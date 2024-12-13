Trump Shares a 'How It Started / How It's Going' Meme Guaranteed to...
They've LOST THEIR MINDS: The Atlantic Assures Us Assassinations No Longer Belong to 'Extremists'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  2:00 PM on December 13, 2024
Meme screenshot

Good news, everyone! 

Have you ever felt like you have gone so bars-in-the-window insane that you realize the only way forward is for you to assassinate someone you don't like? Well, welcome to the mainstream. 

According to the leftist sociopaths at The Atlantic, you are not crazy, you are not fringe, and you are not an extremist. 

Isn't that fun? 

Yes, this is an actual article written by Ali Breland, who has stepped up his own crazy game from Mother Jones to now write for The Atlantic. 

Breland once assured us that trading GameStop stock made one a Nazi. But shooting someone in the back is totally 'normie.'

Luigi Mangione, the suspected killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, doesn’t seem to fit this mold. Mangione was active on social media—but in the most average of ways. He seemingly posted on Goodreads and X, had public photos of himself on Facebook, and reportedly spent time on Reddit discussing his back pain. Perhaps more details will emerge that complicate the picture, but however extreme his political views were—he is, after all, charged with murdering a man in Midtown Manhattan, and reportedly wrote a manifesto in which he called health insurers 'parasites'—this does not appear to be a man who was radicalized in the fever swamps of some obscure corner of the dark web. On the surface, Mangione may have just been a fundamentally normal guy who snapped. Or maybe the killing demonstrates how mainstream political violence is becoming ... 

... Experts have different theories as to what’s driving this, but many agree that we’re due for more acts of political violence before the trend dissipates. The response to Thompson’s death isn’t just people reveling in what they believe is vigilante justice—it may also be a sign of what’s coming ... Mangione’s alleged act and the public response suggest that there’s appetite for political, cause-oriented violence; that these acts may not be committed or applauded just by terminally online weirdos. There are millions of guys who view the world the way Mangione does, and millions more willing to cheer them on.

Ahh, the 'experts have weighed in. How reassuring. 

What the 'experts' and Breland fail to note, of course, is how political violence has become a primary tool almost exclusively on the left and how the media is egging them on. Maybe that has something to do with it. 

No wonder they want to normalize this type of behavior. They are responsible for it. And the leftist media hates nothing more than they hate a mirror. 

Yep. 

It's a little disturbing that this is a thought that needs to be expressed out loud. 

B-b-b-b-ingo! 

The left makes a living apologizing for political violence on their side. Because their ends ALWAYS justify the means. 

Any means. 

The left thinks that Mangione could be like any one of us because he IS like any one of them. 

January 6 was worse than 9/11, Pearl Harbor, and the Civil War combined, according to the left. 

But executing someone on the street is how 'millions of people feel,' according to Breland. 

And they wonder why the legacy media is dead. 

They will never learn. Because they do not WANT to learn. They want to go even further. 

He should be, yes. But he won't be. 

Because everyone else in his leftist media bubble likely agrees with him and is probably patting him on the back. 

They've spent years calling Trump Hitler. And then they act surprised when two would-be assassins try to take him out. 

It is not a bug of their ideology, it is a feature. 

One of The Atlantic's other lunatics, Tom Nichols, even scolded Donald Trump for talking about the attempts on his life.

You can't even make it up.

You're not going to get any argument from us there.

Laurene Powell Jobs, the owner of The Atlantic, is a left-wing extremist. She is also a billionaire. 

If, God forbid, someone were to do to her what Luigi Mangione did to Brian Thompson, does anyone think that Ali Breland would be writing articles saying that wasn't extremism?

Of course not. Because Breland isn't actually saying that assassinations are not extreme. He is just saying that they are not extreme when he agrees with the assassin.

It is the inevitable, insane end result of one of the left's favorite arguments: 'It's (D)ifferent when we (D)o it.'

