MN State Police Post Photo of What They Found In the Shooting Suspect's Car

Horrible news came out overnight about two Minnesota state lawmakers and their spouses being shot in their homes by a man reportedly posing as a police officer. One of those lawmakers and her husband are dead and the other and his spouse are hospitalized.

President Trump put out the following statement this morning:

I have been briefed on the terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted attack against State Lawmakers. Our Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and the FBI, are investigating the situation, and they will be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law. Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!

Predictably, some on the Left, including Laurence Tribe, have already assigned blame to Trump and the Republicans.

Meanwhile CNN's Brian Stelter had this to say:

And it all points in the same direction: https://t.co/6crG4y5PFO — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 14, 2025

It all points in the same direction? Does that include when Trump was shot last summer?

These people might want to wait until more is knows so their takes don't age poorly.

The suspect is still at large, but the Minnesota State Police have released a photo of what was found inside the gunman's car in addition to a reported manifesto:

Given the targeted shootings of state lawmakers overnight, we are asking the public to not attend today’s planned demonstrations across Minnesota out of an abundance of caution. pic.twitter.com/7hFccnrQUT — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) June 14, 2025

The photo is of flyers inside the vehicle of the suspect in today's shootings. — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) June 14, 2025

Hmm.

I’m still holding off on commenting on the possible political motive here, even as a picture seems to be emerging. Proceed with caution. I will say that I’m uncomfortable w/ police urging people not to participate in demonstrations due to an individual’s heinous actions. https://t.co/6H8tcruONd — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 14, 2025

The police are now claiming he was going to target a “No Kings” rally, implying these flyers are meant to be ironic. No idea what they are basing that on.



This is going to be a Rorschach test for a while. https://t.co/G2fSZRvpra — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 14, 2025

We've seen reports about a suspect having been identified but that hasn't been confirmed yet by police. If the person is who those posts are saying is the suspect, the above takes blaming the Right will age badly. But we'll have to wait and see.