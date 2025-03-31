Karoline Leavitt Amused by Journo Meltdown Over Trump’s ‘Third Term’
Trump Is Being TOO MEAN to Poor Federal Workers Who Work SO HARD...
Tijuana’s Sewage Tsunami: Mexico’s Crappy Gift Keeps on Giving, and It’s Making Our...
ABC: Clean Air Is at Risk If EPA Regs Are Rolled Back (What's...
Kathy Hochul Celebrates Trans Visibility on the Last Day of Women's History Month...
Karoline Leavitt BLISTERS Journo for Ugly Claim About Illegals Being Deported for What...
Huge Fraud Uncovered! Biden Tried to Destroy America: Trump Is Fixing It!

Tiny Violin Time: Millionaire Actress Says Life Is Hard Because People Won't Call Her 'They/Them'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on March 31, 2025
Meme

It can get pretty tiresome listening to the insufferable scolds in Hollywood lecturing America about how much better people they are than us. 

But previously, it had just been (mostly) limited to their raging hypocrisy, such as when Leonardo DiCaprio denounces 'climate change' while globetrotting around the world in his private jet and hosting women half his age on his personal yacht. Or when George Clooney calls the rest of us 'bigots' for opposing illegal immigration from behind the iron gates, surveillance system, and armed guards of his luxury estate.

These days, however, many Hollywood actors aren't just hypocrites, they're downright insane. And they admonish anyone who doesn't 'affirm' their insanity.

This weekend, English actress Cynthia Erivo was feted at the GLAAD Awards, and of course, she couldn't just gracefully accept the honor and thank everyone who has supported her acting career. Instead, the star of Wicked had to break out her fake tears and tell us how 'hard' her life is because some people won't call her -- a singular person -- by her 'preferred pronouns,' they/them. Watch: 

Ugh. You are worth about $5 million and rising. You were paid $1 million for Wicked when no one outside of Broadway even knew who you were. And the entire entertainment industry goes out of its way to hold you up as a gold standard. 

It might be time to stop playing the victim, dear. 

And no, we are not going to use they/them pronouns to refer to someone who is clearly she/her. That's not how reality works. 

... she feels empowered to speak so condescendingly toward those who refuse to affirm her chosen pronouns. In her mind, those people aren’t merely wrong, they’ve sinned, hence the divinity element.

'I'm Sorry You're Upset': Watch Leftist Vandal SQUIRM When Confronted for Keying Swastika on Tesla
Amy Curtis
Whew. That's a lot of big words. But we think it boils down to, 'she thinks she is better than the rest of us.' 

We'd have to agree there. Notice how she feels entitled to they/them pronouns because she says that she is 'more.' 

Talk about unbridled arrogance. 

There should be a sign in the background at every award show like the ones you might see at a zoo: 

'Please do not feed the narcissists.'

Gender cult acolytes love to say, 'Why are you so mean? Why can't you just be nice and affirm their chosen pronouns? What does it hurt?' 

It hurts the truth, that's what. It hurts reality, it hurts sanity, and it hurts basic common sense. 

People who 'choose' bizarre pronouns aren't schizophrenic (well, not all of them, anyway), but they do suffer from a mental illness. Mental illnesses should never be 'affirmed.'

Look, money isn't a guarantee of happiness. We get that. But you don't get to say that your life is a 'hard struggle' and claim that you are 'oppressed' when you get paid millions of dollars to play pretend in front of a camera. 

HAHAHAHA. 

Nope. Not even a little bit. 

It's ... not ... going ... to happen.

It's a complete mystery, LOL. 

And letting people use cell phones or encouraging sing-alongs IN the movie theater isn't going to fix the problem.

It's called hubris. Ancient Greek poets and playwrights often wrote about its inevitable consequences. 

(Spoiler alert: those consequences are never good.)

Ding, ding, ding, ding! We have a winner! 

It's worth noting that Erivo was careful to issue her crying speech in front of the GLAAD audience. 

In other words, there is nothing brave about what she said. She knew she was speaking to a group of people who would applaud and cheer at her every word. 

Because what she really craves is the attention and adulation, not her pronouns. 

Sorry, Cynthia Erivo. You are a 'she.' And no, that doesn't make you a victim. Just another rich actor who doesn't live in the real world. 

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
You Are NOT Going to Believe Who They Reportedly Want to Cast as Aslan in the New Narnia Movies
Aaron Walker
Karoline Leavitt Amused by Journo Meltdown Over Trump’s ‘Third Term’
Brett T.
WI Ed Supt. Wannabe’s Troll Flops Hard, Corey DeAngelis Wins, and She's Forced to Dirty Delete
justmindy
Even Bill Maher's NOT Buying NPR CEO's Claims About Running a Non-Biased Media Outlet
Doug P.

