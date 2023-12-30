Change the Name in This Story From Joe Biden to Clarence Thomas and the Media Freakout Would Be ON

While the U.S. southern border is being overrun by a record number of people entering the country illegally, President Biden (aka "Middle-Class Joe") and his family are on another beach vacation. Just like all middle-class families, they're spending the week between Christmas and New Year's Day on a tropical island at a home owned by super-rich Democrats:

The Biden Presidency has really made me ponder the important questions like, "Why isn't anyone loaning me their luxurious properties in St. Croix for my New Years vacation?" — Grace Curley (@G_CURLEY) December 28, 2023

It's good work if you can get it!

The Bidens are spending the week in St. Croix at the property of billionaire Democrat donors (as they've also done on Nantucket, Lake Tahoe, etc):

United States President Joe Biden left the drizzly skies of Washington behind on Dec 27 and flew to St Croix in the US Virgin Islands, where he and First Lady Jill Biden intend to ring in the new year. The Bidens, along with their granddaughter Natalie, stepped off Air Force One and headed to a waiting sport utility vehicle to start their week-long vacation. The Bidens are spending the week at the beachfront villa of friends and long-time Democratic donors Bill and Connie Neville.

Brad Slager (@MartiniShark) had a good point about why we're not seeing any criticism from the lefty media, and when a journo freakout would be considered warranted:

Change the first 3 words of the segment to “Clarence Thomas is…”, and the collective media complex would be in a lather. https://t.co/bpmYu6GFgm pic.twitter.com/qlqY65spK9 — Brad Slager: Flips On The Highbeams In Fog Of War (@MartiniShark) December 29, 2023

Just imagine the hyperventilating that would be going on! Also, Dem Sen. Whitehouse would be calling for immediate ethics hearings.

I wondered that too ! Did anyone pay to play ? 😂such a blatant joke right in our faces — Atb (@Andburg1960) December 28, 2023

The Big Guy always gets his cut, one way or another.

***

