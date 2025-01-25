Mystery Unveiled: Vance's Behind the Scenes Actions Moments Before Dashing to Senate for Hegseth Vote

Before J.D. Vance knew he would have to go to the Senate last night and vote because McConnell, Murkowski and Collins were being big babies, he had a lovely evening planned with some of the Republican House Leadership.

Moments before Vice President JD Vance had to throw on a suit last night and rush to the Capitol to cast the tie-breaking vote to confirm Pete Hegseth as our new Secretary of Defense, he and the Second Lady graciously hosted us for a casual dinner at their new residence, the… pic.twitter.com/YarcE047O0 — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) January 25, 2025

Isn't it lovely to see J.D. and his beautiful wife Usha already sharing their home and offering hospitality to others? That's quite impressive as they just moved in. Usha deserves major kudos for getting her new home in order and ready to receive guests so quickly. That's literal superwoman territory, particularly with three young children.

Hopefully, he was able to have dessert before he left.

The Naval Observatory appears to be cooler than the White House https://t.co/QhceXJVWcm pic.twitter.com/TwrhehXStI — Supreme Dearest Leader (@SupremeDearest) January 25, 2025

So much cooler!

Who said VP's do nothing. I think he will be very active for the Trump administration and setting the stage for his own run for President. This may very well be the start of a golden decades ahead. https://t.co/QNcUzqKhK2 — iam (@HoldtheChaos) January 25, 2025

It appears he and Usha have hit the ground running. Obviously, they believe in relationships over a good meal. This is a good omen for what is ahead.

Very nice of them.

Know why the residence isn't filled with furniture and wall art selections yet?

Kammy refused to meet with Usha or VP as is tradition to assist them in the transition.

Never mind they have a young family moving in, she refused.

Classy til the end.🙄 https://t.co/U6g64Hd3jJ — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) January 25, 2025

Sore loser Kamala did all she could to make life difficult for Usha, a mother moving in with small children. That's how you know Kamala was never an actual mother. A woman who had cared for small children would never want another woman to not have the chance to ensure the home is safe for her children. Thankfully, Usha knows enjoying dinner is more about the conversations and the food then pictures on the wall.

Real people. I enjoy seeing behind the scenes. It makes me feel like I know these people. https://t.co/Err1WyEiRY — Yaya (@sosaysqueenieb) January 25, 2025

These glimpses of their daily lives are very fun.

JD should have shown it in gym shorts, a baggy Carhart hoodie and a Cowboy hat to cast the tie breaking vote. What a message that would send! https://t.co/MgNWU5CGLH — Shotgun Willie Sits Around In His Underwear (@MrShotgunWillie) January 25, 2025

Also, wrapped in a MAGA flag. Heh! Nah, J.D. has respect for the functions of government, unlike some Democratic Senators.

A former Senator, now our great VP can hurriedly put on a suit, to honor the new SECDEF and show his support and admiration of this country.

Why can't Fetterman see the light and become a real Senator. https://t.co/CRWznCNuWT — Jim. [email protected] (@greywild2205) January 25, 2025

That's an excellent question.