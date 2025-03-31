Tiny Violin Time: Millionaire Actress Says Life Is Hard Because People Won't Call Her 'They/Them'

It can get pretty tiresome listening to the insufferable scolds in Hollywood lecturing America about how much better people they are than us.

But previously, it had just been (mostly) limited to their raging hypocrisy, such as when Leonardo DiCaprio denounces 'climate change' while globetrotting around the world in his private jet and hosting women half his age on his personal yacht. Or when George Clooney calls the rest of us 'bigots' for opposing illegal immigration from behind the iron gates, surveillance system, and armed guards of his luxury estate.

These days, however, many Hollywood actors aren't just hypocrites, they're downright insane. And they admonish anyone who doesn't 'affirm' their insanity.

This weekend, English actress Cynthia Erivo was feted at the GLAAD Awards, and of course, she couldn't just gracefully accept the honor and thank everyone who has supported her acting career. Instead, the star of Wicked had to break out her fake tears and tell us how 'hard' her life is because some people won't call her -- a singular person -- by her 'preferred pronouns,' they/them. Watch:

Multimillionaire celebrity Cynthia Erivo says her life is hard because we don't affirm her chosen pronouns (them) pic.twitter.com/EX6DRluGXo — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 30, 2025

Ugh. You are worth about $5 million and rising. You were paid $1 million for Wicked when no one outside of Broadway even knew who you were. And the entire entertainment industry goes out of its way to hold you up as a gold standard.

It might be time to stop playing the victim, dear.

And no, we are not going to use they/them pronouns to refer to someone who is clearly she/her. That's not how reality works.

This is nothing more than the orthopraxy of black womanist (black feminist) theosophy. Erivo sees herself not merely as oppressed but as divine, a core aspect of black womanism, which is precisely why she feels empowered to speak so condescendingly toward those who refuse to… https://t.co/9ycFIlL4vQ — Darrell B. Harrison (@D_B_Harrison) March 30, 2025

... she feels empowered to speak so condescendingly toward those who refuse to affirm her chosen pronouns. In her mind, those people aren’t merely wrong, they’ve sinned, hence the divinity element.

Whew. That's a lot of big words. But we think it boils down to, 'she thinks she is better than the rest of us.'

We'd have to agree there. Notice how she feels entitled to they/them pronouns because she says that she is 'more.'

Talk about unbridled arrogance.

They/them= "a person who is simply more" according to the wicked witch of the west actress. That's exactly why I'm not calling her that. https://t.co/nnAjd0BDkA — Σ𝕏ulansic 🦎 (@TTExulansic) March 30, 2025

There should be a sign in the background at every award show like the ones you might see at a zoo:

'Please do not feed the narcissists.'

Gender cult acolytes love to say, 'Why are you so mean? Why can't you just be nice and affirm their chosen pronouns? What does it hurt?'

It hurts the truth, that's what. It hurts reality, it hurts sanity, and it hurts basic common sense.

People who 'choose' bizarre pronouns aren't schizophrenic (well, not all of them, anyway), but they do suffer from a mental illness. Mental illnesses should never be 'affirmed.'

There are people who have to get up in the morning and go to an actual job



and this multimillionaire claims to have a hard life bc of pronouns 🙄



F*** outta here! pic.twitter.com/ONa0TkWMi6 — cerwinlive (@cerwinliveIG) March 30, 2025

Look, money isn't a guarantee of happiness. We get that. But you don't get to say that your life is a 'hard struggle' and claim that you are 'oppressed' when you get paid millions of dollars to play pretend in front of a camera.

She's a pampered Hollywood loon. https://t.co/bUDqNzmjD7 — Graham Linehan 🎗️ (@Glinner) March 30, 2025

The arrogance of thinking you have a right to "teach" people how to speak to you. Sorry, honey, I'm not reading your manual. You're not that special. — CindyHoedel (@CindyHoedel) March 30, 2025

HAHAHAHA.

Nope. Not even a little bit.

Thanks Cynthia for reaffirming how ridiculous it is to expect people to address you as multiple people. 🙄🤦🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/DChqsS34DL — Defender of the Republic 🇺🇸 (@realdefender45) March 30, 2025

It's ... not ... going ... to happen.

Why doesn’t anyone go to movie theaters, I wonder? https://t.co/imkhjbzV43 — Jay Legend (@JayBelize23) March 31, 2025

It's a complete mystery, LOL.

And letting people use cell phones or encouraging sing-alongs IN the movie theater isn't going to fix the problem.

Why is it always the millionaires screaming about “a hard life?” And… also preaching to middle class and the poor? 🙄 — KB (@newXfan) March 30, 2025

It's called hubris. Ancient Greek poets and playwrights often wrote about its inevitable consequences.

(Spoiler alert: those consequences are never good.)

If they want to reinvent the language, good luck. She should just rename or rebrand herself as Them, as her name. Or maybe this whole thing is about getting fame and attention. https://t.co/JYbd5MJBs3 — Cecelia Inwentarz (@TheWorldMother) March 31, 2025

Ding, ding, ding, ding! We have a winner!

It's worth noting that Erivo was careful to issue her crying speech in front of the GLAAD audience.

In other words, there is nothing brave about what she said. She knew she was speaking to a group of people who would applaud and cheer at her every word.

Because what she really craves is the attention and adulation, not her pronouns.

Sorry, Cynthia Erivo. You are a 'she.' And no, that doesn't make you a victim. Just another rich actor who doesn't live in the real world.

