Supreme Court Will Hear Donald Trump's Immunity Case

Brett T.  |  5:40 PM on February 28, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Here's some breaking news: It turns out that the Supreme Court has decided it will hear arguments about whether former President Donald Trump can be charged with election interference. Sorry, Bill Kristol:

This will hamper the prosecution's effort to get this case wrapped up before the election.

The Associated Press reports:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to decide whether former President Donald Trump can be prosecuted on charges he interfered with the 2020 election and set a course for a quick resolution.

The justices’ order maintains a hold on preparations for a trial focused on Trump’s efforts to overturn his election loss. The court will hear arguments in late April, with a decision likely no later than the end of June.

The court said in an unsigned statement that it will consider “whether and if so to what extent does a former President enjoy presidential immunity from criminal prosecution for conduct alleged to involve official acts during his tenure in office.”

They want Trump off the ballot and behind bars as soon as possible. The Supreme Court isn't moving quickly enough.

***

