Yukon Gold: Brian Stelter Jumps the Gun on Minnesota Shootings

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 1:30 PM on June 14, 2025
Twitchy

The news had barely broken on the tragic shootings and murders of Democrat lawmakers in Minnesota before CNN's resident 'media analyst' attempted to mash together a spate of recent events to imply … something.

Which direction is that, Brian? We're guessing he's not talking about leftist violence, refusal to follow the law, and dialing up the political rhetoric at every turn.

Nope. He means Trump. He just can't muster up the starch to say what he means.

Perhaps a 'media analyst' should wait until he can hash out all the facts on the tragedy in Minnesota before trying to create a Democrat-serving narrative?

It's always the same direction with Tater.

It's never the rhetoric of the people who have spent nearly a decade pretending their fellow citizens are Nazis.

One might say he's a blight on journalism.

Never boil your potatoes before they hatch … or something like that.

We're not going to jump to any conclusions here either. Stelter might want to follow our lead.

Clearly, the motives of the shooter are not yet known, there's more information to be gathered, and someone who touts themselves as a media watchdog (aka, a guy who watches Fox News all day) should be more careful.

You'd never know that happened if all you listened to was CNN.

Trump is all the Left can see at this point. Any evil event they think they can tie to Trump will have ewe-tubers like Stelter bleating out innuendo faster than Greta Thunberg can find a camera.

We'll be here to keep them in check.

Tags: BRIAN STELTER CNN DONALD TRUMP MEDIA BIAS MINNESOTA

