Mystery Unveiled: Vance's Behind the Scenes Actions Moments Before Dashing to Senate for Hegseth Vote

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:30 PM on January 25, 2025
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

Before J.D. Vance knew he would have to go to the Senate last night and vote because McConnell, Murkowski and Collins were being big babies, he had a lovely evening planned with some of the Republican House Leadership.

Isn't it lovely to see J.D. and his beautiful wife Usha already sharing their home and offering hospitality to others? That's quite impressive as they just moved in. Usha deserves major kudos for getting her new home in order and ready to receive guests so quickly. That's literal superwoman territory, particularly with three young children. 

Hopefully, he was able to have dessert before he left.

So much cooler!

It appears he and Usha have hit the ground running. Obviously, they believe in relationships over a good meal. This is a good omen for what is ahead.

Sore loser Kamala did all she could to make life difficult for Usha, a mother moving in with small children. That's how you know Kamala was never an actual mother. A woman who had cared for small children would never want another woman to not have the chance to ensure the home is safe for her children. Thankfully, Usha knows enjoying dinner is more about the conversations and the food then pictures on the wall.

These glimpses of their daily lives are very fun.

Also, wrapped in a MAGA flag. Heh! Nah, J.D. has respect for the functions of government, unlike some Democratic Senators. 

That's an excellent question.

Tags: SENATE SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE VICE PRESIDENT J.D. VANCE MIKE JOHNSON USHA VANCE

