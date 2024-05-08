Bill Melugin Takes an Illegal Immigration Apologist to Task and it is Glorious

'Look at His Face'! Biden STUNNED (and Furious) As CNN Host Rattles Off...
justmindy
justmindy  |  6:15 PM on May 08, 2024
Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

Bill Melugin of Fox News has  done amazing work documenting the border crisis, much to the chagrin of the Biden Administration and Leftists. Today, he focused on the large number of Chinese Nationals being captured at the border.

Wow! Since America does not share a border with China, that seems very strange. When seeking asylum, the refugee is supposed to apply in the closest safe country. There are many stops between Texas and China.

This person, apparently a policy director at the 'American Immigration Council' (very unbiased, to be sure), accused Bill of trying to work up a new 'Yellow Peril' Revival against these poor people only seeking asylum. Sure, pal.

Bill quickly shot back questioning how Aaron seemingly knows all their stories when he has never been down there interviewing 'asylum' seekers.

You know who has been down there interviewing people at the border? Bill Melugin and he was more than happy to share his interview.

Facts don't care about Aaron's feelings.

He certainly runs a good PR campaign for them.

If only people like Aaron cared as much about protecting American citizens as much as they care about helping illegal aliens gain access into our country.

