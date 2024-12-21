These Are the Dems Hyperventilating About an Unelected Billionaire 'Controlling' Trump, Republicans

Here's the Pardon/Commutation Count for the Last Few Presidents (and Biden's Not Done...
Doug P.  |  12:16 PM on December 21, 2024
Meme screenshot

All of this year's "Trump is Hitler" rhetoric was so over the top and ridiculous that it helped culminate in Kamala Harris losing to that person big time in last month's election.

Advertisement

Since then, there's been a noticeable pivot to "President Musk" to try and make it sound like the man behind Tesla, Space-X, DOGE and owns X is the person running the country (which is ironic considering the fact that nobody knows who's actually running the country right now). Case in point:

The Dems are now saying the GOP is being run by an unelected billionaire, and as usual their level of self-awareness is willfully low.

The Babylon Bee has yet another post that can be filed under "Not Really Satire" with this take on the situation:

The Democrats obviously think that THEIR billionaires are just fine:

Before the election this year the Harris-Walz campaign was literally bragging about how many billionaires supported them over Trump. Also let's not forget how much Joe Biden likes to vacation at the homes of billionaires while claiming those same people don't "pay their fair share" in taxes while giving them a wink and a nudge.

It's also comical hearing Democrats and some in the media saying that people who want to shrink the size of government and amount of power it has have fascist and authoritarian tendencies.

