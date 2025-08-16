Aaron Rupar Labors Under the Assumption We Can't See Through His Lame Attempt to Question Trump's Health

The Left thinks we're stupid. They think we've forgotten the last four years, which they spent running interference for the clearly unwell Joe Biden. They called us liars and said videos showing the former President struggling to walk and speak were 'cheap fakes.'

Now they're pretending videos of President Trump walking are somehow 'proof' he's unwell.

Like hack Aaron Rupar does here:

Trump labors up the stairs to board AF1 and head back to DC pic.twitter.com/qRtjdDmsgL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 16, 2025

'Labors.'

Do you want President Vance now? 'Cause this is how you get President Vance.

Never forget he's so scummy he's got his own entry in Urban Dictionary.

It sure is.

Labors? He went straight up at a walking pace then turned and waived. — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) August 16, 2025

Maybe Aaron needs a new prescription for his glasses.

That’s literally how anyone walks up a flight of stairs.



What’s he supposed to? Flips and spins? — Joey Mannarino 🇺🇸 (@JoeyMannarinoUS) August 16, 2025

Heh. We'd pay money to see that.

Reading the comments to see who didn't watch the video and just assume that Rupar isn't lying. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) August 16, 2025

They're very obvious.

They moved Joe Biden to the little boy stairs because he would have broken his neck on those stairs. Pound sand. pic.twitter.com/dWKnijmWHh — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) August 16, 2025

Hey, Aaron?

This is what laboring looks like.

Hope that clears things up.

Is this really your content?



The president walking up a set of stairs perfectly fine—and far much better than Joe Biden—but yet you are saying he is “labouring” when clearly in the footage he’s not LOL



Dude. — Sigerson Bell (@SigersonBell) August 16, 2025

It's the best Aaron can do.

Rupar doesn’t want to wait 3 years. He wants President Vance now. https://t.co/43cR2XqQEu — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) August 16, 2025

We suspect Aaron wouldn't like that one bit.

How many idiots will like & RT this lie without even watching the video? https://t.co/y5Pi243r0Z — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 16, 2025

Several.

lol they want so bad to Bidenize Trump https://t.co/ksNbqFwK7V — Tandy (@dantypo) August 16, 2025

Just like the 'racist!' and 'Nazi!' cards, the Left overplayed this one, and they lost all credibility by completely ignoring Joe Biden's cognitive decline.

The turn from Aaron completely ignoring Joe Biden’s very obvious mental and physical decline to micro-analyzing every step Trump takes is truly incredible.



(No, he doesn’t labor up the stairs here) https://t.co/Hf0YVMtHhw — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 16, 2025

Truly incredible.

Trump: <walks up steep stairs at a very normal pace>



Lefty journalist: ‘Trump labors up the stairs’



Watching the left continuously twist reality is so tedious and predictable. We have eyes, Aaron! He’s fine. https://t.co/rNPrabEvAi — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) August 16, 2025

Aaron forgets that we have eyes.

Seriously? @realDonaldTrump had been up 20 hours at this point and will probably work another 10. https://t.co/bWfLNwhhiY — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) August 16, 2025

Joe Biden worked from 10 am to 4 pm. If we were lucky.

