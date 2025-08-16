Doctors Asked to Explain Why Trump 'Struggled' to Walk in a Straight Line

As Twitchy just reported, CNN had on a body language expert to pop the fantasy bubble that Russian President Vladimir Putin dominated President Donald Trump at their summit in Alaska. "He's in control, he's in command," said the body language expert of Trump, deflating CNN host Michael Smerconish.

Advertisement

MeidasTouch decided to pull an Aaron Rupar and show a sped-up clip of Trump walking down the red carpet, "struggling to walk in a straight line, just as Rupar claimed that Trump "labored" to take the steps up to Air Force One.

Trump struggled to walk in a straight line as he went to greet Putin pic.twitter.com/bCbJnlZMgB — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 15, 2025

Another X account reposted the video and asked for a doctor's opinion, just as a couple of weeks ago, an X account asked for an opinion of Trump's "medical incident" when he bumped his arm on the lectern while trying to get past Triple H, who was among the crowd on stage with the president.

Can any doctors tell me. Why is Trump struggling to walk in a straight line? pic.twitter.com/hAYgGI8AAz — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) August 15, 2025

This is not a doctor, but …

video at regular speed pic.twitter.com/JDwef1V0Ry — The Immortal (@TheImmortal007) August 16, 2025

Why! Because Democrats are still able to own guns. — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) August 16, 2025

Ask secret service, dunce! — Assoc_Pundits (@AssocPundits) August 16, 2025

The guy has already been shot once by a sniper.

Based serpentine walk to avoid possible snipers. — Leo (@Leongbhailte) August 15, 2025

This is so sad. I can’t believe you think this 🤣 — Gator Gar (@yalligatorgar) August 15, 2025

You should see the last guy, he couldn't even walk! pic.twitter.com/q20eOSQA1v — Ruckfest (@1LumenVox) August 16, 2025

He couldn't find his way off stage and had to be led by Barack Obama.

They're trying to project President Joe Biden's stumbles onto Trump, and the only way to do it is to speed up the video and add "Yakety Sax" from the Benny Hill show. This was a pretty weak attempt.

I only play a doctor on TV but to answer your question. He walks like this because you edited it to look that way. — Cʜᴜᴄᴋ ᴅᴏᴜɢʟᴀs ✪ (@ChuckDouglas_) August 16, 2025

***

Editor's Note: Leftists continue to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.