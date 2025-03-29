Commie Boomers Bus in a Rent-a-Mob to a Texas Tesla, Prove They Can’t Find Enough Local Loons

All over the United States, Leftist groups (commies undercover) are protesting at Tesla dealerships. Why? They don't like Elon Musk because he's helping the climate with his cars and he is helping save taxpayers money. What a monster.





🚨BREAKING🚨Radical Leftwing Activists flooded the Southlake Texas Tesla building and were yelling “Hands Off, Climate Science.” They were saying Musk should be deported and were screaming “Nazis” and “fascism.” The Left is INSANE.



Follow: @Carlos__Turcios pic.twitter.com/KSUXgxxP97 — Carlos Turcios (@Carlos__Turcios) March 29, 2025

This particular protest is happening in the backyard of Conservative firebrand and media personality Dana Loesch.

This is my town. The same old same old commie boomer group bussed in activists (there aren’t that many progressives here) to harass people on a perfectly good Saturday. If they’re still there braying when I get back I’ll say hi. https://t.co/5OSoYunVRu — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 29, 2025

Apparently, this is a staged protest. This is the least surprising news all day.

Thinking about doing a little shopping myself in the town I call home. May just have to check out the Tesla store again https://t.co/fkLjHZBKuK — Tracy G. 🇺🇸.... (@tracally66) March 29, 2025

Please share all the footage!

They all immediately left the minute it was 12:00 pm. — Carlos Turcios (@Carlos__Turcios) March 29, 2025

Ugh! I was gonna ask what time I was meeting y’all there? 😂 — Tabitha (@tabigibson) March 29, 2025

All the conservatives in the area should meet up.

I don’t think people realize how many liberal boomers who’ve been brainwashed in the suburbs of DFW. I live in Grand Prairie and many of them have come out of the woodwork in the past few months, people I know who I never knew felt this way.



These 40-70 year olds have been… — TexasJenna (@MJennarocity) March 29, 2025

Even one is one too many, honestly.

If we’re back in town in time we will head up there too. Just to say hello to the out of town weirdos — John Huffman (@JohnRHuffman) March 29, 2025

These people get paid to destroy society. They should be locked up — Kenny Webster (@KennethRWebster) March 29, 2025

Actually, the people paying them should be locked up.

In my mid-sized town in NorCal we’ve got the same elderly commie lady still on the corner of Main St. with a “Stop the Genocide in Gaza” poster. — Mocking SF Values (@Mockingsfvalues) March 29, 2025

Just drove by a Tesla protest in OC in our cybertruck. 😂 It’s dozens of white-haired old ladies. They desperately want it to be 1969. — Sunny Lohmann (@sunnylohmann) March 29, 2025

They are the feminists who didn't have kids and now all they have to do in their old age is make everyone as miserable as they are.

Nothing says grassroots like a bunch of bored Marxists on a field trip, screaming at buildings they couldn’t afford to power for five minutes. — Unfiltered Social Worker (@UnfilteredSW) March 29, 2025

At least summer is coming and it will soon be too hot for them to stand outside for long.

Can we not figure out who's funding them? These are obviously hired hands. It should be easy to find out who they are, and who's funding them. And if and when they break the laws, arrest them. — Thoughtful Simplicity (@Thoughtful1948) March 29, 2025

Some NGO is laundering money to these people. The Leftists have huge dark money organizations managing all of this.

Just want to make sure I understand this. People that were insisting we no longer drive gas driven vehicles are now trying to destroy the product they wanted us to switch too. Have I got that right? — Rik_N_Backer (@rik_backer) March 29, 2025

Don't try to understand it. It will make your head explode.