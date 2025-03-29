Let's GO! Speaker Mike Johnson Says the Adults Are Back In Charge and...
In the Twitter Sleepover Showdown, I’m Team Hard Nope ... Hop on Board,...
What Are They Afraid Of? Wisconsin's Dem AG Sues to BLOCK Elon Musk's...
Hakeem Jeffries Explains What Dems Have Planned If They Win the WI Supreme...
The 'Leftist Harpy' Strikes Again: Follow-Up Rant on Dating Righties Will Leave You...
Sky News Managed to Find a Way to Make the Myanmar Quake About...
Lefties Condemning Billionaires' Involvement in Politics REALLY Hope Everybody's Stupid

Commie Boomers Bus in a Rent-a-Mob to a Texas Tesla, Prove They Can’t Find Enough Local Loons

justmindy
justmindy | 4:45 PM on March 29, 2025
AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

All over the United States, Leftist groups (commies undercover) are protesting at Tesla dealerships. Why? They don't like Elon Musk because he's helping the climate with his cars and he is helping save taxpayers money. What a monster.

This particular protest is happening in the backyard of Conservative firebrand and media personality Dana Loesch. 

Apparently, this is a staged protest. This is the least surprising news all day. 

Please share all the footage!

All the conservatives in the area should meet up. 

Even one is one too many, honestly.

Actually, the people paying them should be locked up.

They are the feminists who didn't have kids and now all they have to do in their old age is make everyone as miserable as they are.

At least summer is coming and it will soon be too hot for them to stand outside for long.

Some NGO is laundering money to these people. The Leftists have huge dark money organizations managing all of this.

Don't try to understand it. It will make your head explode.

