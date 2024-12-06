Statistically Insignificant Number of Former National Security Officers Sign Anti-Gabbard Letter

Washington Post 'Journalist' Under Fire After Startling Pics of Alcohol Consumption Surfac...
Warren Squire  |  10:30 PM on December 06, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats have set their sights on derailing the nomination of President-Elect Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Department of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard. As expected, they’ve rolled out the tired ‘signed letter from former officials’ trope.

Read on. 

This tactic is so spent. Our memories are not short. We all remember how ‘former officials’ interfered in the 2020 election. 

But, we do appreciate this signed letter in one regard. It tells us they fear Tulsi Gabbard. We know what it means.

We want these ‘former officials’ to be in fear. They know what’s coming. Most of all, they want someone from their team heading the DNI, to not only sabotage the Trump administration from the inside, but who will also slow-walk any orders to revoke their lucrative security clearances.

We’ll leave you with something to consider since ‘news’ outlets are manipulating you and those considering confirming Tulsi Gabbard. Axios, like most ‘news’ outlets, want you to think that 100 ‘former national security officers’ is a large number and representative of all in that profession. For comparison, the NSA in Maryland currently employs an estimated 32,000 ‘officials.’ The number of former officials matches or possibly dwarfs that number. One hundred of such a large number is so statistically insignificant it’s not even worth reporting on.

