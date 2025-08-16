Obamacare Bait-and-Switch: Bernie Sanders Says Only Fix for Broken Healthcare System Is So...
Aaron Rupar Labors Under the Assumption We Can't See Through His Lame Attempt to Question Trump's Health

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on August 16, 2025
meme

The Left thinks we're stupid. They think we've forgotten the last four years, which they spent running interference for the clearly unwell Joe Biden. They called us liars and said videos showing the former President struggling to walk and speak were 'cheap fakes.'

Advertisement

Now they're pretending videos of President Trump walking are somehow 'proof' he's unwell.

Like hack Aaron Rupar does here:

'Labors.'

Do you want President Vance now? 'Cause this is how you get President Vance.

Never forget he's so scummy he's got his own entry in Urban Dictionary.

It sure is.

Maybe Aaron needs a new prescription for his glasses.

Heh. We'd pay money to see that.

They're very obvious.

Advertisement

Hey, Aaron?

This is what laboring looks like.

Hope that clears things up.

It's the best Aaron can do.

We suspect Aaron wouldn't like that one bit.

Several.

Just like the 'racist!' and 'Nazi!' cards, the Left overplayed this one, and they lost all credibility by completely ignoring Joe Biden's cognitive decline.

Advertisement

Truly incredible.

Aaron forgets that we have eyes.

Joe Biden worked from 10 am to 4 pm. If we were lucky.

