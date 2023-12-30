Go Get it Girl! Martha Stewart Shocks with Sultry Photo and the People...
Change the Name in This Story From Joe Biden to Clarence Thomas and the Media Freakout Would Be ON

Doug P.  |  10:09 AM on December 30, 2023
Meme screenshot

While the U.S. southern border is being overrun by a record number of people entering the country illegally, President Biden (aka "Middle-Class Joe") and his family are on another beach vacation. Just like all middle-class families, they're spending the week between Christmas and New Year's Day on a tropical island at a home owned by super-rich Democrats: 

It's good work if you can get it!

The Bidens are spending the week in St. Croix at the property of billionaire Democrat donors (as they've also done on Nantucket, Lake Tahoe, etc): 

United States President Joe Biden left the drizzly skies of Washington behind on Dec 27 and flew to St Croix in the US Virgin Islands, where he and First Lady Jill Biden intend to ring in the new year.

The Bidens, along with their granddaughter Natalie, stepped off Air Force One and headed to a waiting sport utility vehicle to start their week-long vacation.

The Bidens are spending the week at the beachfront villa of friends and long-time Democratic donors Bill and Connie Neville.

Brad Slager (@MartiniShark) had a good point about why we're not seeing any criticism from the lefty media, and when a journo freakout would be considered warranted: 

Just imagine the hyperventilating that would be going on! Also, Dem Sen. Whitehouse would be calling for immediate ethics hearings. 

The Big Guy always gets his cut, one way or another.

*** 

