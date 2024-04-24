Biden Goes Full Ron Burgundy (AGAIN) and Reads EVERYTHING on the Teleprompter

President Biden's cage match with a teleprompter has again delivered a cringe-worthy gem.
Move over “End of quote, repeat the line”, we have a new player.— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) April 24, 2024
Today brought with it another teleprompter struggle for Biden, and it was a doozy:
BIDEN, reading from his teleprompter: "Four more years? Pause?"— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 24, 2024
It's all completely staged. pic.twitter.com/vqkIt0SSTF
Yikes!
And yes, please put a "pause" on any thoughts of "four more years."
Biden's transition into Ron Burgundy is nearly complete!
Joe Biden read the instruction “pause” on the teleprompter. The guy is Ron Burgandy. He just keeps getting worse. pic.twitter.com/BOxuJiqQeG— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 24, 2024
https://t.co/l0O0hG2JGf pic.twitter.com/1Yv3agz51A— Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) April 24, 2024
Same energy. https://t.co/1dGhvlhkg5 pic.twitter.com/Yo8VkQH0Qs— Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) April 24, 2024
All is well.
I’m the President? https://t.co/fQQOeQwXXU— Vanessa (@Nessakins_) April 24, 2024
The guy sitting behind Biden spoke volumes without saying much of anything.
Recommended
That’s right ladies and gentlemen, he is on the ballot this fall!— Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) April 24, 2024
Stop this sad, sad, sad charade. https://t.co/DoiVWgPonp
The "four more years" chant from the gathered few sounded totally spontaneous and genuine, didn't it? Wait, no it didn't.
Joe Biden is the Ron Burgundy of Jimmy Carters https://t.co/Mwx0Vmtsfe— G (@stevensongs) April 24, 2024
At least he'll have a legacy of some sort.
Obligatory:
“HE’S VERY SHARP BEHIND CLOSED DOORS.”-His lying cabinet https://t.co/XjhASjq0Ce— Deebs (@DeebsFLA) April 24, 2024
Yep, just wait for it!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member