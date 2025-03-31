WI Ed Supt. Wannabe’s Troll Flops Hard, Corey DeAngelis Wins, and She's Forced to Dirty Delete

Dr. Jill Underly is running to be Superintendent of Wisconsin Public Instruction. Clearly, she is not running to be a 'Uniter'. Heh.

BREAKING: Jill Underly just deleted this post 🚨



She was attacking a Republican Congressman because his office "looked abandoned" today.



It's a Sunday.



She's running for Superintendent of Public Instruction in Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/qifceILO3G — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) March 31, 2025

In her attempt to make a Republican Congressman look bad, she tried to 'expose' him for not being in his office. It was Sunday.

Her offices are closed today.



You are a hypocrite, @underlyforwi. pic.twitter.com/FOZmZvYa0Z — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) March 31, 2025

Here is the full post.

It was posted at 8:23pm CT. pic.twitter.com/wAthZVNbTv — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) March 31, 2025

She knew she was busted, so she tried to delete. Too bad the internet is forever.

"This post was deleted by the Post author." pic.twitter.com/NLBdM5fiKw — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) March 31, 2025

It's also helpful that Corey DeAngelis always keeps a receipt. He never misses.

There were already 69 replies to her post before she deleted it. pic.twitter.com/KXqavV4NDK — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) March 31, 2025

She also just called to ELIMINATE school choice in Wisconsin.



She sent her kids to a private school. pic.twitter.com/DcD0pFoo1N — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) March 31, 2025

Of course she did. She would never have her kids in a public school. She just wants to be sure poor and under resourced parents have no options. Typical leftist.

UPDATE: She forgot to delete the same post on her Facebook 🚨https://t.co/vZBg7EfvAl — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) March 31, 2025

Dr. Jill is a real silly billy! She is not good at the social media.

BREAKING: Jill Underly blocked me on Facebook right after I called her out her hypocrisy 🚨 pic.twitter.com/pWdcdERh2b — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) March 31, 2025

She is not a fan of Corey at this hour. Heh.

UPDATE: She just deleted this post on Facebook, too. — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) March 31, 2025

She was endorsed by Randi Weingarten’s union. — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) March 31, 2025

That explains everything!

Underly has lowered student standards in Wisconsin. Time to vote her out tomorrow! https://t.co/Rqe3Eljppp — Bryan Steil (@BryanSteil) March 31, 2025

Tomorrow is a BIG DAY in Wisconsin.

Jill Underly is such a joke. During the past 4 years, she never met with Congressman Steil (nor state legislative leadership), but decides to “troll” him by showing up to his office on Sunday afternoon when her own DPI offices are closed. She is an incompetent fool. https://t.co/At1gxOdT4Z — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) March 31, 2025

Scott Walker with the knock out! Wisconsin, send this troll packing!

I cannot wait til this is over and she has been defeated! Her views are nothing short of a complete WACK JOB. No morals, no common sense, and wants to see our schools fail!!! — Tim Rudie (@eidurmiT) March 31, 2025

Good riddance to bad rubbish!