Greg Gutfeld Outs 'The Blob' Trying to Smear Elon Musk as a Security Risk

As components of what Greg Gutfeld calls "The Blob," he cites the 51 former intelligence officials who signed a letter saying the Hunter Biden laptop story had all the hallmarks of a Russian disinformation campaign and the 13 (actually 16) Nobel laureates who said that candidate Donald Trump's economic policies "would reignite inflation and cause lasting harm to the global economy. He forgot the 100 former national security officers who signed a letter raising concerns about Tulsi Gabbard's nomination to be the national director of intelligence.

Advertisement

We know the "51 former intelligence officers" letter was suggested by now-Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was at the time working for the Biden campaign.

In case you missed it, the New York Times has published a "blistering" op-ed from a former general calling Elon Musk a national security risk. The Independent reports:

Elon Musk has been branded a “national security risk” by a former U.S. army general, who cited his concerns over the tech billionaire’s close ties with the Chinese government. Lieutenant General Russel L. Honoré, who retired in 2008, highlighted Musk’s history of appeasing and praising the Chinese Communist Party and his multiple business deals with the party, particularly in the modern space race. In a scathing op-ed, published in The New York Times, Honoré noted that Musk and his company SpaceX already face federal reviews for failing to provide details of meetings with foreign leaders, but said that such infractions were “just the beginning of my worries.”

What were this general's thoughts on Gov. Tim Walz and his deep connection with communist China dating back decades?

We usually call it the narrative or the swamp, but Gutfeld calls it "the blob."

disgruntled dems, do you see the pattern? when faced with a legit threat to their managerial incompetence and deceit, the elites galvanize the blob to attack. Whether its 51 intel experts, 13 Nobel laureates, or now -- a retired general hired by the NY Times to smear Musk (a… — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) December 30, 2024

… (a patriot trying to help his country) as a national security threat - when ever real change presents itself, the blob reacts to take it out. its amazing how utterly predictable they are, and how gullible they think we are. it no longer works.

It certainly doesn't work anymore, especially after the laptop fiasco. Everyone who signed that letter should have their security clearance pulled.

The playbook is boringly predictable



We should all get set for a ‘sex scandal’ involving Musk at some point, sooner than later .. it’ll likely follow an unnamed female who alleges meeting him 20yrs ago .. she’ll swear there were drugs involved, and maybe even some racial slurs — Clamhead (@FL_Snowbird1) December 30, 2024

If you reason down to what Dems are they aren’t truth-seekers, but power-worshippers so naturally their favorite tool of persuasion is to appeal to authority.



And the more obvious the lie, the more they prove their loyalty to power by repeating it. — Anthony Galli (@RallyWithGalli) December 30, 2024

This Democratic Party has become so used to pushing false narratives and having the media and supporters buy into them that it doesn't know what to do when it has to deal in the truth.



The first step to the Democrats' recovery is to start telling the truth. Voters are going to… — Andrea E (@AAC0519) December 30, 2024

Advertisement

"… Voters are going to know if they're lying."

The blob...it does work on some people. But the number it works on seems to be shrinking. That's real progress. — Ron B (@RonB42740702) December 30, 2024

Remember when Nancy told us exactly how they do it?https://t.co/MnDel9MPlU — Randy One (@RanDeeOne2) December 30, 2024

This administration has been harassing Elon continuously and he is such an honorable man he has still succeeded

We have won the battle but we know they will do everything they can to sabotage this new administration

We have to remain strong and vigilant — Tina (@Tinawa39572) December 30, 2024

💯It’s a playbook that used to work on the masses and now it only works on the margins. — America First Patriot Living In NEWSOM SHI*HOLE (@DoTheRightWing) December 30, 2024

Luckily, times are changing, and the Blob, if you ask me, has met its match with X and our newfound transparency. We survived this weekend's immigration visa turmoil and it's already settled out. We're going to move forward come hell or high water! — Mark Ryder (@markrunryder) December 30, 2024

Rinse. Lather. Repeat. — Guy Vincent (@GuyVincent99) December 30, 2024

Indeed.



The number one role of the institution is to protect the institution. — Gregory DeLaere (@GregDeLaere) December 30, 2024

They are aiming for self-preservation and relevance. They are failing but will go down clutching those few falsehoods they cling to — leslie (@leslie59904273) December 30, 2024

Advertisement

It no longer works.



We have developed antibodies to legacy news.



We just don’t believe them.



As a result legacy news is dying.



And X is now the media. — Think for Yourself (@PhilipBLee) December 30, 2024

Oh no! A retired Army general wrote an op-ed in the New York Times! That might have meant something once, but the Times certainly doesn't have the influence it used to.

***