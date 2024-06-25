Security Cameras Turned Off During Mar-a-Lago Raid 'For Agent Safety'
SCOOP: Sixteen Nobel Prize-Winning Economists Raise Alarms Over Donald Trump's Reelection

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on June 25, 2024
Just to state the obvious, Paul Krugman is a Nobel Prize-winning economist. And he's wrong about everything. 

Axios has a big scoop: Sixteen Nobel-Prize-winning economists are warning that a second Donald Trump term could lead to lasting harm to the global economy.  

Axios reports:

Sixteen Nobel prize-winning economists are jumping into the presidential campaign with a stark warning: Former President Trump's plans would reignite inflation and cause lasting harm to the global economy if he wins in November.

Why it matters: The Nobel laureates are lending their academic prestige to a political argument the Biden administration has been making for weeks: Inflation would be worse under Trump.

  • "While each of us has different views on the particulars of various economic policies, we all agree that Joe Biden's economic agenda is vastly superior to Donald Trump," the 16 economists write in a letter, first obtained by Axios.

We're not the only ones getting "51 former intelligence officials" vibes.

As Americans, we're concerned about what four more years of Joe Biden could do to the American economy.

One person who's excited by the scoop: paid Biden shill Victor Shi:

One of the 17 must have awakened to reality.

Where were these 16 Nobel Prize-winning economists in 2020 to warn us that Biden would drive up inflation by double digits? We've lived through four years of President Trump and three-and-a-half of President Biden, and we know which one we preferred.

It's a nice talking point for the debate. Well done.

***



