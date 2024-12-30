Wajahat Ali Argues That Unlike Trump, Kamala Harris Had a Plan to Tackle Homelessness

The Associated Press recently reported that homelessness had increased 18 percent in 2024 alone. A big contributor to that number is California, where Gov. Gavin Newsom recently crowed that "dramatically slowed and reduced the growth of homelessness." Just like inflation under Joe Biden … the number is still going up, just not as quickly. And this is after spending $24 billion on homelessness since 2019. How are they helping the homeless? Handing out free shots of vodka to homeless alcoholics.

Wajahat wants to know what President-elect Donald Trump's plan is to end homelessness. Kamala Harris had a plan, but voters rejected her and her agenda.

Kamala Harris had proposed a plan to address America's growing homelessness problem.



So, what's Trump's plan? — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) December 27, 2024

What was Harris' plan again? We forget. All we remember is "joy."

We checked Harris' X account to see when she posted her plan to tackle homelessness, but the most recent mention of the problem was back in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdowns. We did see a statement on the White House website from May about Harris announcing "$5.5 billion to boost affordable housing, invest in economic growth, build wealth, and address homelessness in communities throughout America." Where did that money go if homelessness increased 18 percent?

What's Trump's plan? TIME says that Trump promised to "reduce regulations and open swaths of federal land for large-scale housing construction. 'Regulation costs 30% of a new home, and we will open up portions of federal land for large-scale housing construction.'” Plus, he said he would ban mortgages for undocumented immigrants.

What was her plan? — Sarcassus the Impaler (@buddyperdue) December 28, 2024

Growing up in a middle class household is a great plan — Kim Jong-un (parody) (@KimJong03) December 28, 2024

Why would the federal government need to be involved? — Archimusik (@Archimusik) December 28, 2024

What plan?



She had no plan — Haytham Kenway (@HaythamKenway99) December 28, 2024

She was vice president for four years. What was her plan then?

Strange because she had four years and did absolutely nothing. — Terry Hirsch (@TerryTHirsch) December 28, 2024

So what's this plan exactly? — Proud American (@si97703) December 28, 2024

Not speaking for @realDonaldTrump here, but I would imagine it is, in part, deporting criminal immigrants, and others, which will free up space and drive down costs.



[Supply and demand.] — ‘The Editor’ (@WorkPlaceRpt) December 28, 2024

She said she had a plan, but there is no evidence that she has ever fixed anything. She actually breaks things. Trump fixed things in his first term and we all saw it. — David Bruce (@jdavid_bruce) December 28, 2024

Reduced regulation. Expansion of the economy. Reduce the cost of living and the homelessness crisis gets reduced. — Ian Morcott (@FunLovingIan) December 28, 2024

Close the boarder for starters. — Tracey Kwiat (@kwiat_tracey) December 29, 2024

What happened for the 4 years she was in office? — Ryan James Miller (@theryanjamesmil) December 29, 2024

Harris supporters almost always seem to forget that she was vice president during the Biden-Harris administration. She waited until she was the nominee to come up with a plan? And what was that plan again? Joy?

