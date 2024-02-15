'Yikes!' Fulton County DA Fani Willis Has Taken the Stand and Here are Some, er... Highlights

The hearing for Fulton Country District Attorney Fani Willis and prosecutor Nathan Wade is taking place in Atlanta, Georgia today and even an MSNBC analyst has admitted that the wheels have come off and it's pretty much game over.

With Willis' boyfriend's testimony going badly, Willis made her own rather dramatic entrance to the courtroom today and then took the stand:

🚨Fulton County DA Fani Willis takes stand after secret affair with Special Prosecutor exposed pic.twitter.com/6NWc3ER4Ey — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) February 15, 2024

According to legal analysts and anybody else watching, it was all down the drain from there:

Literally waiting for Fani Willis’ attorney to object to her own testimony. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) February 15, 2024

Surprised the judge has let Fani Willis treat her appearance as a witness as though she's on an episode of Judge Joe Brown. She's absolutely hysterical. — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) February 15, 2024

Willis' appearance is really going well (not necessarily for HER, but still):

Judge takes 5 minute break to stop Fani Willis from screaming and repeatedly accusing Merchant (Roman atty) of being a liar — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) February 15, 2024

Judge calls for a 5 minute recess as Fani Willis loses her cool shouting,

"It is a lie! It is a lie!"



Will he admonish her when court resumes? pic.twitter.com/yJASp2mlfH — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) February 15, 2024

Yep, it's going wonderfully:

🚨BREAKING: Fani Willis EXPLODES on the witness stand as she’s asked when her romantic relationship with Nathan Wade ended. Court takes 5 minute break for her to cool down. pic.twitter.com/Yrfjw8U8KM — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) February 15, 2024

They had to stop the testimony because Fani Willis just lost her composure and screamed that she was being lied about. Yikes: pic.twitter.com/Y6mzWcplOZ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 15, 2024

It's turning into one of those scenes from a movie where the judge says "one more outburst and I'll clear this courtroom!"

Here's another doozy:

Fani on sleeping with Wade after saying she wouldn't sleep with an employee: "Mr. Wade is not an employee."

"I consider Mr. Wade to be an agent." — Sharyl Attkisson 🕵️‍♂️💼🥋 (@SharylAttkisson) February 15, 2024

"It depends on what your definition of 'employee' is." That approach sure sounds familiar.

"Saving democracy" has entered the chat:

Fani Willis: Making me answer questions is “contrary to democracy” pic.twitter.com/gvMfFf3mZb — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 15, 2024

🚨Fani Willis thinks that questioning her about her secret affair with Nathan Wade that included paying him $600,000 of taxpayer money is anti-democracy:



"I am not a hostile witness. I very much want to be here. Ms. Merchant's interests are contrary to democracy, your honor, not… pic.twitter.com/ZAuOnlQmew — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 15, 2024

What's with all the cash? Willis can explain:

Prosecutor: “So, to be clear, you don’t know where the money came from that you gave Mr. Wade for the cruise?”



Fani Willis: “NAH LADY, I KEEP FAT STACKS IN MY MATTRESS OK THE SOURCE OF THE MONEY IS THE WORK, SWEAT, AND TEARS OF ME!”



This is such a shit show. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SEPY55cYYZ — Meara (@MillennialOther) February 15, 2024

Ah, the Bob Menendez defense. Yeah, that's working out great for the senator so maybe Willis thought it was worth a shot in her matter. She also tried to remind the court who should remain the focus:

Fani Willis pushes back against efforts to obtain her personal records: "You’re confused. You think I’m on trial. These people are on trial for trying to steal an election in 2020. I'm not on trial, no matter how hard you try to put me on trial." pic.twitter.com/6AfHlq325Q — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 15, 2024

Willis is not on trial... yet:

Fani Willis is going to end up disbarred and facing felony charges. The Atlanta case against Trump is effectively over. https://t.co/CW3jq87IjT — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 15, 2024

This whole thing imploded fast, but Willis seems determined to keep making it worse. Stay tuned!

