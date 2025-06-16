VIP
Sean Penn's Dictator Dinner Club: Outraged at Bill Maher's Trump Meet-Up, But Cool with Castro, Chavez

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on June 16, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Sean Penn was not at all happy with Bill Maher because he dared have a meal with Donald Trump. Yes, the same Sean Penn who sat down with Castro and Chavez. The nerve of that guy. Bill Maher is often very wrong, but he is absolutely 100 percent correct in this case. 

Bill Maher torched Sean Penn for criticizing the HBO host’s meeting with President Trump – hitting back that the “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” actor had no qualms about sitting down with dictators Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez.

During an episode of Maher’s “Club Random” podcast on Sunday, Penn ridiculed some of Trump’s comments, like his threat to annex Canada, as the pair smoked cigars and drank booze.

Maher interjected: “But you do, I hope, think I did the right thing to have dinner with him.” 

But Penn said he would not accept an invitation to meet with Trump if he received one, and that he wished Maher didn’t spend so much time discussing the visit on his show.

“Really, you meet with f—ing Castro and Hugo Chavez, but not the president of the United States?” Maher retorted. 

Apparently, it's different when Sean does it or something.

Oof, indeed! It's hard when your own hypocrisy is thrown right back in your face. 

As Maher ages, he is having to deal with this reality a whole lot more. 

A picture tells a thousand words or something like that. 

Sean better keep his head on swivel at all times. 

Sean came for Bill's neck, but Maher was not having it.

Allegedly, of course.

He certainly is an enemy of liberty and representative forms of government. 

Some things never change. 

