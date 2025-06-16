Sean Penn's Dictator Dinner Club: Outraged at Bill Maher's Trump Meet-Up, But Cool with Castro, Chavez

Sean Penn was not at all happy with Bill Maher because he dared have a meal with Donald Trump. Yes, the same Sean Penn who sat down with Castro and Chavez. The nerve of that guy. Bill Maher is often very wrong, but he is absolutely 100 percent correct in this case.

Advertisement

Bill Maher torches Sean Penn for Trump meeting hypocrisy: ‘You met with f–king Castro and Hugo Chavez’ https://t.co/n6GFDKRexN pic.twitter.com/DOy20Ai8dI — New York Post (@nypost) June 16, 2025

Bill Maher torched Sean Penn for criticizing the HBO host’s meeting with President Trump – hitting back that the “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” actor had no qualms about sitting down with dictators Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez. During an episode of Maher’s “Club Random” podcast on Sunday, Penn ridiculed some of Trump’s comments, like his threat to annex Canada, as the pair smoked cigars and drank booze. Maher interjected: “But you do, I hope, think I did the right thing to have dinner with him.” But Penn said he would not accept an invitation to meet with Trump if he received one, and that he wished Maher didn’t spend so much time discussing the visit on his show. “Really, you meet with f—ing Castro and Hugo Chavez, but not the president of the United States?” Maher retorted.

Apparently, it's different when Sean does it or something.

Oof, indeed! It's hard when your own hypocrisy is thrown right back in your face.

I think that’s the moment he realized the left is retarded https://t.co/zGuyn4Zbfp — Missingno 🇩🇪🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@arsnowski) June 16, 2025

As Maher ages, he is having to deal with this reality a whole lot more.

Can’t believe I am going to say this, but Bill Maher for the win! https://t.co/o1pkPqPzwk — My moms caregiver (@mymomcare) June 16, 2025

A picture tells a thousand words or something like that.

And El Chapo! He’s the one that actually got him caught by the feds. — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) June 16, 2025

He also went to Haiti with the Clinton Foundation and helped capture “El Chapo” 🫠 — chaney_in_wonderland (@ProjectChaney) June 16, 2025

Sean better keep his head on swivel at all times.

Sean Penn is human feces. — Harry Berries (@MrHarryBerries) June 16, 2025

That was a great comeback!! — My moms caregiver (@mymomcare) June 16, 2025

Advertisement

Sean came for Bill's neck, but Maher was not having it.

Yeah but Sean Penn's meetings were just to score some great cocaine.

That is probably why he also went to Ukraine and tried to meet El Chapo. — DIMEBAG_5150 (@ChrisOn50570948) June 16, 2025

Allegedly, of course.

Bill Maher ladies and gentlemen pic.twitter.com/GvCfseEvJx — W I Z A R D (@tweetsofWIZARD) June 16, 2025

That’s because Sean Penn is an enemy of the United States. — Dan Grover (@danleighgrover) June 16, 2025

He certainly is an enemy of liberty and representative forms of government.

If they aren't hypocrites, they aren't Democrats. — Lisa Kovac (@LisaKovac539675) June 16, 2025

S Penn is a dirt bag. — 🇺🇸Gr8ful🇺🇸 (@Bama_4Trump) June 16, 2025

Some things never change.