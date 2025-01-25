Calling Fani Willis: Atlanta Crime Statistics Reveal the CATASTROPHIC Effect of Democrat DAs

If there is one phrase that encapsulates the degradation of American cities in the 21st century, it has to be the words 'Soros-funded district attorney.'

It's no secret that billionaire George Soros -- who Elon Musk accurately described as ' fundamentally hating humanity' -- actively bankrolls liberal, soft-on-crime prosecutors and politicians for public office. And he has unfortunately been very successful in installing some of the worst district attorneys in American cities who have dutifully used their positions to release criminals over and over to commit crimes again.

We all know some of the names. Alvin Bragg in New York City, Parisa Dehghani-Tafti and Buta Biberaj in Northern Virginia, Kim Gardner in St. Louis, Kim Fox in Chicago, Geroge Gascon in Los Angeles, and so many others (some of whom have thankfully been ousted from their offices).

Another Soros puppet that America knows all too well, to our misfortune, is Fani Willis in Atlanta. Most notorious for her corrupt, failed prosecution of Donald Trump (and for her inappropriate relationship with her subordinate Nathan Wade), Willis is just as bad as all of the others when it comes to crime.

And there are statistics to prove it.

This week, the Atlanta Police Department released some shocking numbers on the recidivism crime rate in the city, all made possible by Willis not jailing offenders but releasing them to repeat their crimes.

Any advice on how to deal with this, @nayibbukele? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/bnRVU2S0H8 — Carl Benjamin (@Sargon_of_Akkad) January 25, 2025

Wow. FORTY PERCENT. That is, not to put too fine a point on it, insane.

But it is not surprising. In 2024, The New York Post reported similar numbers in New York City:

In a recurring theme in the debate over New York’s criminal-justice reforms of recent years, the outfit Data Collaborative for Justice offers a new study meant to show the no-bail laws worked — when its numbers indicate the exact opposite: Among the most worrisome criminals, they boosted crime. To alarming rates. As former Queens prosecutor Jim Quinn explains in The Post, the study — which focused on parts of the state outside the city — openly admits that two out three defendants freed under bail reform despite recent prior arrests got picked up for new crimes within just two years. That telling number includes perps who’d been nabbed for violent felonies, then rearrested and released for committing new crimes. And get this: Nearly half (49.3%) were hauled in for new felonies — a quarter (26.2%), violent ones.

Not only are the rates are up since bail reform, but they were troublingly high to begin with.

Well done, Alvin Bragg. How's that 'bail reform' working out for the citizens of your city?

In the tweet above, Carl Benjamin tagged El Salvador president Nayib Bukele, who made headlines in recent years for cracking down on criminals in his country. Since 2022, he has arrested and imprisoned nearly 85,000 gang members.

Bukele had some sarcastic thoughts about Atlanta's repeat offender crime rate.

Are you saying that if you put those 1,000 people in jail, you'd reduce crime by 40% overnight?



Such a hard decision 🤯 https://t.co/KUt8yznyfr — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) January 25, 2025

LOL. Yes, what a difficult dilemma. At least if your name is Fani Willis and you are more concerned with going after your political enemies instead of keeping your city safe.

This is the case everywhere.



Disorder is a choice. An "empathic" choice. https://t.co/nUkd2ogyyO — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) January 25, 2025

It is particularly the case in every city that has enacted 'bail reform' and other lax crime policies at the behest of Soros.

What do these people have to do to go to jail? I just don't get it man. Am I the stupid one? https://t.co/hh7x7P54Ye — Kenny N 🇺🇲 🐊 (@KennyNance) January 25, 2025

Anyone who heard Willis testify during the whole Trump prosecution debacle can confirm that no, you are not the stupid one.

She is.

That's 0.2% of the population, committing crimes at 334 times the average rate for everyone else living there. — Francis Marcus (@FrancisMarcus97) January 25, 2025

We're not the best mathematicians in the world, but those numbers seem REALLY bad.

Vote her out, clean up your voter rolls. Get someone who will prosecute crimes. https://t.co/VuHtYx6RN9 pic.twitter.com/Mzct0L3Srq — Lady Patriot (@How2PaintFL) January 25, 2025

Willis has been so disgraced by the Trump prosecution (she was kicked off of the now-dead case) that there is a good chance she might never be able to win re-election.

The question is whether Atlanta will make a smart choice or just elect a new DA who is as bad as she is.

If only there was a place, that you can put these people, and keep them out of the public, preferably with methods to punish them for their behaviours such as restricting their freedoms and rights... https://t.co/uvFr9xO2sZ — A No Name X Worker (Comms Open) (@ANoNameXworker) January 25, 2025

HA.

Yes, some wonderful, imaginary place that might even have iron bars, walls, and armed guards to make sure the criminals don't get out.

Seems like the solution is pretty obvious. pic.twitter.com/qFysZgYt99 — Financial Context (@FinContext) January 25, 2025

Well ... yeah.

But you need prosecutors willing to do that -- and who aren't funded by a billionaire investor who wants to see America destroyed.

… but I can figure out how to solve this problem 👮 https://t.co/mEJU2xwEgu pic.twitter.com/3dddOl4c7y — Joshua Fontanilla (@joshfontanilla) January 25, 2025

It's not 'rocket surgery,' as they say.

Arresting 1,000 people to reduce crime by 40% should be a no brainer! https://t.co/uDwzF7mdOq — Noah Monroe (@nwmonroe) January 25, 2025

If there is a person who embodies the expression 'no-brainer,' it is Willis.

Change how and who you vote for.. that it! https://t.co/yrcg6DusZV — GroGason (@GasonGro) January 25, 2025

Georgia may be a red state (or maybe purple-ish), but Atlanta and Fulton County are Democrat strongholds. The city has been under Democrat control forever.

There has not been a Republican mayor there since -- this is not a joke -- 1879.

But with the shift that occurred in the 2024 election, with every state and most cities turning redder, maybe there is some hope that voters will finally realize that the decline of Atlanta has been deliberate.

Because these crime statistics will only get worse if corrupt district attorneys like Fani Willis aren't kicked to the curb in favor of prosecutors who care about their cities.

Time to wake up, Atlanta.