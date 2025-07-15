OMG, PHRASING! Accidentally(?) NSFW Marketing Post for The Fantastic Four Has X Pointing and CACKLING

When we first came across this marketing post for The Fantastic Four, we had to read it several times before we could actually believe what it said.

And yes, it actually does say what we thought it said, but we couldn't believe it said.

At this point, you'd think they'd have taken it down, since most everyone else who has come across the post has pointed out that it's not exactly safe for work, but it's still there. In all, it's NSFW in its glory.

Surely someone read this out loud before they posted it, right?

Fantastic Four skins are coming to Fortnite



It is one of the most wanted collabs ever



via HYPEX pic.twitter.com/hm6T3SbAd5 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) July 15, 2025

Ummm. What?

Yeah.

Ahem.

Guess they got our attention. And most of X's attention, for that matter.

I hesitate to ask how these foreskins are "Fantastic"... — Usually Right (@normouspenis) July 15, 2025

We're not even going there.

Neither are you.

Stop it.

Not happening.

Yup, we had a similar reaction.

Do not google fantastic four skins. — Florida Dad Reborn (@FLDadReborn) July 15, 2025

Just don't do it.

Trust us. Not that we Googled it, but we know how these things usually go.

