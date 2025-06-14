Associated Press Post About Minnesota Shooting Suspect Is Rather Vague (for SOME Reason)

Last night a man who was reportedly posing as a police officer shot two Democrat state lawmakers in Minnesota. One lawmaker and her husband were killed and the other, along with his wife, were injured and are now hospitalized.

The New York Post has more on the suspect who at this time is still not in custody and his connection to Gov. Tim Walz and a previous Democrat governor of Minnesota:

Boelter, 57, was appointed by Walz in 2019 to serve a four-year stint on the Governor’s Workforce Development Board, documents show. He previously served on the Governor’s Workforce Development Council in 2016 under then-Gov. Mark Dayton.

The Associated Press obviously decided to play it very safe, which seems unlikely if the party affiliations were flipped around. Maybe they didn't want to contribute to blowing up Democrat attempts to blame Republicans:

BREAKING: Authorities are searching for a 57-year-old man suspected of shooting two Minnesota lawmakers, AP sources say. https://t.co/MERHY0asJC — The Associated Press (@AP) June 14, 2025

Now imagine that post if the suspect was being reported as being a MAGA fan.

After being an hour late to report this, take a wild guess what the AP didn’t mention in its report. https://t.co/tlWcdxZ9si — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 14, 2025

No mention of his name, political party or that he worked for Tim Walz in the headline. https://t.co/Te40SqVwT6 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 14, 2025

At this time those details aren't even in the AP's story!

You mean the former appointee of Tim Walz? pic.twitter.com/RhoPjJxvF3 — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) June 14, 2025

That wasn't deemed important enough to mention in the post or the story, because "journalism" or something.

Amazing no mention of him being a @Tim_Walz appointee. The left has a violence problem, but you can’t report that, you still try to cover for them. Gross. https://t.co/IZ8SXsFrwH — Linsdesign (@Linsdesign21) June 14, 2025

The Left has a good friend in the AP when it comes to either helping spread a preferred narrative or cover up an undesirable one.

LOL a 57 year old man.



A known, card-carrying democrat appointee of @Tim_walz.



Funny how you've left that out of your reporting. — Political Blasphememes (@PBlasphememes) June 14, 2025

The AP couldn't be more predictable and they're probably working on an angle to blame the shootings on gun manufacturers and climate change.