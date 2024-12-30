Greg Gutfeld Outs 'The Blob' Trying to Smear Elon Musk as a Security Risk

Four Politico Writers Discuss How Trump Has Americans Turning Away From Liberal Values
VIP
VIP
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on December 30, 2024
Screenshot via Fox News

As components of what Greg Gutfeld calls "The Blob," he cites the 51 former intelligence officials who signed a letter saying the Hunter Biden laptop story had all the hallmarks of a Russian disinformation campaign and the 13 (actually 16) Nobel laureates who said that candidate Donald Trump's economic policies "would reignite inflation and cause lasting harm to the global economy. He forgot the 100 former national security officers who signed a letter raising concerns about Tulsi Gabbard's nomination to be the national director of intelligence.

We know the "51 former intelligence officers" letter was suggested by now-Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was at the time working for the Biden campaign.

In case you missed it, the New York Times has published a "blistering" op-ed from a former general calling Elon Musk a national security risk. The Independent reports:

Elon Musk has been branded a “national security risk” by a former U.S. army general, who cited his concerns over the tech billionaire’s close ties with the Chinese government.

Lieutenant General Russel L. Honoré, who retired in 2008, highlighted Musk’s history of appeasing and praising the Chinese Communist Party and his multiple business deals with the party, particularly in the modern space race.

In a scathing op-ed, published in The New York Times, Honoré noted that Musk and his company SpaceX already face federal reviews for failing to provide details of meetings with foreign leaders, but said that such infractions were “just the beginning of my worries.”

What were this general's thoughts on Gov. Tim Walz and his deep connection with communist China dating back decades?

We usually call it the narrative or the swamp, but Gutfeld calls it "the blob."

Eye-Opening Thread Takes Apart Media's Sugarcoated Narrative About Jimmy Carter's Post-Presidential Work
Amy Curtis
… (a patriot trying to help his country) as a national security threat - when ever real change presents itself, the blob reacts to take it out. its amazing how utterly predictable they are, and how gullible they think we are.  it no longer works.

It certainly doesn't work anymore, especially after the laptop fiasco. Everyone who signed that letter should have their security clearance pulled.

"… Voters are going to know if they're lying."

Oh no! A retired Army general wrote an op-ed in the New York Times! That might have meant something once, but the Times certainly doesn't have the influence it used to.

***

