ever) resorts to emotional arguments. That's one of the reasons he is so effective.

Emotional hysterics are what the left does.

Exactly.

Thank you, Mr. Walsh. Nothing is more important than the truth. — Elizabeth Austin (@lazarusatgate) April 1, 2025

Matt Walsh dropping the truth bombs! https://t.co/sUqbtvS0mM — D.B.Cooper (@D_B_Cooper_X) April 2, 2025

God bless this biological man https://t.co/f8DWwgLtbL — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) April 1, 2025

Even with the bill's failure, if you want to know how effective Walsh's comments were, just look at how the trans activists reacted to them.

Yes, in case anyone was wondering, that IS a death threat (based on the left's assassin hero, Luigi Mangione).

Isn't it revealing how the first reaction of the trans cult is always to threaten violence?

It's because they are insane.

In 2025 I thought we’d have flying cars and futuristic technology.



Instead we have to teach Democrats that there are only two genders and that men shouldn’t be allowed in women’s sports or locker rooms. https://t.co/CMXQNd7uMa — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) April 1, 2025

Of course, despite the bill's failure this time around, Walsh also accomplished something else in his testimony.

He put California Governor Gavin Newsom, who absolutely wants to be President, on the spot. Newsom has been desperately trying to reinvent himself as a 'moderate' on his podcast, even telling Charlie Kirk recently that men in women's sports is unfair.

With his powerful comments, Walsh directly challenged Newsom regarding the issue.

Will he follow through on his recent makeover and make a statement in favor of AB 844?

Or will he remain silent and, by doing so, expose himself for the hypocrite that he is?

We think we know the answer. And Newsom's silence should spell doom for his presidential aspirations.