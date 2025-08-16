VIP
'Let's Take Back Our City:' Biotech Entrepreneur Enters NYC Mayoral Race to Thwart Mamdani

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on August 16, 2025
Screenshot

New Yorkers faced no good choices in their upcoming mayoral race. There's the commie Zohran Mamdani, the corrupt COVID grandma killer Andrew Cuomo, the corrupt current Mayor Eric Adams, and Quixotic candidate Curtis Sliwa.

Of those four, New Yorkers seem to find Mamdani the least offensive. Yeah, he's a socialist and will ruin the city, but he also doesn't bring a ton of baggage with him.

Now Joseph Hernandez, a biotech bigwig, has entered the race to give New Yorkers a different choice:

Here's more from the New York Post:

He’s the anti-Mamdani.

A Cuban-born biotech entrepreneur decided to make a longshot bid for NYC mayor because he loathes the radical left-wing ideas pushed by socialist frontrunner Zohran Mamdani — and saw just how dangerous they are in real life, he told The Post.

'I was raised in a socialist communist society, so I am the antithesis of Zohran Mamdani’s ideology,' declared Joseph Hernandez.

'In fact, he’s a motivator for me to fight in this race. I despise socialism. I am a believer in the American dream. I’m a believer in capitalism. It’s not perfect, but it’s lifted more people out of poverty than any other ideology,' he said.

And here's the candidate himself:

Good luck, sir.

The Cuban will know all about socialism.

We hope he does.

Now Cuomo, Adams, and Sliwa need to drop out.

This is sarcasm, of course.

This.

Now they've got no excuse.

Truth.

But clearly New Yorkers aren't keen on the current batch of candidates.

It'd be nice to see defiance to the Democratic machine in every city.

Socialism ruined Cuba.

The food is AH-MAZING.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CUBA ERIC ADAMS NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

