Associated Press Post About Minnesota Shooting Suspect Is Rather Vague (for SOME Reason)
VIP
Eric Swalwell Still Wants ICE Unmasked Despite Threat of Doxxing and Violence but...
Yukon Gold: Brian Stelter Jumps the Gun on Minnesota Shootings
Call Off the Investigation, Because Laurence Tribe Already Knows Who's Responsible for the...
What Is WRONG With You? Pink News Finds Itself Wondering About The Sexuality...
This Generation Must Defend the American Flag
Here's President Trump's Statement on the Shooting of Minnesota Lawmakers and Their Spouse...
Dem Sen. Chris Murphy Thinks These Naturalization Ceremony Images Are an Own on...
Nancy Pelosi Explains the Importance of Secure Borders and Enforcing Immigration Laws
So, He's Clark Kent Now? Dems Break Out the Copypasta Machine for 'Mild-Mannered'...
Israel's Operation Rising Lion Strikes Iran's Nuclear Program - This Week on Capitol...
California Freedom: The Golden State’s Democrat Woes Are Summed Up In Funny Parody...
Now THIS is 4-D Chess: That Feud Between Trump and Netanyahu? They Faked...
Selling Out: CBS 'News' Helps Its Democrat Party Buds by Running 'Story' on...

MN State Police Post Photo of What They Found In the Shooting Suspect's Car

Doug P. | 1:44 PM on June 14, 2025
ImgFlip

Horrible news came out overnight about two Minnesota state lawmakers and their spouses being shot in their homes by a man reportedly posing as a police officer. One of those lawmakers and her husband are dead and the other and his spouse are hospitalized. 

Advertisement

President Trump put out the following statement this morning:

I have been briefed on the terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted attack against State Lawmakers. Our Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and the FBI, are investigating the situation, and they will be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law. Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!

Predictably, some on the Left, including Laurence Tribe, have already assigned blame to Trump and the Republicans. 

Meanwhile CNN's Brian Stelter had this to say: 

It all points in the same direction? Does that include when Trump was shot last summer?

These people might want to wait until more is knows so their takes don't age poorly.

The suspect is still at large, but the Minnesota State Police have released a photo of what was found inside the gunman's car in addition to a reported manifesto:

Recommended

Yukon Gold: Brian Stelter Jumps the Gun on Minnesota Shootings
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Hmm.

We've seen reports about a suspect having been identified but that hasn't been confirmed yet by police. If the person is who those posts are saying is the suspect, the above takes blaming the Right will age badly. But we'll have to wait and see.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Yukon Gold: Brian Stelter Jumps the Gun on Minnesota Shootings
FuzzyChimp
California Freedom: The Golden State’s Democrat Woes Are Summed Up In Funny Parody Music Video (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Call Off the Investigation, Because Laurence Tribe Already Knows Who's Responsible for the MN Shootings
Doug P.
So Beautiful: Western 'March to Gaza' Leftists Mess Around in Egypt and Find Out In Real-Time (WATCH)
Laura W.
Now THIS is 4-D Chess: That Feud Between Trump and Netanyahu? They Faked It As Part of an Intelligence Op
Aaron Walker
What Is WRONG With You? Pink News Finds Itself Wondering About The Sexuality of ... Anne Frank?
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Yukon Gold: Brian Stelter Jumps the Gun on Minnesota Shootings FuzzyChimp
Advertisement