Supreme Court Will Hear Donald Trump's Immunity Case

Here's some breaking news: It turns out that the Supreme Court has decided it will hear arguments about whether former President Donald Trump can be charged with election interference. Sorry, Bill Kristol:
Hi there, Supreme Court justices. I think you get to work around now? Just a helpful reminder that this is the week you're supposed to deny cert for Trump's appeal of the DC Circuit immunity decision.— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 26, 2024
You're welcome.
BREAKING: The U.S. Supreme Court will decide if Donald Trump can be prosecuted on election interference charges, indicating it will move quickly. https://t.co/5De7K9V9C1— The Associated Press (@AP) February 28, 2024
This will hamper the prosecution's effort to get this case wrapped up before the election.
The Associated Press reports:
The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to decide whether former President Donald Trump can be prosecuted on charges he interfered with the 2020 election and set a course for a quick resolution.
The justices’ order maintains a hold on preparations for a trial focused on Trump’s efforts to overturn his election loss. The court will hear arguments in late April, with a decision likely no later than the end of June.
The court said in an unsigned statement that it will consider “whether and if so to what extent does a former President enjoy presidential immunity from criminal prosecution for conduct alleged to involve official acts during his tenure in office.”
Wow, here we go! Buckle up!— Pointman News (@PointmanNews) February 28, 2024
Very bold decision by SCOTUS. Democracy is going through a precarious moment. Any step to re-invent it is worthy.— ADAM MUSA (@ADAMMusablaze) February 28, 2024
Good. Addressing ahead of the election has to happen.— Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) February 28, 2024
That’s not moving quickly!— TV-MA-LSV (@danielgjohnson) February 28, 2024
They want Trump off the ballot and behind bars as soon as possible. The Supreme Court isn't moving quickly enough.
***
