Wajahat Ali Argues That Unlike Trump, Kamala Harris Had a Plan to Tackle Homelessness

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on December 30, 2024
Twitter

The Associated Press recently reported that homelessness had increased 18 percent in 2024 alone. A big contributor to that number is California, where Gov. Gavin Newsom recently crowed that "dramatically slowed and reduced the growth of homelessness." Just like inflation under Joe Biden … the number is still going up, just not as quickly. And this is after spending $24 billion on homelessness since 2019. How are they helping the homeless? Handing out free shots of vodka to homeless alcoholics.

Advertisement

Wajahat wants to know what President-elect Donald Trump's plan is to end homelessness. Kamala Harris had a plan, but voters rejected her and her agenda.

What was Harris' plan again? We forget. All we remember is "joy."

We checked Harris' X account to see when she posted her plan to tackle homelessness, but the most recent mention of the problem was back in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdowns. We did see a statement on the White House website from May about Harris announcing "$5.5 billion to boost affordable housing, invest in economic growth, build wealth, and address homelessness in communities throughout America." Where did that money go if homelessness increased 18 percent?

What's Trump's plan? TIME says that Trump promised to "reduce regulations and open swaths of federal land for large-scale housing construction. 'Regulation costs 30% of a new home, and we will open up portions of federal land for large-scale housing construction.'” Plus, he said he would ban mortgages for undocumented immigrants.

She was vice president for four years. What was her plan then?

Harris supporters almost always seem to forget that she was vice president during the Biden-Harris administration. She waited until she was the nominee to come up with a plan? And what was that plan again? Joy?

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP HOMELESSNESS KAMALA HARRIS WAJAHAT ALI

