Seth Rogen REALLY Wants You to Know He Smokes Pot ... Bowls and...
Every Dem Attack on Trump Is a Masterclass in Projection
President Biden Says If Israel Invades Rafah, the US Will Stop Providing Offensive...
Daily Beast Calls Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s YouTube Channel a ‘Conspiracy Theorist’s Dream’
IRS Audits Targeted People Making Under $200,000 Per Year in Not So Shocking...
Insane: Justin Trudeau's Proposed Hate Speech Law for Canada Could Be Applied RETROACTIVEL...
Anti-Trump US Prosecutor Says We the People Have the Right to a Speedy...
Bill Melugin Takes an Illegal Immigration Apologist to Task and it is Glorious
Flint Has Entered the Chat: Biden Promises Clean Water for All Americans, Gets...
President Joe Biden Says He's Literally 'Gone Around the World' Meeting with AI...
Time for Another Episode of 'Joe Biden vs. Teleprompter'
BUSTED: Mayor Bowser Flew to Masters Tourney on Jet Paid by Developers With...
Rep. Adam Schiff Has a Meltdown as Another Donald Trump Trial Faces a...
Corrupt UNRWA Caught STEALING and SELLING Humanitarian Aid Meant for Gaza

'Look at His Face'! Biden STUNNED (and Furious) As CNN Host Rattles Off List of BAD Economic Data

Doug P.  |  6:45 PM on May 08, 2024

President Biden and VP Harris have been busy trying to convince Americans the economy is doing great thanks to "Bidenomics" (a branding effort they're employing far less these days). 

Advertisement

Harris, having solved all the problems at the border she was put in charge of three years ago, is now going around on a gaslighting tour:

An "Economic Opportunity Tour"? Great -- why are we assuming things are about to get worse?

Meanwhile, President Biden was interviewed by Eric Burnett in a segment that can be filed under "W" for "When you've lost CNN." 

Biden looks like he might be getting informed about those things for the first time

Recommended

Insane: Justin Trudeau's Proposed Hate Speech Law for Canada Could Be Applied RETROACTIVELY
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Biden's either lying or really believes everything's going great because that's what his staff tells him.

Not only does the White House think the polls are wrong, but they also believe people think things aren't going well because the media's not helping them gaslight enough.

Even if Joe had a teleprompter at the ready he probably would have still screwed it up.

"You're doing better than you think just stop your whining" is all they have left.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Insane: Justin Trudeau's Proposed Hate Speech Law for Canada Could Be Applied RETROACTIVELY
Grateful Calvin
Bill Melugin Takes an Illegal Immigration Apologist to Task and it is Glorious
justmindy
President Biden Says If Israel Invades Rafah, the US Will Stop Providing Offensive Weapons
Brett T.
Rep. Adam Schiff Has a Meltdown as Another Donald Trump Trial Faces a Delay
Brett T.
Anti-Trump US Prosecutor Says We the People Have the Right to a Speedy Trial Too
Brett T.
Daily Beast Calls Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s YouTube Channel a ‘Conspiracy Theorist’s Dream’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Insane: Justin Trudeau's Proposed Hate Speech Law for Canada Could Be Applied RETROACTIVELY Grateful Calvin
Advertisement