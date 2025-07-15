John Leguizamo, Who Houses ZERO Illegals, Assures Us That 'There's Plenty of Room...
Rigged Redistricting? Hakeem Jeffries Says MAGA is Trying to Manipulate Upcoming Elections...
LOL! Cue the SHRIEKING: Check Out the Test Trump Has Planned for AOC...
He's TOTALLY a 'Man of the People': WATCH Zohran Mamdani Explain How He'd...
Fateh Tells Mamdani Hold His BEER: Deep Dive Into Socialist Running for Minneapolis...
YIKES! Robert Reich's Bizarre Elmo Video Claiming Trump Wants to Brainwash Kids Does...
Bro. Quick! What's 2+2?! Ted Lieu Dunking on Trump's Economy FOILED Once Again...
Dems Rahm Emanuel and Dana Bash Decry Trump Deploying Troops to U.S. Border...
From the Top ROPE! Linda McMahon ELBOW-DROPS Liz Warren With Her Own POST...
Mamdani Blames Trump for NYC Tourism Drop and Not Streets Filled with Crime,...
The DUMBEST Baldwin --> Billy Baldwin LASHES Out After X Points Out How...
VIP
Gavin. Dude. Calling Trump an SOB Doesn't Make You Look Tough ... It...
Chip Gaines Defends Going Woke While Scolding Christians for Calling Him OUT and...
Dingus FL Dem Doubles DOWN on Autopen Dig at James Comer... There's Just...

OMG, PHRASING! Accidentally(?) NSFW Marketing Post for The Fantastic Four Has X Pointing and CACKLING

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:40 PM on July 15, 2025
Twitter/Meme

When we first came across this marketing post for The Fantastic Four, we had to read it several times before we could actually believe what it said.

And yes, it actually does say what we thought it said, but we couldn't believe it said.

Advertisement

At this point, you'd think they'd have taken it down, since most everyone else who has come across the post has pointed out that it's not exactly safe for work, but it's still there. In all, it's NSFW in its glory.

Surely someone read this out loud before they posted it, right?

Ummm. What? 

Yeah.

Ahem.

Guess they got our attention. And most of X's attention, for that matter.

We're not even going there.

Neither are you.

Stop it.

Not happening.

Yup, we had a similar reaction.

Recommended

LOL! Cue the SHRIEKING: Check Out the Test Trump Has Planned for AOC and Jasmine Crockett (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Just don't do it.

Trust us. Not that we Googled it, but we know how these things usually go.

============================================================

Related:

LOL! Cue the SHRIEKING: Check Out the Test Trump Has Planned for AOC and Jasmine Crockett (Watch)

Omar Fateh Tells Mamdani Hold His BEER: Deep Dive Into Socialist Running for Minneapolis Mayor Is CUH-RAY-ZEE

Bro. Quick! What's 2+2?! Ted Lieu Dunking on Trump's Economy FOILED Once Again by Reality and ... MATH

From the Top ROPE! Linda McMahon ELBOW-DROPS Liz Warren With Her Own POST on the Dept. of Education

The DUMBEST Baldwin --> Billy Baldwin LASHES Out After X Points Out How Damn STUPID He Is About Illegals

============================================================

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ENTERTAINMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LOL! Cue the SHRIEKING: Check Out the Test Trump Has Planned for AOC and Jasmine Crockett (Watch)
Sam J.
John Leguizamo, Who Houses ZERO Illegals, Assures Us That 'There's Plenty of Room In America'
Grateful Calvin
Fateh Tells Mamdani Hold His BEER: Deep Dive Into Socialist Running for Minneapolis Mayor Is CUH-RAY-ZEE
Sam J.
Bro. Quick! What's 2+2?! Ted Lieu Dunking on Trump's Economy FOILED Once Again by Reality and ... MATH
Sam J.
He's TOTALLY a 'Man of the People': WATCH Zohran Mamdani Explain How He'd Cope If He Lost All His Money
Amy Curtis
Rigged Redistricting? Hakeem Jeffries Says MAGA is Trying to Manipulate Upcoming Elections in Texas
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

LOL! Cue the SHRIEKING: Check Out the Test Trump Has Planned for AOC and Jasmine Crockett (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement