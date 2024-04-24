We Warned You: Totally-Not-A-Dictator Biden Admin Plans to Use 'Climate Crisis' to Get...
Biden Goes Full Ron Burgundy (AGAIN) and Reads EVERYTHING on the Teleprompter

Doug P.  |  3:10 PM on April 24, 2024
Meme

President Biden's cage match with a teleprompter has again delivered a cringe-worthy gem. 

Today brought with it another teleprompter struggle for Biden, and it was a doozy: 

Yikes!

And yes, please put a "pause" on any thoughts of "four more years."

Biden's transition into Ron Burgundy is nearly complete!

All is well.

The guy sitting behind Biden spoke volumes without saying much of anything.

The "four more years" chant from the gathered few sounded totally spontaneous and genuine, didn't it? Wait, no it didn't.

At least he'll have a legacy of some sort.

Obligatory:

Yep, just wait for it!

