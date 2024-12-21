These Are the Dems Hyperventilating About an Unelected Billionaire 'Controlling' Trump, Republicans

All of this year's "Trump is Hitler" rhetoric was so over the top and ridiculous that it helped culminate in Kamala Harris losing to that person big time in last month's election.

Since then, there's been a noticeable pivot to "President Musk" to try and make it sound like the man behind Tesla, Space-X, DOGE and owns X is the person running the country (which is ironic considering the fact that nobody knows who's actually running the country right now). Case in point:

This crazy lady screaming about "President Musk!" is the most powerful Democrat in Congress on all things US federal budget. She was Chair of the House Appropriations Committee for the first 2 years of Biden & has been the #1 Democrat there since the GOP won the 2022 midterms. pic.twitter.com/NQZr3WxRxD — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) December 20, 2024

The Dems are now saying the GOP is being run by an unelected billionaire, and as usual their level of self-awareness is willfully low.

The Babylon Bee has yet another post that can be filed under "Not Really Satire" with this take on the situation:

'Elon Is Controlling Trump!' Complain People Controlling Biden https://t.co/ry5ZQLCMUB pic.twitter.com/WogjnXQS6f — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 20, 2024

The Democrats obviously think that THEIR billionaires are just fine:

Dozens of Democrats went to Alex Soro's apartment so he could parade them around like mounted trophies, but now they want to cry about billionaires influencing the government.



Incredible. pic.twitter.com/RRVqVBzR2O — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 21, 2024

Democrats are so worried about Elon Musk being involved with Republicans in the upcoming Trump Administration. Yet they were totally ok with Soros involved with them. pic.twitter.com/XFA4QKZ3WO — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) December 20, 2024

Democrats are not with the workers. Minority leader Soros is in charge https://t.co/TdOxHwVkAW pic.twitter.com/hlZj7Ny07v — Jason Bacon (@JasonBaconUSA) December 20, 2024

Before the election this year the Harris-Walz campaign was literally bragging about how many billionaires supported them over Trump. Also let's not forget how much Joe Biden likes to vacation at the homes of billionaires while claiming those same people don't "pay their fair share" in taxes while giving them a wink and a nudge.

The Soros control and fund the Democratic Party and have for years. https://t.co/QfQIthoSz4 — Kathleen Bowers (@B57951Kathleen) December 21, 2024

After years of George Soros, the left can’t fathom people holding genuine beliefs.



They know Democrats are owned by Soros and other donors, so they expect the situation to be true with Trump and Musk. https://t.co/y44aHzGZ28 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 19, 2024

It's also comical hearing Democrats and some in the media saying that people who want to shrink the size of government and amount of power it has have fascist and authoritarian tendencies.