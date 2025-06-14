VIP
Dem Senator Ron Wyden's Attempt to Pin MN Shooting on Republicans Is Aging...
CNN Reporter's Obvious Attempt to Tie MN Shootings to Trump and Republicans Isn't...
'Whirlwind' Schumer: We Must Confront the Toxic Forces That Are Radicalizing People
PATRIOT SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships! Celebrate American Greatness!
VIP
Eric Swalwell Still Wants ICE Unmasked Despite Threat of Doxxing and Violence but...
MN State Police Post Photo of What They Found In the Shooting Suspect's...
Yukon Gold: Brian Stelter Jumps the Gun on Minnesota Shootings
Call Off the Investigation, Because Laurence Tribe Already Knows Who's Responsible for the...
What Is WRONG With You? Pink News Finds Itself Wondering About The Sexuality...
This Generation Must Defend the American Flag
Here's President Trump's Statement on the Shooting of Minnesota Lawmakers and Their Spouse...
Dem Sen. Chris Murphy Thinks These Naturalization Ceremony Images Are an Own on...
Nancy Pelosi Explains the Importance of Secure Borders and Enforcing Immigration Laws
So, He's Clark Kent Now? Dems Break Out the Copypasta Machine for 'Mild-Mannered'...

Associated Press Post About Minnesota Shooting Suspect Is Rather Vague (for SOME Reason)

Doug P. | 3:17 PM on June 14, 2025
Meme

Last night a man who was reportedly posing as a police officer shot two Democrat state lawmakers in Minnesota. One lawmaker and her husband were killed and the other, along with his wife, were injured and are now hospitalized. 

Advertisement

The New York Post has more on the suspect who at this time is still not in custody and his connection to Gov. Tim Walz and a previous Democrat governor of Minnesota:

Boelter, 57, was appointed by Walz in 2019 to serve a four-year stint on the Governor’s Workforce Development Board, documents show.

He previously served on the Governor’s Workforce Development Council in 2016 under then-Gov. Mark Dayton.

The Associated Press obviously decided to play it very safe, which seems unlikely if the party affiliations were flipped around. Maybe they didn't want to contribute to blowing up Democrat attempts to blame Republicans: 

Now imagine that post if the suspect was being reported as being a MAGA fan.

Recommended

CNN Reporter's Obvious Attempt to Tie MN Shootings to Trump and Republicans Isn't Aging Well
Doug P.
Advertisement

At this time those details aren't even in the AP's story!

That wasn't deemed important enough to mention in the post or the story, because "journalism" or something.

The Left has a good friend in the AP when it comes to either helping spread a preferred narrative or cover up an undesirable one. 

The AP couldn't be more predictable and they're probably working on an angle to blame the shootings on gun manufacturers and climate change. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Reporter's Obvious Attempt to Tie MN Shootings to Trump and Republicans Isn't Aging Well
Doug P.
'Whirlwind' Schumer: We Must Confront the Toxic Forces That Are Radicalizing People
Brett T.
Dem Senator Ron Wyden's Attempt to Pin MN Shooting on Republicans Is Aging Worse By the Second
Doug P.
MN State Police Post Photo of What They Found In the Shooting Suspect's Car
Doug P.
Yukon Gold: Brian Stelter Jumps the Gun on Minnesota Shootings
FuzzyChimp
So Beautiful: Western 'March to Gaza' Leftists Mess Around in Egypt and Find Out In Real-Time (WATCH)
Laura W.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN Reporter's Obvious Attempt to Tie MN Shootings to Trump and Republicans Isn't Aging Well Doug P.
Advertisement