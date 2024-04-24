Biden Goes Full Ron Burgundy (AGAIN) and Reads EVERYTHING on the Teleprompter

President Biden's cage match with a teleprompter has again delivered a cringe-worthy gem.

Move over “End of quote, repeat the line”, we have a new player. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) April 24, 2024

Today brought with it another teleprompter struggle for Biden, and it was a doozy:

BIDEN, reading from his teleprompter: "Four more years? Pause?"



It's all completely staged. pic.twitter.com/vqkIt0SSTF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 24, 2024

Yikes!

And yes, please put a "pause" on any thoughts of "four more years."

Biden's transition into Ron Burgundy is nearly complete!

Joe Biden read the instruction “pause” on the teleprompter. The guy is Ron Burgandy. He just keeps getting worse. pic.twitter.com/BOxuJiqQeG — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 24, 2024

All is well.

The guy sitting behind Biden spoke volumes without saying much of anything.

That’s right ladies and gentlemen, he is on the ballot this fall!



Stop this sad, sad, sad charade. https://t.co/DoiVWgPonp — Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) April 24, 2024

The "four more years" chant from the gathered few sounded totally spontaneous and genuine, didn't it? Wait, no it didn't.

Joe Biden is the Ron Burgundy of Jimmy Carters https://t.co/Mwx0Vmtsfe — G (@stevensongs) April 24, 2024

At least he'll have a legacy of some sort.

Obligatory:

“HE’S VERY SHARP BEHIND CLOSED DOORS.”-His lying cabinet https://t.co/XjhASjq0Ce — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) April 24, 2024

Yep, just wait for it!