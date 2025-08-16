Leftist Meltdowns Incoming! CNN Interviews Body Language Expert Who Says Trump Was In Command of Putin

NO DICE: Thread Shows Just How WOKE the Smithsonian Has Become, and Why...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on August 16, 2025
Twitchy

Man, the Left is not going to like this. At all.

They've spent the past 24 hours whining about President Trump meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. President Trump is seeking an end to the years-long Ukraine war, which means the Left wants it to drag on in perpetuity.

They even looked to Obama as to how to 'deal with' Putin -- you know, the guy who mocked Mitt Romney for saying Russia was our greatest geopolitical foe, and the one who let Putin take Crimea without batting an eyelash. Guess that was part of Obama 'being more flexible' after his reelection.

Anywho, the Left really wants to spin the Narrative that Putin owns President Trump.

But CNN had a body language expert on who popped that fantasy bubble.

WATCH:

The entire post reads:

'He's in the authority position. By using that clap, he's taking some of the authority out of the moment, going from host into receiver. He offers a rapport and opportunity to lighten the moment through that clap. It's followed by a smile as he puts his hand out in this very open palm gesture ... the handshake is a negotiation, an ongoing signal for power. Trump shows deference, followed by pulling the hand in and using these touch gestures to reestablish dominance as they walk down, showing he's [Trump] in control, he's in command.'

'Trump does his effort here where he'll pat the other person's hand. It's a dominant gesture. It's like he's in control, he's in command.'

Cry harder, Lefties.

She was wrong.

That's an incredible image.

It's plain to everyone. Except the Left.

They act like 'arrogant a****les' all the time, and they think it's effective. It's not.

The panic in the producer's booth must've been palpable.

They want the Trump administration to fail.

So do we.

