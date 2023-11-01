Elon Musk on George Soros: He ‘Fundamentally Hates Humanity’

Elon Musk is a very interesting man. And sometimes, he says very interesting (and accurate) things.

Today, The New York Post reported on what Elon Musk thinks about George Soros.

Elon Musk says George Soros ‘fundamentally hates humanity,’ erodes ‘fabric of civilization’ https://t.co/VE6YTCRYaS pic.twitter.com/Gro5vdil2R — New York Post (@nypost) November 1, 2023

They elaborate:

Billionaire Elon Musk launched a new attack against fellow mogul George Soros, arguing the 93-year-old Democratic mega-donor erodes “the fabric of civilization.” Musk, who earlier this year compared the Holocaust survivor to the X-Men supervillain Magneto, blasted the philanthropist for bankrolling progressive, soft-on-crime prosecutors. “In my opinion, he fundamentally hates humanity,” Musk said during an appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast Tuesday. “He’s doing things that erode the fabric of civilization, getting DAs elected who refuse to prosecute crime. That’s part of the problem in San Francisco and LA and other cities.” Musk went on to push his own theory for why Soros uses his Open Society Foundations to focus on local races instead of national campaigns. “Once you get to city and state district attorneys, the value for money is extremely good,” Musk said. “Soros realized you don’t actually need to change the laws; you just need to change how they’re enforced.”

Musk is a smart man.

It's not the first time he's talked about Soros, either.

Soros reminds me of Magneto — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2023

The Soros organization appears to want nothing less than the destruction of western civilization — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 17, 2023

Soros arbitraged politics. He figured out that spending small amounts of money in many obscure, but influential, races is far more effective than money spent on major contests.



The mistake people make is thinking that he did it for the good of humanity. He hates humanity. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

Elon is 100% right. — Funance (@Six9_420) November 1, 2023

Elon is restating a fact that has been witnessed numerous times https://t.co/2n3QSZyt4H — Kal' Ndukwe (@DrKalNdukwe) November 1, 2023

Yes, it has been. In every city with a Soros-funded DA.

If you look like Emperor Palpatine, might as well act like him too. https://t.co/4jdfFLd8Cy — Not a sheep, therefore banned (@ElonIsYurDaddy) November 1, 2023

He is 92 and even God don’t want him — stockchicNYC (@masnjny) November 1, 2023

Musk is worth 30x more than Soros



This is like a governor of a state complaining about how a mayor in a state is using their power to destroy the state



You’re the governor…you have more power than them…how r they more influential than u?! https://t.co/A0bDjKrUib — algotrader (@mncube) November 1, 2023

Maybe this is a harbinger that Musk plans to do something?

I believe he's too kind but nevertheless... on point. https://t.co/AqMrJFxx8J — Revealing Leftist Ideology (@Doc_JJK) November 1, 2023

Perhaps too kind, but on point nonetheless.

Soros is an obvious one. But we dramatically overlook guys like Reed Hastings, Netflix CEO, who donates as much or even more than Soros in many of these D.A. races. There are several other billionaires and mega rich donors in this same group. Just never spoken of. — Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) November 1, 2023

Also a valid point: the local races, the ones many people don't pay attention to, are the ones that really matter. Soros, as Musk pointed out, knows this and acts accordingly. We should, too.

***

