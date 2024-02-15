'They are Toast. TOAST'! Megyn Kelly Counts the Ways That Fani Willis and Nathan Wade are Done

As we told you earlier, the hearing in Georgia is going so bad for Fani Willis (and prosecutor Nathan Wade) that the Fulton County D.A. who has been going after Trump has even lost MSNBC.

“This is getting ugly and it’s getting messy.”



Former federal prosecutor Chuck Rosenberg speaks at recess in the Fulton County D.A. misconduct hearing. Rosenberg adds, “It might be appropriate for Ms. Willis to consider removing herself from this case now.” pic.twitter.com/AHOqcxvv4D — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 15, 2024

Adding to that Megyn Kelly pointed out three reasons that Willis and Wade are "toast." It got bad for Willis fast:

Watching this Fani Willis/Nathan Wade hearing and they are toast. TOAST.

1. Her former close friend testified that their romantic relationship began well prior to when Fani hired him. By years! (Which means they lied to the court.)

2. Wade claimed Fani reimbursed him for all… — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 15, 2024

Here's Kelly's full post:

Watching this Fani Willis/Nathan Wade hearing and they are toast. TOAST. 1. Her former close friend testified that their romantic relationship began well prior to when Fani hired him. By years! (Which means they lied to the court.) 2. Wade claimed Fani reimbursed him for all the expensive trips but no record of that bc … it was all in cash. (Omg) 3. He def got caught lying on his earlier court submissions in divorce court & attempted to say the reason he (falsely) he swore that he had no “receipts” was bc he only had “credit card statements” reflecting the charges. I have second hand embarrassment.

It's certainly looking bad for Willis and Wade.

Just hearing this delights the trial lawyer in me.



There's really nothing like just raking a lying witness over the coals. https://t.co/AAgfZ0dkcT — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 15, 2024

This dude Nathan Wade's testimony is completely bonkers- really makes he and Fani Willis look worse than I think anyone thought. #peoplearesodumb https://t.co/2slvdH2RDM — Henry T. Hedog (@HHedog) February 15, 2024

Waiting for the part where Fani is asked why her bank statements don’t show the appropriate cash withdrawals for repayment to Nathan Wade. https://t.co/fbu9sBazRy — Ida (@HeidiSnow381) February 15, 2024

That should be pretty easy for her to prove, right?

💯



The face of a guy who realize he has been caught with his pants down... pic.twitter.com/kwxNpFLm8A — Eddie (@ICU1010) February 15, 2024

Ouch!

***

