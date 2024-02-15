What Constitution? See What National Security Advisor Sullivan Says About Warrants for FIS...
'They are Toast. TOAST'! Megyn Kelly Counts the Ways That Fani Willis and Nathan Wade are Done

Doug P.  |  2:44 PM on February 15, 2024

As we told you earlier, the hearing in Georgia is going so bad for Fani Willis (and prosecutor Nathan Wade) that the Fulton County D.A. who has been going after Trump has even lost MSNBC.

Adding to that Megyn Kelly pointed out three reasons that Willis and Wade are "toast." It got bad for Willis fast:

Here's Kelly's full post: 

Watching this Fani Willis/Nathan Wade hearing and they are toast. TOAST.  

1. Her former close friend testified that their romantic relationship began well prior to when Fani hired him. By years! (Which means they lied to the court.) 

2. Wade claimed Fani reimbursed him for all the expensive trips but no record of that bc … it was all in cash. (Omg) 

3. He def got caught lying on his earlier court submissions in divorce court & attempted to say the reason he (falsely) he swore that he had no “receipts” was bc he only had “credit card statements” reflecting the charges. I have second hand embarrassment.

It's certainly looking bad for Willis and Wade.

That should be pretty easy for her to prove, right?

Ouch!

*** 

