Leftist Meltdowns Incoming! CNN Interviews Body Language Expert Who Says Trump Was In Command of Putin

Man, the Left is not going to like this. At all.

They've spent the past 24 hours whining about President Trump meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. President Trump is seeking an end to the years-long Ukraine war, which means the Left wants it to drag on in perpetuity.

They even looked to Obama as to how to 'deal with' Putin -- you know, the guy who mocked Mitt Romney for saying Russia was our greatest geopolitical foe, and the one who let Putin take Crimea without batting an eyelash. Guess that was part of Obama 'being more flexible' after his reelection.

Anywho, the Left really wants to spin the Narrative that Putin owns President Trump.

But CNN had a body language expert on who popped that fantasy bubble.

WATCH:

🚨 LMAO! CNN had a body language expert on to analyze President Trump's interaction with Putin and he had nothing but good things to say - "He's in control, he's in COMMAND!" Liberals are going to hate this 😂pic.twitter.com/hNNp3C2nfW



"He's in the authority position. By using that… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 16, 2025

The entire post reads:

'He's in the authority position. By using that clap, he's taking some of the authority out of the moment, going from host into receiver. He offers a rapport and opportunity to lighten the moment through that clap. It's followed by a smile as he puts his hand out in this very open palm gesture ... the handshake is a negotiation, an ongoing signal for power. Trump shows deference, followed by pulling the hand in and using these touch gestures to reestablish dominance as they walk down, showing he's [Trump] in control, he's in command.' 'Trump does his effort here where he'll pat the other person's hand. It's a dominant gesture. It's like he's in control, he's in command.'

Cry harder, Lefties.

But Jacqui Heinrich of FOX told me Trump got "steamrolled" because Putin spoke first 🤣 — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) August 16, 2025

She was wrong.

Trump is in charge. pic.twitter.com/2coOJJBZUz — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) August 16, 2025

That's an incredible image.

No body language expert is needed. Even a kid in grade school could look at the video and tell you what’s going on.



The big guy looks and acts like he’s the boss. — SpicyPatriot (@SpicyPatriot25) August 16, 2025

It's plain to everyone. Except the Left.

Exactly right.



Democrats want Trump to act like an arrogant a****le which won't get any talks or deals made. That's all their criticisms are for.



Trump's not a fool to fall for it. — Right Off Mute (@RightOffMute) August 16, 2025

They act like 'arrogant a****les' all the time, and they think it's effective. It's not.

I'm sure CNN was thinking, "Oh no, not another positive interview on Trump! This can't be happening." — KeoweeGal (@KeoweeSCgal) August 16, 2025

The panic in the producer's booth must've been palpable.

CNN has nothing but Negativity! Always looking for Negatives. CNN should shut down! We don’t need their trash! Good thing, the Expert has all good things to say! https://t.co/akplro3DKk — Nancy (@QCEagle60) August 16, 2025

They want the Trump administration to fail.

This is incredible.



Love it when CNN thinks they’re going to get Trump and completely fail. https://t.co/FZm4NCnAh5 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 16, 2025

So do we.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.



