'Look at His Face'! Biden STUNNED (and Furious) As CNN Host Rattles Off List of BAD Economic Data

President Biden and VP Harris have been busy trying to convince Americans the economy is doing great thanks to "Bidenomics" (a branding effort they're employing far less these days).

Advertisement

Harris, having solved all the problems at the border she was put in charge of three years ago, is now going around on a gaslighting tour:

To grow our economy, we must invest in the ambition and aspiration of the American people.



I launched my nationwide Economic Opportunity Tour to make sure entrepreneurs have the information to start and grow their small business.



Learn more at https://t.co/Gdx5tpHzUy. pic.twitter.com/khGaLJOzfh — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 6, 2024

An "Economic Opportunity Tour"? Great -- why are we assuming things are about to get worse?

Meanwhile, President Biden was interviewed by Eric Burnett in a segment that can be filed under "W" for "When you've lost CNN."

CNN is done carrying water for Biden. pic.twitter.com/YnctSfgsgD — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) May 8, 2024

CNN: "Voters, by a wide margin, trust Trump more on the economy ... are you worried that you're running out of time to turn [the economy] around?"



BIDEN: "We've already turned it around! ... The polling data has been wrong!" 🤔 pic.twitter.com/kM6aBqgAyf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 8, 2024

Biden looks like he might be getting informed about those things for the first time

They must not show him these polls. pic.twitter.com/xFe1OZILGk — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) May 8, 2024

Biden's either lying or really believes everything's going great because that's what his staff tells him.

Jesus, look at his face at the 20-second mark onward. He's acting as if he's hearing this economic data for the first time. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) May 8, 2024

Not only does the White House think the polls are wrong, but they also believe people think things aren't going well because the media's not helping them gaslight enough.

He looks completely bewildered why those words are coming out of her mouth. His cue cards don't cover this. — Mydaughterismyhero ❤️✝️ (@popparoni) May 8, 2024

Even if Joe had a teleprompter at the ready he probably would have still screwed it up.

We’re all too dumb to know how good we have it.



Yeah, run with that… https://t.co/7VMw8w6rPl — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) May 8, 2024

"You're doing better than you think just stop your whining" is all they have left.