'I'm Sorry You're Upset': Watch Leftist Vandal SQUIRM When Confronted for Keying Swastika on Tesla

Leftists have been making quite the name for themselves, and the Democratic Party, by attacking Tesla drivers for the 'thought crime' of driving a car associated with Elon Musk.

Advertisement

It makes no sense -- this writer has seen stats that 2/3 of Tesla drivers are Democrats -- but their fellow Leftists didn't think that far ahead. They're so blinded by TDS/EDS that they don't care who they hurt in pursuit of their political agenda.

But as these vandals get identified, arrested, and face serious charges, they're starting to realize that maybe this is a bad idea.

Watch as one Tesla vandal gets BUSTED and realizes he's in serious trouble:

Watch the moment this dude who allegedly vandalized a Tesla is confronted and realizes he’s COOKED pic.twitter.com/iBPY90jKKV — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 31, 2025

'I'm sorry you're upset' may be the most passive-aggressive line this writer has ever heard.

The absolute chutzpah of these people.

He's not sorry for what he did, he's sorry the person whose property he damaged is mad at him.

NEW: Man confronted after drawing a swastika on a Tesla, tries offering the man “free service” through his car service company.



How kind of him!



The man appears to be 55-year-old Chadd Ritenbaugh who was busted last week for allegedly carving a swastika on a Tesla in Bucks… pic.twitter.com/38kPcMAslB — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 31, 2025

The entire post reads:

How kind of him! The man appears to be 55-year-old Chadd Ritenbaugh who was busted last week for allegedly carving a swastika on a Tesla in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The alleged anti-Semite was seen sneaking around the car outside of Planet Fitness, not realizing it was recording him the whole time. Ritenbaugh’s LinkedIn profile says he manages a car service company in Bucks County. He is facing charges of misdemeanor criminal mischief and harassment, as well as two counts of summary harassment and disorderly conduct.

The absolute state of the American Left.

He’s about to find out.



“I’m sorry you’re upset.” Jfc. 🤦‍♂️ — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) March 31, 2025

Yes, he is.

Remember folks - none of your problems are because someone else is a billionaire. — Frank Bojazi (@FrankBojazi) March 31, 2025

And none of your problems are because someone drives a Tesla.

"I can wipe it off with a towel" — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 31, 2025

Hillary Clinton has entered the chat.

This guy is so brainless. He says Elon Musk owns Tesla.



He doesn’t. Musk owns less than 20% of the Tesla stocks.



Chadd Ritenbaugh deserves years in prison. For his vandalism and for his low IQ. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 31, 2025

There are criminal levels of stupidity.

The Left proves it daily.

Time to start putting those federal hate crime laws to good use. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 31, 2025

If there were a targeted, coordinated series of attacks against almost any other demographic, the Left would be tripping over itself to file hate crime charges.

Turnabout is fair play.

This man is showing far more restraint than I'd be capable of in the situation



Good for that guy — The Judgmental Dog (@the_addressor) March 31, 2025

Same. This writer would be LIVID.

And probably not nice.

Not going to win a guerilla war with people who sound like Truman Capote https://t.co/cNyLZP6Vv8 — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) March 31, 2025

Advertisement

Congrats. You made this writer gigglesnort her coffee.

If you key a random person's car because you don't like who owns the company that manufactured the car, you're an a*****e and you should have your life ruined. https://t.co/Qh2VugIVWN — Johnny Rockenstire (Author) (@author_johnny) March 31, 2025

Yep.

This Tesla vandal says “obviously I did not intend to do this”—that is, carve a swastika into a Tesla



How does one do such a thing unintentionally? https://t.co/wXojyryUsc — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 31, 2025

When your grocery cart rolls into the car parked next to you, that's something you didn't 'intend' to do.

When you key a swastika into a car, that's not an accident.

Editor's Note: Leftist domestic terrorists are fire-bombing Tesla dealerships and harassing owners across the country. They must face justice.



Help us report on these terrorist attacks and expose the left's hate for those simply wanting to make America great again. FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Leftist domestic terrorists are fire-bombing Tesla dealerships and harassing owners across the country. They must face justice.Help us report on these terrorist attacks and expose the left's hate for those simply wanting to make America great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo codeto get 60% off your membership.



