Yukon Gold: Brian Stelter Jumps the Gun on Minnesota Shootings

The news had barely broken on the tragic shootings and murders of Democrat lawmakers in Minnesota before CNN's resident 'media analyst' attempted to mash together a spate of recent events to imply … something.

Advertisement

Which direction is that, Brian? We're guessing he's not talking about leftist violence, refusal to follow the law, and dialing up the political rhetoric at every turn.

And it all points in the same direction: https://t.co/6crG4y5PFO — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 14, 2025

Nope. He means Trump. He just can't muster up the starch to say what he means.

Make your point.



Explicitly. — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) June 14, 2025

Perhaps a 'media analyst' should wait until he can hash out all the facts on the tragedy in Minnesota before trying to create a Democrat-serving narrative?

I notice Brian didn't find it compelling that a palestinian activist set Jews on fire in public immediately after news organizations and prominent Democratic leaders spread a false story of Israel shooting starving refugees trying to get food.



Always the same direction, huh. — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) June 14, 2025

It's always the same direction with Tater.

If you think rhetoric is responsible for violence, get a mirror Brian, and do some thinking about what you say and tweet to your audience. — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 14, 2025

It's never the rhetoric of the people who have spent nearly a decade pretending their fellow citizens are Nazis.

You haven’t deleted this yet, festering potato? — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 14, 2025

One might say he's a blight on journalism.

This was a bad idea — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 14, 2025

Never boil your potatoes before they hatch … or something like that.

How’d that hot take turn out for you, Brian? pic.twitter.com/YTBEO8PKdD — John Hasson (@SonofHas) June 14, 2025

We're not going to jump to any conclusions here either. Stelter might want to follow our lead.

1) We don’t know the motive of the disgusting acts in MN yet. Speculation in both directions. Wait.



2) The unconfirmed point of this observation is only true if you ignore, downplay, excuse, or support the avalanche of violent rhetoric & actual violence in the “other direction.” https://t.co/HFdgEudqmX — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 14, 2025

Clearly, the motives of the shooter are not yet known, there's more information to be gathered, and someone who touts themselves as a media watchdog (aka, a guy who watches Fox News all day) should be more careful.

Yeah, Republican rhetoric must be why Trump got shot. Oh wait. https://t.co/aaR0S6WSQu — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) June 14, 2025

You'd never know that happened if all you listened to was CNN.

Baghdad Brian here seems to be insinuating that what happened in Minnesota is Donald Trump’s fault. https://t.co/XHgrgC37WW — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) June 14, 2025

Trump is all the Left can see at this point. Any evil event they think they can tie to Trump will have ewe-tubers like Stelter bleating out innuendo faster than Greta Thunberg can find a camera.

We'll be here to keep them in check.