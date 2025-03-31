WI Ed Supt. Wannabe’s Troll Flops Hard, Corey DeAngelis Wins, and She's Forced to Dirty Delete

Karoline Leavitt Amused by Journo Meltdown Over Trump’s ‘Third Term’
justmindy
justmindy | 3:50 PM on March 31, 2025
ImgFlip

Dr. Jill Underly is running to be Superintendent of Wisconsin Public Instruction. Clearly, she is not running to be a 'Uniter'. Heh.

In her attempt to make a Republican Congressman look bad, she tried to 'expose' him for not being in his office. It was Sunday. 

She knew she was busted, so she tried to delete. Too bad the internet is forever. 

It's also helpful that Corey DeAngelis always keeps a receipt. He never misses.

Of course she did. She would never have her kids in a public school. She just wants to be sure poor and under resourced parents have no options. Typical leftist. 

Dr. Jill is a real silly billy! She is not good at the social media.

She is not a fan of Corey at this hour. Heh.

That explains everything!

Tomorrow is a BIG DAY in Wisconsin.

Scott Walker with the knock out! Wisconsin, send this troll packing!

Good riddance to bad rubbish!

