'Trans Woman' Tries To Play Victim Over Being Misgendered and Matt Walsh Is Having None Of It

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  10:00 AM on October 31, 2023
Twitchy

It's difficult to imagine any public figure who has spoken out more strongly against the transgender social contagion in recent years than The Daily Wire's Matt Walsh. From his children's book 'Johnny the Walrus' to his culture-shifting documentary 'What is a Woman?' to numerous appearances in legislatures and at universities across the country, Walsh's argument is actually very simple: Accept none of it. Question all of it.

Advertisement

Last night, Walsh posted a video on Twitter of another man dressed as a woman complaining when restaurant employees do now acknowledge that he is a woman.

Again, very simple. Refuse to accept as reality that which is not real. 

Two things stand out in this particular video (one of them really stands out). First, that sure is a giant Adam's apple for an alleged 'woman.' Secondly, doesn't it seem a little convenient that this man always has his camera at the ready whenever he sits down to eat at a restaurant? Almost as if victimhood is his objective.

Another very noticeable aspect of this video is the continued similar choice of venue. 

Recommended

'Does Hamas Have Immunity?' Ben Shapiro In Heated Exchange with Activist at Oxford Union (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

If you've ever worked in the service industry, mostly all you want to do is just be polite to people. And that is all these servers are doing. He looks like a man (because he is one), so naturally 'sir' is the first polite word that comes to all of their minds. 

Another question to ask is, did it ever occur to this 'trans woman' that if so many servers are referring to him as 'sir,' then maybe they're not the problem? As the saying goes: 'If you encounter one jerk in a day, you encountered a jerk. If all you encounter all day are jerks, you're the jerk.'

Advertisement

That's a very good point. If he can be whatever sex he wants, how is it OK for him to assume he knows what sex his servers are? You certainly don't ever see him asking them. But don't expect members of the alphabet cult to ever examine or even acknowledge their own hypocrisy. Because, as Walsh points out, it is just pure narcissism.

We probably wouldn't use 'sir' either (and certainly not 'ma'am'). As has been pointed out, those are terms of respect. This person doesn't seem to have any interest in earning respect, just demanding obedience. Simply refuse to give it to him.

One final point to bring up: 

Advertisement

Yikes. Something tells us that this account should definitely be on the radar of Chaya Raichik and Libs of TikTok. 


***

