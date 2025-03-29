CRINGE Alert! Here's a Pic of Tesla Dealership Protesters' Chant-Tastic Cheat Sheet

Three Yale Professors Depart for Canada Because of Trump
Doug P. | 9:10 PM on March 29, 2025
AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

Saturday was the "Day of Anti-Tesla Rage" or whatever the leftist organizers called it. That meant a bunch of ne'er-do-well losers with nothing better to do on a Saturday gathered outside Tesla dealerships around the country to protest for reasons known only to them and the people who gave them $20 Golden Corral gift cards to show up (that's just a guess on our part, but it could have been half pints of whiskey or socialist trinkets of some sort).

Basically these "protests" looked like garden variety rent-a-mobs

Take a peek at this clown show outside a Tesla dealership in Seattle: 

It's like watching a dance-off for leftist losers.

No kidding.

Seattle talk show host Jason Rantz (@JasonRantz) shared a picture of the chant script:

 After sane people everywhere saw that and rolled their eyes they all had the same question:

"Swastikars"? And you know somebody was really proud of themselves for coming up with that one. 

It's amazing how fast the Left went from screeching about ending fossil fuel emissions to demonizing somebody who manufactures EVs (and in some cases ironically torching the vehicles with fossil fuels) almost literally overnight.

Absolutely.

They've gotta make a living somehow! But working for Joe might have given them a bit of practice in making cheat cheats. 

