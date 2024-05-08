Bill Melugin Takes an Illegal Immigration Apologist to Task and it is Glorious

Bill Melugin of Fox News has done amazing work documenting the border crisis, much to the chagrin of the Biden Administration and Leftists. Today, he focused on the large number of Chinese Nationals being captured at the border.

Advertisement

NEW: Per CBP source, 1,026 Chinese nationals were apprehended by Border Patrol in the last week alone, w/ 98.5% of these Chinese apprehensions happening in San Diego sector.



No Chinese caught in TX.



San Diego - 1,011

Yuma - 10

Blaine (WA) - 3

El Centro - 2



(Since May 1st) — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 8, 2024

Wow! Since America does not share a border with China, that seems very strange. When seeking asylum, the refugee is supposed to apply in the closest safe country. There are many stops between Texas and China.

I continue to maintain that breathless coverage over Chinese asylum seekers is a 21st century Yellow Peril revival. It is hypocritical to simultaneously excoriate China over its repressive government while casting all those trying to seek freedom in the US as frauds. https://t.co/JSIX5awvJX — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) May 8, 2024

This person, apparently a policy director at the 'American Immigration Council' (very unbiased, to be sure), accused Bill of trying to work up a new 'Yellow Peril' Revival against these poor people only seeking asylum. Sure, pal.

They're going back to CCP, most of them are not asylum seekers, they're CCP militants with military hair cuts. — tamara (@Tamaralynn212) May 8, 2024

I’m sorry Aaron, remind me again how you know they’re all asylum seekers?

You’ve interviewed them? From DC?

Strange, I haven’t seen you once out in Jacumba, CA with us as we use translator apps to talk w/ the Chinese & ask why they came, and they all tell us for work.

Literally… https://t.co/r7if72fZIQ — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 8, 2024

Bill quickly shot back questioning how Aaron seemingly knows all their stories when he has never been down there interviewing 'asylum' seekers.

Here is one of those interviews.

Feel free to show me yours where they tell you they are seeking asylum, @ReichlinMelnick.https://t.co/49roTik8wZ — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 8, 2024

You know who has been down there interviewing people at the border? Bill Melugin and he was more than happy to share his interview.

The numbers don't lie—adversaries like the CCP are taking advantage of President Biden & Secretary Mayorkas' open border.



Just look at the numbers from multiple past administrations compared to now. This is a major national security threat. https://t.co/To8RvNXPMM pic.twitter.com/QOZcS9lScD — House Homeland GOP (@HomelandGOP) May 8, 2024

Facts don't care about Aaron's feelings.

Advertisement

There is no way these young military aged men and women are freely able to travel and claim asylum like this. They are sent. https://t.co/n8gOUo8NxF — USCanpatriot (@uscanpatriot) May 8, 2024

Aaron do you make money off of helping criminal illegal alien invaders who cross our southern border? Yeah that's what we thought. https://t.co/0qvgQJwOjs — Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) May 8, 2024

He certainly runs a good PR campaign for them.

What he means is that he's paid to maintain his opinion. He knows that people can't just leave China without permission from the Chinese government. https://t.co/dYblxZI4um — Rick Johnson (@Cookie_BigRick) May 8, 2024

If only people like Aaron cared as much about protecting American citizens as much as they care about helping illegal aliens gain access into our country.