Call Off the Investigation, Because Laurence Tribe Already Knows Who's Responsible for the MN Shootings

Doug P. | 1:10 PM on June 14, 2025
Overnight horrible news was reported out of Minnesota after two Democrat state lawmakers and their spouses were shot by a man reportedly posing as a police officer. One of those lawmakers and her spouse have died, and another and his spouse are currently hospitalized, according to reports. 

President Trump put out this statement after the shootings:

I have been briefed on the terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted attack against State Lawmakers. Our Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and the FBI, are investigating the situation, and they will be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law. Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!

Not much is known about the shooter (or possibly shooters), but that won't stop some on the Left for already assigning blame.

Call off the investigation, because Laurence Tribe already knows who's responsible: 

Um, what "permission structure" caused Trump to get shot last summer?

That couldn't possibly have been more predictable.

We expected nothing less from Tribe. 

Right!?

