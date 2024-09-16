Tom Nichols Would Appreciate if Donald Trump Would Stop Complaining About All the Shooting

Apparently, Tom Nichols, original Never Trump goof constantly coveting a spot on MSNBC, is going full blame the victim after the last attempt on President Trump's life.

Advertisement

When truth is even stranger than fiction.

And by that we mean, please change as soon as possible.

he really needs to stop wearing such short skirts, eh — Courtney O’Dell (@sweetcsdesigns) September 16, 2024

Trump should stop going outside on such dangerous golf courses.

Weird. I'd think that the actual attempt at assassinate Trump would indicate tensions were already inflamed, or at least we could say they were inflamed by the time the second attempt happened. — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) September 16, 2024

Trump made them do it or something.

Brought to you by the guy who penned this gem: pic.twitter.com/nI6eUwaUYR — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) September 16, 2024

MK’s face upon reading Tom’s tweet. pic.twitter.com/yVHTtTBd7T — Jake Avra (@jakeavra) September 16, 2024

Tom has a very storied history of writing dumb things.

The line between reality and satire has been obliterated for some time now. — E.A. Bruce (@NeoMyers) September 16, 2024

"MLK's family uses assassination to stoke fears about rights and the CIA in America" — gosuprime (@gosuprime022) September 16, 2024

Tom wants it to keep happening until someone is successful. — Lion (@alion1776) September 16, 2024

There certainly is no contrition on the side of the Left.

Tom Nichols blocked me months ago because I pointed out his obsession with Donald Trump, which is borderline clinical. — Jon Miltimore (@miltimore79) September 16, 2024

The 'Never Trump' folks hate Trump so much they have made him the very center of their universe. It's bizarre.

I’d love to respond to Tom and let him know how asinine his take here is but … pic.twitter.com/OojnIUNPir — Kate Johnson (@kaideejay) September 16, 2024

I’d love to respond to Tom and let him know how asinine his take here is but … pic.twitter.com/OojnIUNPir — Kate Johnson (@kaideejay) September 16, 2024

Do liberals ever take responsibility for anything? — eriqbre (@eriqbre) September 17, 2024

The answer is a resounding no.

“We’re trying to kill you, and pointing this out makes you unfit to be president.” https://t.co/Njgg1GOMqd — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 16, 2024

Advertisement

Tom would very much if Trump would stop complaining about the people who want him dead.

"Hey stop pointing out that we're trying to murder you." https://t.co/hgFIXRhhZm — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 16, 2024

The Atlantic is a flat-out evil publication and the same applies to everyone who works for them. There should be arrests of their staff for intentional, deliberate incitement of the murder of a Presidential candidate. https://t.co/SyiDUIGrGP — Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) September 16, 2024

They should be ashamed of printing victim blaming drivel.

How can anyone this stupid hold a job? The Atlantic has some issues. https://t.co/FHCf4W8ArC — P Wojcicki (@wojcicki_p) September 17, 2024

Even stupid pundits need a place to write and apparently they have found their home.