'Yikes!' Fulton County DA Fani Willis Has Taken the Stand and Here are Some, er... Highlights

Doug P.  |  4:50 PM on February 15, 2024
Meme

The hearing for Fulton Country District Attorney Fani Willis and prosecutor Nathan Wade is taking place in Atlanta, Georgia today and even an MSNBC analyst has admitted that the wheels have come off and it's pretty much game over.

With Willis' boyfriend's testimony going badly, Willis made her own rather dramatic entrance to the courtroom today and then took the stand:

According to legal analysts and anybody else watching, it was all down the drain from there:

Willis' appearance is really going well (not necessarily for HER, but still):

Yep, it's going wonderfully:

It's turning into one of those scenes from a movie where the judge says "one more outburst and I'll clear this courtroom!" 

Here's another doozy:

"It depends on what your definition of 'employee' is." That approach sure sounds familiar.

"Saving democracy" has entered the chat:

What's with all the cash? Willis can explain:

Ah, the Bob Menendez defense. Yeah, that's working out great for the senator so maybe Willis thought it was worth a shot in her matter. She also tried to remind the court who should remain the focus:

Willis is not on trial... yet:

This whole thing imploded fast, but Willis seems determined to keep making it worse. Stay tuned!

*** 

***

