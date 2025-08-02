Cincinnati Mayor Too Busy Dealing With Children and Gun Violence to Meet With...
Neera Tanden Claims She had Biden’s Signed Authorization to Use the Autopen (LAWSPLAINING)

Unfit! Citizen Solicits Doctor’s Opinion on Trump ‘Medical Incident’

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on August 02, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Even after CNN's Jake Tapper wrote a book about how the media "missed" the story of President Joe Biden's cognitive decline — he maintains the White House fooled them — liberals are projecting and trying to say that President Donald Trump is neither physically nor mentally fit for office. Remember that time Trump drank from a glass of water with two hands, or the time he ambled down a slippery ramp in the rain? He was obviously falling apart, although he appears to sleep about five hours a night and doesn't have a window between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. when he's reliably lucid.

Check out this shocking footage of Trump appearing to have some sort of spasm or convulsion while stepping down from the lectern. Can any doctors weigh in on this?

Twitchy's in-house nurse, Amy Curtis, explained:

During Trump's first term, psychiatrist Bandy X. Lee met with several Democratic lawmakers and told Brian Stelter on his "Reliable Sources" show that he should be put in a 72-hour psychiatric hold.

You'd rather bump into a lectern than Triple H. Good choice.

Finally, a doctor. And we agree with his diagnosis. This post could very well be parody, but we have a terrible fear that it's not.

