'Let's Take Back Our City:' Biotech Entrepreneur Enters NYC Mayoral Race to Thwart Mamdani

New Yorkers faced no good choices in their upcoming mayoral race. There's the commie Zohran Mamdani, the corrupt COVID grandma killer Andrew Cuomo, the corrupt current Mayor Eric Adams, and Quixotic candidate Curtis Sliwa.

Of those four, New Yorkers seem to find Mamdani the least offensive. Yeah, he's a socialist and will ruin the city, but he also doesn't bring a ton of baggage with him.

Now Joseph Hernandez, a biotech bigwig, has entered the race to give New Yorkers a different choice:

Cuban-born biotech honcho enters NYC mayoral race seeking to upset Mamdani: ‘I hate socialism’ https://t.co/3imEIrcR5r pic.twitter.com/jdGkwaHRr7 — New York Post (@nypost) August 16, 2025

Here's more from the New York Post:

He’s the anti-Mamdani. A Cuban-born biotech entrepreneur decided to make a longshot bid for NYC mayor because he loathes the radical left-wing ideas pushed by socialist frontrunner Zohran Mamdani — and saw just how dangerous they are in real life, he told The Post. 'I was raised in a socialist communist society, so I am the antithesis of Zohran Mamdani’s ideology,' declared Joseph Hernandez. 'In fact, he’s a motivator for me to fight in this race. I despise socialism. I am a believer in the American dream. I’m a believer in capitalism. It’s not perfect, but it’s lifted more people out of poverty than any other ideology,' he said.

And here's the candidate himself:

If you hate socialism too, join our movement. Let’s take back our city. @hernandezfornyc — Joseph Hernandez (@hernandezfornyc) August 16, 2025

Good luck, sir.

Finally, someone who's seen socialism's failures firsthand instead of romanticizing them from a Williamsburg coffee shop. pic.twitter.com/X8GjMVYbFc — Politickle (@PolitickleNews) August 16, 2025

The Cuban will know all about socialism.

Love seeing more voices jump into the race especially from outside the political establishment. This could really shake things up in NYC — Maroof Azeem (@maro16585) August 16, 2025

We hope he does.

Another candidate to split the vote. NYC is finished. Get out while you can. — Newman (@Newman81Street) August 16, 2025

Now Cuomo, Adams, and Sliwa need to drop out.

He abandoned the socialist paradise of Cuba, which makes him an enemy of the NY state Democratic WFP/DSA Party. His company must be taxed and regulated out of business and he must be driven from the Empire State to live out his life in penury in one of the rural red dystopias. — BigApplePhoenix (@BigApplePhoenix) August 16, 2025

This is sarcasm, of course.

OK, New Yorkers, I've defended you for months.



Most of you are NeverMamdani--but had no credible alternative.



Now you do.



If you don't drop Cuomo, Adams, and Sliwa like hot rocks, you deserve what happens next.



You have this ONE CHANCE. Take it. https://t.co/tDl4feyroq — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) August 16, 2025

This.

Now they've got no excuse.

Truth.

But clearly New Yorkers aren't keen on the current batch of candidates.

This is how democracy should work. That is happened in NYC is a shock. Imagine someone defying the Democrat machine in California or Massachusetts? https://t.co/U7rI4gVixQ — Jeff Cunningham 🇺🇸 🇮🇱🎗️ (@cunninghamjeff) August 16, 2025

It'd be nice to see defiance to the Democratic machine in every city.

“I was raised in a socialist communist society, so I am the antithesis of Zohran Mamdani’s ideology,” declared Joseph Hernandez. https://t.co/yvSKavRqOf — e.Diane (@Dianestraley) August 16, 2025

Socialism ruined Cuba.

I grew up with a lot of Cuban friends and neighbors. The stories of what they fled and survived are appalling. Cubans are incredible people.



And their FOOD 🤤 https://t.co/2rv078xAPh — Stephanie Quick (@quicklikesand) August 16, 2025

The food is AH-MAZING.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

