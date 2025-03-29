CRINGE Alert! Here's a Pic of Tesla Dealership Protesters' Chant-Tastic Cheat Sheet

Saturday was the "Day of Anti-Tesla Rage" or whatever the leftist organizers called it. That meant a bunch of ne'er-do-well losers with nothing better to do on a Saturday gathered outside Tesla dealerships around the country to protest for reasons known only to them and the people who gave them $20 Golden Corral gift cards to show up (that's just a guess on our part, but it could have been half pints of whiskey or socialist trinkets of some sort).

Basically these "protests" looked like garden variety rent-a-mobs.

Take a peek at this clown show outside a Tesla dealership in Seattle:

Tesla building security watching overhead as protesters dance on the street during a #TeslaTakedown protest in Seattle pic.twitter.com/FGMexOAIit — Lindsey Wasson 📸 (@lindseywasson) March 29, 2025

It's like watching a dance-off for leftist losers.

Imagine your poor life choices that wind up with you line dancing carrying a swastika. — David Lundeen (@PelicanatAnchor) March 29, 2025

No kidding.

Seattle talk show host Jason Rantz (@JasonRantz) shared a picture of the chant script:

After sane people everywhere saw that and rolled their eyes they all had the same question:

You have got to be kidding me!? 🤦‍♀️



Who is paying for them? pic.twitter.com/HgNJz4NGvy — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) March 29, 2025

"Swastikars"? And you know somebody was really proud of themselves for coming up with that one.

Disappointed they thought Swastikars was an opener. https://t.co/ejUDGAFJyZ — Stu Burguiere (@StuDoesAmerica) March 29, 2025

Democrats are too stupid to think up their own chants. https://t.co/2tJsOliIzv — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) March 29, 2025

It's amazing how fast the Left went from screeching about ending fossil fuel emissions to demonizing somebody who manufactures EVs (and in some cases ironically torching the vehicles with fossil fuels) almost literally overnight.

Sure-fire sign of paid protesters https://t.co/bFi5En7CJk — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 29, 2025

Absolutely.

Now we know what the former Joe Biden staffers are doing now. https://t.co/HLLdGRVPvR — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) March 30, 2025

They've gotta make a living somehow! But working for Joe might have given them a bit of practice in making cheat cheats.