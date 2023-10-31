'Trans Woman' Tries To Play Victim Over Being Misgendered and Matt Walsh Is Having None Of It

It's difficult to imagine any public figure who has spoken out more strongly against the transgender social contagion in recent years than The Daily Wire's Matt Walsh. From his children's book 'Johnny the Walrus' to his culture-shifting documentary 'What is a Woman?' to numerous appearances in legislatures and at universities across the country, Walsh's argument is actually very simple: Accept none of it. Question all of it.

Last night, Walsh posted a video on Twitter of another man dressed as a woman complaining when restaurant employees do now acknowledge that he is a woman.

It’s nothing but a egocentric power trip for these people. The only appropriate response is to tell him that you’ll continue to refer to him as a man, because that’s what he is, and there’s absolutely not a single damn thing he can do about it.



pic.twitter.com/razmCYfWdL — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 31, 2023

Again, very simple. Refuse to accept as reality that which is not real.

Two things stand out in this particular video (one of them really stands out). First, that sure is a giant Adam's apple for an alleged 'woman.' Secondly, doesn't it seem a little convenient that this man always has his camera at the ready whenever he sits down to eat at a restaurant? Almost as if victimhood is his objective.

You have a damn adam’s apple. You ARE a SIR! — 🎃Kristi🎃 (@TheyCallMeNans) October 31, 2023

These videos are a set up anyway, either staged or this guy constantly films himself hoping it happens. — The Expatnyker (@expatnyker) October 31, 2023

Another very noticeable aspect of this video is the continued similar choice of venue.

Imagine being a waiter trying to get through your day and having this man asking to speak to your manager because you aren't apart of their weird religion where men magically become women when they put on lipstick https://t.co/bINfnlQvb1 — ohsnapclipclap (@ohsnapclipclap) October 31, 2023

There’s a reason he’s doing it at restaurants where it’s the persons literal job to be apologetic and deferential to him. Absolutely a power trip. — Jennifer Leigh (@The_Feminist_TM) October 31, 2023

If you've ever worked in the service industry, mostly all you want to do is just be polite to people. And that is all these servers are doing. He looks like a man (because he is one), so naturally 'sir' is the first polite word that comes to all of their minds.

As children we were taught to call people Miss, ma'am, or sir when we didn't know names. Why not take it for the politeness that it is? Instead you take it as if we're trying to hurt you. Just realize, people are trying to be polite like their mama and papa taught them! https://t.co/TwtwAFbpTQ — JustNancy (@nancy_incognito) October 31, 2023

Another question to ask is, did it ever occur to this 'trans woman' that if so many servers are referring to him as 'sir,' then maybe they're not the problem? As the saying goes: 'If you encounter one jerk in a day, you encountered a jerk. If all you encounter all day are jerks, you're the jerk.'

And he calls the manager or other waiter him. He didn’t ask what their pronouns were. Isn’t he pre judging?? https://t.co/mQ54TiU0Gb — Just Saying (@JustSaying1012) October 31, 2023

That's a very good point. If he can be whatever sex he wants, how is it OK for him to assume he knows what sex his servers are? You certainly don't ever see him asking them. But don't expect members of the alphabet cult to ever examine or even acknowledge their own hypocrisy. Because, as Walsh points out, it is just pure narcissism.

It's not about being mean, or "insensitive", it's about the truth. I might just simply not say anything, as far as sir, or definitely not ma'am, goes. But, I would have to call him he, because he is a man. Therefore grammatically speaking, "sir". https://t.co/Xe0rkQhBBE — KarenJewel (@KarenJewel) October 31, 2023

We probably wouldn't use 'sir' either (and certainly not 'ma'am'). As has been pointed out, those are terms of respect. This person doesn't seem to have any interest in earning respect, just demanding obedience. Simply refuse to give it to him.

One final point to bring up:

This man calls himself “Lilly” and his X tag is @LillyContino



He doesn’t post much on X,

but instead posts his messages of grooming & misogyny on TikTok — where the kids are. https://t.co/R6WecQTUAC — Miss Gendering (@NoTruthInTrans) October 31, 2023

Yikes. Something tells us that this account should definitely be on the radar of Chaya Raichik and Libs of TikTok.





***