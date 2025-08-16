'Let's Take Back Our City:' Biotech Entrepreneur Enters NYC Mayoral Race to Thwart...
Making Washington, DC Safe Again - This Week on Capitol Hill - 8-16-2025

Doctors Asked to Explain Why Trump 'Struggled' to Walk in a Straight Line

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on August 16, 2025
Imgflip

As Twitchy just reported, CNN had on a body language expert to pop the fantasy bubble that Russian President Vladimir Putin dominated President Donald Trump at their summit in Alaska. "He's in control, he's in command," said the body language expert of Trump, deflating CNN host Michael Smerconish.

MeidasTouch decided to pull an Aaron Rupar and show a sped-up clip of Trump walking down the red carpet, "struggling to walk in a straight line, just as Rupar claimed that Trump "labored" to take the steps up to Air Force One.

Another X account reposted the video and asked for a doctor's opinion, just as a couple of weeks ago, an X account asked for an opinion of Trump's "medical incident" when he bumped his arm on the lectern while trying to get past Triple H, who was among the crowd on stage with the president.

This is not a doctor, but …

The guy has already been shot once by a sniper.

He couldn't find his way off stage and had to be led by Barack Obama.

They're trying to project President Joe Biden's stumbles onto Trump, and the only way to do it is to speed up the video and add "Yakety Sax" from the Benny Hill show. This was a pretty weak attempt.

***

Editor's Note: Leftists continue to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump.

