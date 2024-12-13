They've LOST THEIR MINDS: The Atlantic Assures Us Assassinations No Longer Belong to 'Extremists'

Good news, everyone!

Have you ever felt like you have gone so bars-in-the-window insane that you realize the only way forward is for you to assassinate someone you don't like? Well, welcome to the mainstream.

According to the leftist sociopaths at The Atlantic, you are not crazy, you are not fringe, and you are not an extremist.

Isn't that fun?

The UnitedHealthcare-CEO shooting marks a new moment, writes @alibreland—“one in which acts of political violence are no longer confined to extremists with fringe views.” https://t.co/6cZc8kHKlM — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) December 13, 2024

Yes, this is an actual article written by Ali Breland, who has stepped up his own crazy game from Mother Jones to now write for The Atlantic.

Breland once assured us that trading GameStop stock made one a Nazi. But shooting someone in the back is totally 'normie.'

Luigi Mangione, the suspected killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, doesn’t seem to fit this mold. Mangione was active on social media—but in the most average of ways. He seemingly posted on Goodreads and X, had public photos of himself on Facebook, and reportedly spent time on Reddit discussing his back pain. Perhaps more details will emerge that complicate the picture, but however extreme his political views were—he is, after all, charged with murdering a man in Midtown Manhattan, and reportedly wrote a manifesto in which he called health insurers 'parasites'—this does not appear to be a man who was radicalized in the fever swamps of some obscure corner of the dark web. On the surface, Mangione may have just been a fundamentally normal guy who snapped. Or maybe the killing demonstrates how mainstream political violence is becoming ...



... Experts have different theories as to what’s driving this, but many agree that we’re due for more acts of political violence before the trend dissipates. The response to Thompson’s death isn’t just people reveling in what they believe is vigilante justice—it may also be a sign of what’s coming ... Mangione’s alleged act and the public response suggest that there’s appetite for political, cause-oriented violence; that these acts may not be committed or applauded just by terminally online weirdos. There are millions of guys who view the world the way Mangione does, and millions more willing to cheer them on.

Ahh, the 'experts have weighed in. How reassuring.

What the 'experts' and Breland fail to note, of course, is how political violence has become a primary tool almost exclusively on the left and how the media is egging them on. Maybe that has something to do with it.

No wonder they want to normalize this type of behavior. They are responsible for it. And the leftist media hates nothing more than they hate a mirror.

Thank you for finally admitting violence among the Left isn't a fringe issue, it's a party issue. You all have adopted political violence as a tool and want more of it. — Brother-Santa Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) December 13, 2024

Yep.

Call me crazy but murder is extreme. https://t.co/ZSeQC8EhtP — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) December 13, 2024

It's a little disturbing that this is a thought that needs to be expressed out loud.

But he is an extremist with fringe views. You just can’t discern it because you’re also crazy. https://t.co/RgVxt9Wh31 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) December 13, 2024

B-b-b-b-ingo!

Extremists who don't recognize other extremists. https://t.co/RRLaNfgJ8C — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 13, 2024

Of course this is silly.

Leftwing political violence has been mainstream for decades, but this time they can't dismiss it.



So now they've got to pretend it's something new, when we all know the truth.



The left views political violence as justified. They always have. https://t.co/lU53SvKnLS — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) December 13, 2024

The left makes a living apologizing for political violence on their side. Because their ends ALWAYS justify the means.

Any means.

Welcome to the age of politically moderate assassination, I guess https://t.co/Hnpx6kQ6hG — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 13, 2024

The left thinks that Mangione could be like any one of us because he IS like any one of them.

So… normalizing it. The very thing you have been screaming about for 8 years on the other side, now comes with a ho-hum shoulder shrug. Fascinating. https://t.co/ZUCHv8Ye86 — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) December 13, 2024

January 6 was worse than 9/11, Pearl Harbor, and the Civil War combined, according to the left.

But executing someone on the street is how 'millions of people feel,' according to Breland.

"He's not an extremist with fringe views because I agree with him," explained the journalist https://t.co/wkHokC8qlI — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) December 13, 2024

And they wonder why the legacy media is dead.

November 2024: “Most of America see us as out of touch and extreme. We should tone down the rhetoric and try to appeal to the center.”



December 2024: “The majority center position of our party is now that murdering innocent people in acts of political terrorism is good.” https://t.co/zoIlYRnhLD — Cʜɪᴢᴀᴅ ⚜️🥃 (@AUChizad) December 13, 2024

They will never learn. Because they do not WANT to learn. They want to go even further.

You should be deeply embarrassed for posting this. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) December 13, 2024

He should be, yes. But he won't be.

Because everyone else in his leftist media bubble likely agrees with him and is probably patting him on the back.

So… if a conservative commits political violence it is extremist, but if a liberal commits political violence it’s not.



This is how marxists justify what they do. — MemesOfTruth 🇺🇸 (@TheMemesOfTruth) December 13, 2024

They've spent years calling Trump Hitler. And then they act surprised when two would-be assassins try to take him out.

It is not a bug of their ideology, it is a feature.

Ah, so The Atlantic, the mouthpiece of Dem elites, is essentially justifying political assassinations. Democrats, defeated at the ballot box, will now turn to murder to achieve their goals. These vile communists already tried to kill DJT (twice!) — Jejune the Destroyer (@of_lyon68642) December 13, 2024

One of The Atlantic's other lunatics, Tom Nichols, even scolded Donald Trump for talking about the attempts on his life.

You can't even make it up.

These people are evil. https://t.co/znCx4vJBXb — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) December 13, 2024

You're not going to get any argument from us there.

Absolutely insane stuff being published at Laurene Powell Jobs’s outlet The Atlantic. https://t.co/fCUxrwYLDk — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 13, 2024

Laurene Powell Jobs, the owner of The Atlantic, is a left-wing extremist. She is also a billionaire.

If, God forbid, someone were to do to her what Luigi Mangione did to Brian Thompson, does anyone think that Ali Breland would be writing articles saying that wasn't extremism?

Of course not. Because Breland isn't actually saying that assassinations are not extreme. He is just saying that they are not extreme when he agrees with the assassin.

It is the inevitable, insane end result of one of the left's favorite arguments: 'It's (D)ifferent when we (D)o it.'