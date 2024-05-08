Time for Another Episode of 'Joe Biden vs. Teleprompter'

It appears that President Biden's struggles to deliver even short speeches with the use of a teleprompter continue to worsen, and oddly enough this is happening while the White House is insisting that Biden will debate Donald Trump at some point:

Biden Campaign Spox:



"President Biden has made it very clear. He WILL be debating Donald Trump!" pic.twitter.com/BblCt0yp7H — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 8, 2024

We'll believe that when we see it.

Meanwhile, the president whom the White House insists is fully prepared and able to spend a couple of hours on a debate stage keeps having wrestling matches with his teleprompter and can barely get through a string of sentences anymore without his train of thought derailing:

BIDEN's teleprompter troubles continue 🤦🏽‍♂️



"My theology professor at the Catholic school I went to was a guy named Riley [LAST NAME]..." pic.twitter.com/YkdwO44AVN — Raj Aryal (@rajaryal07) May 8, 2024

Joe Biden vs the teleprompter continues. pic.twitter.com/pohj1bHptH — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 8, 2024

Put that on the list right next to "four more years, pause."

He's fine, it's only a stutter. — Batwing🦇🦇 (@Hexakitty666) May 8, 2024

But remember, he's sharp as a tack when behind closed doors.

This just keeps happening. The good news for Biden is that no major network outside of Fox will dare air this clip. https://t.co/zxgNpSmmnC — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 8, 2024

Much of the media continues to try and help out President Joe [Last Name] as much as possible.

Riley Last Name was one hell of a football player. 😬 pic.twitter.com/Hnt6wiCGKk — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) May 8, 2024

But maybe we should have given Biden the benefit of the doubt:

LOL.

It probably won't be long before the next episode of "Joe Biden vs. Teleprompter," and we'll see you then!