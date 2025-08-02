Unfit! Citizen Solicits Doctor’s Opinion on Trump ‘Medical Incident’

Even after CNN's Jake Tapper wrote a book about how the media "missed" the story of President Joe Biden's cognitive decline — he maintains the White House fooled them — liberals are projecting and trying to say that President Donald Trump is neither physically nor mentally fit for office. Remember that time Trump drank from a glass of water with two hands, or the time he ambled down a slippery ramp in the rain? He was obviously falling apart, although he appears to sleep about five hours a night and doesn't have a window between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. when he's reliably lucid.

Check out this shocking footage of Trump appearing to have some sort of spasm or convulsion while stepping down from the lectern. Can any doctors weigh in on this?

Can any doctors explain what just happened with his body here?pic.twitter.com/wvbm9ysZiA — Evan (@daviddunn177) July 31, 2025

Twitchy's in-house nurse, Amy Curtis, explained:

Hi, nurse here.



He bumped his arm on the podium, you absolute lawn flamingo. https://t.co/AqFNOEkD4Y — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 1, 2025

He… bumped into the podium. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) August 1, 2025

Hey, walking expert here. He tried to avoid bumping the person on his left and the lectern at the same time. Hope this helps. — Sack Head Shaun (@2againsttyranny) July 31, 2025

Reach of the century — Nyx (@nyxxbt) August 2, 2025

Human arms often find it difficult to move through solid objects and thus change your movement when direct contact is made. Hope this helps — StuTubeTrading (@StutubeTrading) August 2, 2025

So you see, two physical objects cannot coexist in the same space at the same time.... — MEME HEADROOM (@memeheadroom) August 1, 2025

I'd be willing to bet Dr. Bandy Lee could tell you what's going on there, and she wouldn't even have to examine him. — Vince Lyle (@VinceLyle2161) August 2, 2025

During Trump's first term, psychiatrist Bandy X. Lee met with several Democratic lawmakers and told Brian Stelter on his "Reliable Sources" show that he should be put in a 72-hour psychiatric hold.

Now, I can't diagnose the man without seeing him in person, but that looks like a classic case of podiumitis. — Chris Stetson (@chrisstets) August 1, 2025

Disclaimer: I’m absolutely no fan of Trump however, looks like he hit the corner of the lectern. I’m more curious about what Triple H is so fixated on. — Bravo’s Buzz (@buzz_bravo) July 31, 2025

You'd rather bump into a lectern than Triple H. Good choice.

Yes. Medical doctor here.



The explanation: You have a sad case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. You’re not well. Get help. — Milton R. Wolf, MD (@MiltonWolfMD) August 2, 2025

Finally, a doctor. And we agree with his diagnosis. This post could very well be parody, but we have a terrible fear that it's not.

***