SCOOP: Sixteen Nobel Prize-Winning Economists Raise Alarms Over Donald Trump's Reelection

Just to state the obvious, Paul Krugman is a Nobel Prize-winning economist. And he's wrong about everything.

Axios has a big scoop: Sixteen Nobel-Prize-winning economists are warning that a second Donald Trump term could lead to lasting harm to the global economy.

SCOOP: 16 Nobel prize-winning economists warn Trump's plans would reignite inflation and cause lasting harm to the global economy if he wins in November. https://t.co/AcEZkAQYAl — Axios (@axios) June 25, 2024

Axios reports:

Sixteen Nobel prize-winning economists are jumping into the presidential campaign with a stark warning: Former President Trump's plans would reignite inflation and cause lasting harm to the global economy if he wins in November. Why it matters: The Nobel laureates are lending their academic prestige to a political argument the Biden administration has been making for weeks: Inflation would be worse under Trump. "While each of us has different views on the particulars of various economic policies, we all agree that Joe Biden's economic agenda is vastly superior to Donald Trump," the 16 economists write in a letter, first obtained by Axios.

We're not the only ones getting "51 former intelligence officials" vibes.

So "16 Nobel Economists" is the 2024 version of "51 Intelligence Officers"???



The so-called experts are morons. As a general rule, the more credentialed the supposed genius, the less you should regard their advice... pic.twitter.com/aavwn05mnN — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) June 25, 2024

As Americans, we're concerned about what four more years of Joe Biden could do to the American economy.

One person who's excited by the scoop: paid Biden shill Victor Shi:

This is huge. *Sixteen* Nobel prize-winning economists just warned that Donald Trump's economic plans would reignite inflation & damage the global economy if he wins & say that President Biden's policies are "vastly superior" to Trump's. Another reason why we must vote for Biden. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) June 25, 2024

SCOOP: Dozens of intel experts warn the Hunter Biden laptop story is Russian disinformation. This is definitely not an attempt to harm a presidential campaign. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 25, 2024

Is this like the 51 former intelligence agents signing a letter stating Hunter’s laptop, which they knew was his, said the laptop bears all the earmarks of Russian disinformation? — Paul in Texas (@PaulMac_in_TX) June 25, 2024

Are they the same "Nobel prize-winning economists" who endorsed Biden's spending spree that drove up inflation?https://t.co/zEYuZr5YhF — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) June 25, 2024

Those 16 Nobel prize winning economists predict the Biden inflation too? — nic carter (@nic__carter) June 25, 2024

So do these 16 ‘experts’ think we are headed in the right direction now? Things are good? — Sal Marinello (@SalMarinello) June 25, 2024

Same people who said COVID was naturally occurring, Hunter’s laptop was fake, and the border is secure. Modern “experts” are little more than party apparatchiks who are given awards and titles only when they lie on behalf of the regime. https://t.co/IENBb0Mzse — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 25, 2024

The Nobel Prize hasn’t meant anything since Obama got it for doing nothing. — Daniel (@kotw71) June 25, 2024

If only we had a 4 year period where we could see what would result from his policies! — SNL (@SNL521116616592) June 25, 2024

Ah yes, these must be the same NOBEL PRIZE WINNERS(!!!) who believed that tossing $4-5 Trillion into the economy -- the original Build Back Better proposal -- would have inflationary impacts "that are at most negligible." https://t.co/3yJEnRIKya. pic.twitter.com/wJqylIQzT6 — stevemur (@stevemur) June 25, 2024

One of the 17 must have awakened to reality.

If 16 Nobel prize-winning economists tell you to buy, you should sell.



If Trump’s policies will “re-ignite” inflation, aren’t they the same as Biden’s? — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) June 25, 2024

Victor we already know that Biden is king of inflation. We know it every time we go to the grocery store or pump gas. Pay attention. — James Hutton (@JEHutton) June 25, 2024

These fearmongering people are only producing the opposite effect they want. People are no longer believing all these so called experts because they have lied too many times in the past. — Mike Ray (@MikeRay_22) June 25, 2024

Didn't we already see this article in 2016? https://t.co/D8ulbPb928 — Chris Manning (@Manning4USCong) June 25, 2024

Where were these 16 Nobel Prize-winning economists in 2020 to warn us that Biden would drive up inflation by double digits? We've lived through four years of President Trump and three-and-a-half of President Biden, and we know which one we preferred.

Ladies and gentlemen, this is what classic propaganda looks like, and Biden is being programmed to reference this so called letter as we speak. — Profiles in Blight Supremacy (@Avis_Liberatum) June 25, 2024

It's a nice talking point for the debate. Well done.

