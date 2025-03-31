'I'm Sorry You're Upset': Watch Leftist Vandal SQUIRM When Confronted for Keying Swastika on Tesla

Karoline Leavitt Amused by Journo Meltdown Over Trump’s ‘Third Term’
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on March 31, 2025
Meme screenshot

Leftists have been making quite the name for themselves, and the Democratic Party, by attacking Tesla drivers for the 'thought crime' of driving a car associated with Elon Musk.

It makes no sense -- this writer has seen stats that 2/3 of Tesla drivers are Democrats -- but their fellow Leftists didn't think that far ahead. They're so blinded by TDS/EDS that they don't care who they hurt in pursuit of their political agenda.

But as these vandals get identified, arrested, and face serious charges, they're starting to realize that maybe this is a bad idea.

Watch as one Tesla vandal gets BUSTED and realizes he's in serious trouble:

'I'm sorry you're upset' may be the most passive-aggressive line this writer has ever heard.

The absolute chutzpah of these people.

He's not sorry for what he did, he's sorry the person whose property he damaged is mad at him.

The entire post reads:

How kind of him!

The man appears to be 55-year-old Chadd Ritenbaugh who was busted last week for allegedly carving a swastika on a Tesla in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

The alleged anti-Semite was seen sneaking around the car outside of Planet Fitness, not realizing it was recording him the whole time.

Ritenbaugh’s LinkedIn profile says he manages a car service company in Bucks County.

He is facing charges of misdemeanor criminal mischief and harassment, as well as two counts of summary harassment and disorderly conduct.

The absolute state of the American Left.

Yes, he is.

And none of your problems are because someone drives a Tesla.

Hillary Clinton has entered the chat.

There are criminal levels of stupidity.

The Left proves it daily.

If there were a targeted, coordinated series of attacks against almost any other demographic, the Left would be tripping over itself to file hate crime charges.

Turnabout is fair play.

Same. This writer would be LIVID.

And probably not nice.

Congrats. You made this writer gigglesnort her coffee.

Yep.

When your grocery cart rolls into the car parked next to you, that's something you didn't 'intend' to do.

When you key a swastika into a car, that's not an accident.

Editor's Note: Leftist domestic terrorists are fire-bombing Tesla dealerships and harassing owners across the country. They must face justice.

