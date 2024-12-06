Statistically Insignificant Number of Former National Security Officers Sign Anti-Gabbard Letter

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats have set their sights on derailing the nomination of President-Elect Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Department of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard. As expected, they’ve rolled out the tired ‘signed letter from former officials’ trope.

Advertisement

Read on.

Former officials signed a letter to Senate leaders raising concerns about Trump's nomination of Tulsi Gabbard to serve as director of national intelligence.



Her "past actions call into question her ability to deliver unbiased intelligence briefings." https://t.co/2nXAIAnpZD — Axios (@axios) December 6, 2024

This tactic is so spent. Our memories are not short. We all remember how ‘former officials’ interfered in the 2020 election.

Are these the same intelligence people who signed the laptop letter? — Mikey Likes (@mliebow) December 6, 2024

But, we do appreciate this signed letter in one regard. It tells us they fear Tulsi Gabbard. We know what it means.

Haha. Now we know she's the right person for the job



And these "former officials" should have their security clearances stripped on Day 1 of the new administration, along with the 51 former intelligence "officials" — Kevin Jones (@kevbojones) December 6, 2024

Awesome endorsement!! — Kick Box (@RockerBottle802) December 6, 2024

We want these ‘former officials’ to be in fear. They know what’s coming. Most of all, they want someone from their team heading the DNI, to not only sabotage the Trump administration from the inside, but who will also slow-walk any orders to revoke their lucrative security clearances.

The next coordinated attack is beginning — Helena (@HelenaIsRight05) December 6, 2024

just another ‘hit piece’ by Axios. You guys are embarrassing yourselves🤡 — TazTears💦 (@TazTears) December 6, 2024

We’ll leave you with something to consider since ‘news’ outlets are manipulating you and those considering confirming Tulsi Gabbard. Axios, like most ‘news’ outlets, want you to think that 100 ‘former national security officers’ is a large number and representative of all in that profession. For comparison, the NSA in Maryland currently employs an estimated 32,000 ‘officials.’ The number of former officials matches or possibly dwarfs that number. One hundred of such a large number is so statistically insignificant it’s not even worth reporting on.