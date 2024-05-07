Donald Trump's Classified Documents Case Delayed 'Indefinitely'

Here's some breaking news — we've just learned that Donald Trump's trial over the classified documents found in an FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago has been delayed indefinitely, That's going to be sad news for all of the Joe Biden supporters who are rushing to put Trump in jail before November.

Judge Aileen Cannon issued an order on Tuesday afternoon setting a second set of "pre-trial deadlines/hearings" in the case dealing with former President Donald Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents and, perhaps most notably, indefinitely postponed the start date for a trial. The second set of deadlines to "manage pending discovery and disclosure matters, adjudicate pre-trial motions before the Court, and advance through additional stages of the Classified Information Procedures Act (CIPA)" set by Judge Cannon on Tuesday range from a May 8 hearing on grand jury matters to a supplemental CIPA hearing on July 22. According to Judge Cannon, the court determined "that finalization of a trial date at this juncture—before resolution of the myriad and interconnected pre-trial and CIPA issues remaining and forthcoming—would be imprudent and inconsistent with the Court’s duty to fully and fairly consider the various pending pre-trial motions before the Court, critical CIPA issues, and additional pretrial and trial preparations necessary to present this case to a jury."

If anyone should be on trial for willfully retaining classified documents it should be President Joe Biden, but he's just a well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory. No jury would convict him even though he's clearly guilty.

