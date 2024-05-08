Time for Another Episode of 'Joe Biden vs. Teleprompter'

BUSTED: Mayor Bowser Flew to Masters Tourney on Jet Paid by Developers With...
Doug P.  |  5:10 PM on May 08, 2024
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

It appears that President Biden's struggles to deliver even short speeches with the use of a teleprompter continue to worsen, and oddly enough this is happening while the White House is insisting that Biden will debate Donald Trump at some point:

We'll believe that when we see it.

Meanwhile, the president whom the White House insists is fully prepared and able to spend a couple of hours on a debate stage keeps having wrestling matches with his teleprompter and can barely get through a string of sentences anymore without his train of thought derailing: 

Put that on the list right next to "four more years, pause."

But remember, he's sharp as a tack when behind closed doors. 

Much of the media continues to try and help out President Joe [Last Name] as much as possible. 

But maybe we should have given Biden the benefit of the doubt:

LOL. 

It probably won't be long before the next episode of "Joe Biden vs. Teleprompter," and we'll see you then!

