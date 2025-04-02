NPR CEO Katherine Maher Doubles Down on 'No Bias' and Trips HARD Over...
'Quiet Part Out Loud' Alert! CNN's Jake Tapper and Kara Swisher Explain Difference...
'Tombstone' and 'Top Gun' Star Val Kilmer Dead at 65
VIP
W Is for 'Winsome Sears': Why Republicans MUST Win the Virginia Election This...
Scott Jennings Has Advice for GOP While Shooting Down CNN Guest’s Theory MAGA...
Silver Lining Losers: Jake Tapper and Dana Bash Try to Mine Victory from...
Cory Booker’s Record 25 Hour Filibuster Overshadowed by Dem Party’s All-Time Low 21%...
Sinking Fast: Polling Shows Democrat Party Plummeting to Lowest Approval Rating Ever (and...
VIP
Woman Claims MAGA Woke the Beast, Promises Woke 2.0
Mixed Bag: Republicans Lose Wisconsin Supreme Court Race but Get Surprising Voter ID...
TIME: Marie Le Pen’s Conviction Was a Good Day for French Democracy
Rep. Pramilla Jayapal Launches ’Resistance Labs’ to Be 'Street Ready' to Fight Trump
Decision Desk HQ Projects Susan Crawford to Win Wisconsin Supreme Court Seat
Sam Stein: Absolute BLOODBATH at HHS/NIH/CDC

'Will You Side With the Truth?' Matt Walsh BLISTERS California Legislature on Trans Ideology

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 11:00 AM on April 02, 2025
Twitchy

Daily Wire host, author, and filmmaker Matt Walsh never shies away from controversial issues. The left in America hates him with a passion, and even some on the right don't like him because sometimes he likes to push buttons just to push buttons. 

Advertisement

But there's no doubt that he has been an effective advocate for bringing issues that, in the past, conservatives have been soft on or squeamish about into the national conversation. And there is no issue that Walsh cares about more than razing the deranged gender cult to the ground. His 2022 book 'Johnny the Walrus' and 2022 documentary What is a Woman? were two of the most effective pushbacks against toxic trans ideology in recent memory. 

When Walsh recently announced that he was going to testify before the California General Assembly about AB 844, a bill that would have banned men and boys from women's and girls' sports and bathrooms, some people may have asked why. In a state like California, the bill never stood a chance. 

But while Walsh likes to win as much as anyone, he is also known for never backing down from the left, even in places like college campuses where entire crowds have protested and threatened him (and his family). Getting the bill passed may have been a pipe dream, but bringing the nation's attention to what is happening in California, as he had previously done on his show and in his other productions, was surely something Walsh looked forward to eagerly. 

And, whoo boy, did Walsh deliver on that! Watch below as he absolutely TORCHED everyone in the General Assembly who would oppose the bill. 

Recommended

NPR CEO Katherine Maher Doubles Down on 'No Bias' and Trips HARD Over Hunter Biden's Laptop
Doug P.
Advertisement

We're tempted to transcribe the entirety of his testimony, it's just that good. But it's even better hearing it in Walsh's adamant voice, a departure from his usual stoic, deadpan delivery. 

'You are yourselves predators.' Devastating. But it's the ending where Walsh really delivered: 

'Will you side with the truth, a truth so basic that every toddler understands it, or will you disgrace yourselves by denying it? That is your choice to make.'

Sadly, but entirely unsurprisingly, the legislators Walsh was addressing chose poorly. AB 844 did not even make it out of the committee, losing by a 2-6 vote.

But Walsh had made his point about truth, and conservatives everywhere made the clip go viral on X yesterday to further highlight how batpoop crazy the left has gone in their obedience to the gender cult. 

We're pretty sure that Walsh knew that going in. But by couching his argument the way he did, he exposed to a much larger audience how they have no human decency or even respect for basic truth. 

Sometimes, defeats can lead to later victories. 

Advertisement

This is now an 80/20 issue in America, with 80 percent siding with the simple truth. 

Yes, California may be lost, but this will sink Democrats' national approval rating even lower than its current 21 percent

Walsh rarely (if ever) resorts to emotional arguments. That's one of the reasons he is so effective. 

Emotional hysterics are what the left does.

Exactly. 

Even with the bill's failure, if you want to know how effective Walsh's comments were, just look at how the trans activists reacted to them. 

Yes, in case anyone was wondering, that IS a death threat (based on the left's assassin hero, Luigi Mangione). 

Isn't it revealing how the first reaction of the trans cult is always to threaten violence? 

It's because they are insane. 

Advertisement

Of course, despite the bill's failure this time around, Walsh also accomplished something else in his testimony. 

He put California Governor Gavin Newsom, who absolutely wants to be President, on the spot. Newsom has been desperately trying to reinvent himself as a 'moderate' on his podcast, even telling Charlie Kirk recently that men in women's sports is unfair

With his powerful comments, Walsh directly challenged Newsom regarding the issue. 

Will he follow through on his recent makeover and make a statement in favor of AB 844? 

Or will he remain silent and, by doing so, expose himself for the hypocrite that he is? 

We think we know the answer. And Newsom's silence should spell doom for his presidential aspirations. 

Tags: CALIFORNIA LEGISLATION MATT WALSH TESTIMONY TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NPR CEO Katherine Maher Doubles Down on 'No Bias' and Trips HARD Over Hunter Biden's Laptop
Doug P.
'Quiet Part Out Loud' Alert! CNN's Jake Tapper and Kara Swisher Explain Difference Between Soros and Musk
Doug P.
'Tombstone' and 'Top Gun' Star Val Kilmer Dead at 65
Amy Curtis
Scott Jennings Has Advice for GOP While Shooting Down CNN Guest’s Theory MAGA Just Voted Dem
Warren Squire
Sam Stein: Absolute BLOODBATH at HHS/NIH/CDC
Brett T.
Catherine Herridge and Michael Shellenberger Team Up to Prove the FBI Interfered In the 2020 Election
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NPR CEO Katherine Maher Doubles Down on 'No Bias' and Trips HARD Over Hunter Biden's Laptop Doug P.
Advertisement